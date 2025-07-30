Massive 8.8 earthquake triggers tsunami warnings across Pacific, West Coast

Officials urge evacuations as powerful earthquake off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula prompts tsunami alerts for Hawaii, Alaska, Japan and parts of the West Coast.

A magnitude 8.8 earthquake, one of the 10 strongest earthquakes ever recorded, struck off the coast of Russia on July 29, leading to far-reaching tsunami warnings.

A powerful magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula early Wednesday, triggering tsunami warnings for parts of Japan, Alaska and Hawaii, with alerts also issued for the United States West Coast and Guam.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck around 8:25 a.m. Japan time, about 85 miles off the Kamchatka coast, at a depth of nearly 12 miles. It was followed by aftershocks of 6.3 and 6.9 magnitude.

(Credit: Getty images)

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center confirmed a tsunami had been generated, warning of potentially destructive waves. Waves between 3 to 10 feet (1 and 3 meters) above tide level are possible in Hawaii, Chile, Japan and the Solomon Islands. Waves greater than 9 meters are possible along parts of Russia and Ecuador.

A tsunami warning is in effect for Hawaii and a portion of Northern California's coast. South of Fortuna, California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska’s Aleutian Islands and the U.S. territory of Guam are under a tsunami advisory.

A tsunami happens when an earthquake shifts the ocean floor, pushing a massive column of water up or down. This sudden movement sends waves racing outward. If the quake is strong enough—usually magnitude 7.0 or higher—and close to the surface, the resulting tsunami can bring water surging onto coastlines, rising quickly and posing serious danger to anyone nearby.

"Any earthquake with a magnitude greater than 7.0 poses a tsunami risk even thousands of miles away from the epicenter," Dan DePodwin, AccuWeather Senior Director of Forecasting Operations, said.

Sirens are sounding across all Hawaiian islands as part of the state’s emergency warning system. People are urged to evacuate coastal areas, according to officials. All shores of the islands are at risk because tsunami waves wrap around islands, the National Weather Service said.

"Although not all major earthquakes lead to tsunamis, the risk must be taken seriously until the threat has passed," DePodwin explained. "In the case of this earthquake, a tsunami would not reach Hawaii for at least several hours. Residents and visitors that are located on the Pacific Ocean should monitor local emergency officials and heed any tsunami warnings. AccuWeather rapidly pushes all official National Tsunami Warning Center watches and warnings to users of the AccuWeather mobile app."

In Japan, the meteorological agency issued an advisory for Pacific coast regions from Hokkaido to Kyushu, warning that waves around 3 feet (1 meter) could reach Hokkaido by 10:00 a.m. local time. Additional waves are expected later in the day along eastern Honshu and Kyushu.

This earthquake is likely to be in the top 10 strongest ever recorded. The strongest was the 1960 Valdivia earthquake in Chile, which was 9.4-9.6 magnitude. The 2011 earthquake that triggered the tsunami, which devastated parts of Japan, was a 9.0-9.1 magnitude.

Officials across the region are urging the public to stay away from the coast and river mouths and not attempt to observe the waves.

This is a developing story.