Inauguration celebrations following the swearing in of President-elect Joe Biden will have a different feel to them this year as the coronavirus pandemic is forcing some celebrations online. The inaugural committee announced that the traditional march in the nation’s capital will instead be replaced by a virtual parade due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to UPI. The decision was announced on Sunday via a statement on Facebook. The Jan. 20 inauguration will include a Pass in Review on the east front of the capitol, a Presidential Escort to the White House and the “Virtual Parade Across America,” which will be a live televised event showcasing "diverse, dynamic performances in communities across the country.” The in-person events will be socially-distanced, the committee said.

According to the statement on social media, the virtual parade “will celebrate America's heroes, highlight Americans from all walks of life in different states and regions and reflect on the diversity, heritage and resilience of the country as we begin a new American era.” In the next few weeks, participants for the parade will be selected. The committee said it will continue to honor inaugural traditions, despite the newly virtual format. While the inauguration is still 16 days away and the weather forecast is subject to change, AccuWeather's long-range forecast is calling for sunny skies in Washington, D.C. the day of the ceremony, with a high of 42 degrees Fahrenheit -- on par for the average temperature this time of year.