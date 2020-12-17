For the latest on the coronavirus pandemic, click here.
With 9.8 million cases of the coronavirus, India is on its way to becoming the second country in the world to reach 10 million cases of the virus, a bleak milestone only the U.S. has hit so far. The U.S. has the highest case count of any country, with over 16 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. Globally, 1,611,401 people have died due to COVID-19, and over 72 million have been infected.
On Monday, indoor dining in New York City will officially be suspended for an indefinite amount of time, instead restaurants will have to operate with take-out and outdoor dining only. Outdoor dining may face some weather-related challenges, however, as the ban on indoor service beings this week. On Sunday, New York City’s Sanitation Department issued a Winter Operations Advisory as winter weather is in the forecast. Restaurants will be allowed to remain open for services but are required to "take steps to protect patrons, staff and property,” according to NBC New York. Monday afternoon is forecast to receive little to no accumulation of snow, but a storm system moving through the region is forecast to leave 6 to 10 inches of snow in the city from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning. Get the full snow forecast here.
California reported 30,334 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday alone, making it the third day straight where cases rose by 30,000 or more. Additionally, 122 fatalities were reported on Sunday, CNN reported. The report on Sunday brings the state's overall case count to 1,551,766 since the beginning of the pandemic, and 20,969 fatalities related to COVID-19.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the state’s first vaccine shots will be administered to health care workers in Newark starting Tuesday. “The first batch is 76,000 — split the majority toward health care workers, but a good slug toward our long-term care residents and staff,” the governor said. Murphy said the state is working with the CDC and federal guidance to determine how to prioritize the next population to receive the vaccine. “I think by April, May everyone will have access to one of these vaccines,” Murphy said. Gov. Murphy added that with Moderna’s vaccine up for an emergency use authorization, the state would then have increasing batches from Pfizer and that new vaccine, creating “overlapping waves.”
Daily coronavirus cases in South Korea topped 1,000 on Sunday for the first time since the pandemic struck the country in January. President Moon Jae-in called the daily total on Sunday “the biggest crisis” the country has faced since the arrival of the pandemic, The Korea Herald reported. “There is nowhere to step back,” Moon said. “If we can’t stop the spread of the virus, we have to consider raising the social distancing rules to Level 3.” Level 3 social distancing rules would prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people, schools would be shut down, and the closure of businesses such as movie theaters and shopping malls. Working from home would also be expanded and sports would be canceled.
Germany is set to go into a "hard" national lockdown starting next Wednesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday amid a rise in cases. All non-essential shops, services and schools will close until Jan. 10, and Christmas Day gatherings will be reduced from 10 people to only five from two different households, according to CNN. "The philosophy is to stay at home,” Merkel said in a press conference. Christmas church services will be subject to prior registration and singing is not allowed. Alcohol will be banned from all public spaces and an annual New Year's Eve fireworks display will be canceled. Some states are also implementing additional measures, such as a 9 p.m. curfew. German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has pledged economic help for all businesses affected by the lockdown.
On Sunday, the first freight trucks carrying approximately 184,275 vials of the COVID-19 vaccine departed a Pfizer plant in Portage, Michigan. The trucks carrying a combined 189 boxes of vaccine vials are expected to arrive in all 50 states on Monday and another 3,900 vials are expected to ship later Sunday to United States territories. On Monday, another 400 boxes packed with approximately 390-thousand vials will ship for arrival on Tuesday, CNN reports. "We expect 145 sites across all the states to receive the vaccine on Monday, another 425 sites on Tuesday, and the final 66 sites on Wednesday, which will complete the initial delivery of the Pfizer orders for the vaccine," said Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of the federal government's vaccine initiative Operation Warp Speed.
Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Portage, Mich., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)
NBA commissioner Adam Silver have been in extensive talks with teams about creating a policy for the league amid a widespread use of the COVID-19 vaccines. The NBA could become the first major professional North American sports league to use widespread distribution of the vaccine for its players and coaches, according to ESPN. Team physicians and agents have been focusing on key aspects, such as creating an educational program for players and staff about vaccine choices. Side effects and efficacy have also been discussed to make players more willing to get a vaccine. Sources told ESPN that some players who already had the virus are hesitant to take the vaccine because they already built up antibodies. The education on the virus will help these players understand the need for taking the vaccine despite already having the virus.
The Food and Drug Administration has released a warning against wearing masks containing metal after a patient was burned during an MRI exam. The patient was wearing the face mask that contained metal during a MRI scan of the neck resulting in burns, according to The New York Post. The new warning says patients should avoid any metal during an MRI scan. Masks may contain metal on the nose wire or use synthetic fibers which could contain metal coatings. The FDA still advises patients should still wear a mask for an MRI exam to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus.
For a second day in a row, Florida has reported over 11,000 new cases of the coronavirus. The 11,699 new cases that were reported on Friday was the largest increase of cases in a single day for the state, Local 10 News reported. One day prior, 11,335 cases were reported in the state. Miami-Dade County has the highest case count in the state, with over 250,000 cases of COVID-19 reported.
After one couple contracted the coronavirus, the plasma they donated combined has saved 68 people in total. Brian and Dina Murphy, from San Antonio, Texas, contracted the virus in March. Once Dina began to feel better, she began donating her plasma in April. Brian began donating his shortly after in June. "We want to give back, I mean that's who we are," Brian added. "We were raised that way and to do work in the community.” The couple is now encouraging others to also donate their plasma if they have recovered from the coronavirus, People reported. The FDA has stated that the use of plasma, which is the liquid part of blood that is rich in antibodies, from people who have recovered from COVID-19 can be an effective treatment for people who are still fighting the virus. “We just really hope that people will realize that this is something that if they're a survivor, they just need to do it," added Dina. "It's so important and you're saving mankind. That's what's really important."
A recent survey found that nearly 40% of Americans plan to spend less money this holiday season for gifts compared to last year, CNBC said. Of the 800 people that took part in the survey, the main reasons cited for lower spending included lost wages or income, the poor economy, the need to save money and the coronavirus pandemic. Around 11% of participants said that they plan on spending more money this holiday season, nearly half of the number of people who said in 2019 that they planned on spending more during the holidays, according to CNBC.
A California pediatric nurse who participated in a trial of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine described an illness she experienced after the second shot of the trial to “Bill Hemmer Reports” on Fox News. Kristen Choi told anchor Bill Hemmer that she was not entirely sure whether she had received the vaccine or a placebo, but a strong reaction to the second shot made her suspect she had gotten the active vaccine. “After the first shot, it felt just like a normal injection, a flu shot or something else,” Choi said. “[I was] a bit sore, but not too much more than that.” The second shot, she continued, was different. “When I got home after the study, a few hours later I started feeling worse and worse throughout the night and woke up with a fever in the middle of the night.” She told Hemmer that she had a fever of 104.9 degrees, but that it went down after taking Tylenol. A reaction to the vaccine is a signal that the body’s immune system is starting to fight the virus, and that is the outcome you want from a vaccine, Choi said, adding that she was “very glad I participated, and I would do it again if I had the opportunity.”
As the coronavirus pandemic continues, high levels of unemployment and economic uncertainty have forced some Americans to steal food to survive. Joo Park, who works at Capitol Supermarket near downtown Washington D.C., said thefts have more than doubled since the start of the pandemic. “It’s become much harder during the pandemic,” he told The Washington Post. “People will say, ‘I was just hungry.’ And then what do you do?” Currently, shoplifting is at a higher level than in past economic recessions, according to interviews conducted by The Post. However, what is remarkable about the trend is the items that are being stolen. Experts noted that among the most stolen items are bread, pasta and baby formula. “We’re seeing an increase in low-impact crimes,” Jeff Zisner, chief executive of security firm Aegis, told The Post. “It’s not a whole lot of people going in, grabbing TVs and running out the front door. It’s a very different kind of crime – it’s people stealing consumables and items associated with children and babies,” he added.
New York Gov. Cuomo announced restaurants and bars in New York City will once again be forced to close their doors for indoor service on Monday. Restaurants in the city will only be allowed to offer outdoor seating and takeout indefinitely because of a “dramatic” uptick in hospitalizations, Cuomo said in a virtual briefing from Albany, New York Daily News reported. “This is the ultimate cause for concern,” Cuomo said as hospitalizations reached 5,321 statewide, with 1,668 patients in the city. “We’re asking everyone to hold on,” he said later in the briefing. “The end is in sight, but we still have to get there.” For those who will be dining outside in the Big Apple, Monday will bring morning rain followed by a couple of showers of rain or snow in the afternoon. Temperatures for the remainder of December will dip into the 20s with highs in the 40s.
Clorox is struggling to meet the demand for its products as a new wave of coronavirus impacts the country, the company now warning the shortages could last into mid-2021. Earlier in the year, the company had hoped it would be able to fully restock shelves by this summer, but the continued need for extra disinfecting and cleaning supplies prevented that goal. Ten third party manufacturers have teamed up with Clorox along with running facilities 24 hours a day, according to Fox Business. The company is shipping out nearly 1 million packages of wipes every day. Chief Operating Officer Eric Reynolds told NBC News the demand is staying incredibly high and they are producing more wipes than ever. Clorox wipes were among one of the first items to be sold out in stores back in March.
Like throwing a pebble in a pond, one single case of COVID-19 had a ripple effect at a biotech conference in Boston that led to hundreds of thousands of infections, CNN said. The February conference has now been deemed a superspreader event with 333,000 cases being traced back to one individual that attended the conference who tested positive. "A single introduction had an outsize effect on subsequent transmission because it was amplified by superspreading in a highly mobile population very early in the outbreak, before many public health precautions were put in place," a team at the Broad Institute in Massachusetts said. Only around 200 people attended the conference, but attendees were from 18 different states and from countries as far away as Sweden and Australia, taking the virus with them. "We think this is an important cautionary tale of the downstream implications of superspreading, which is all the more relevant as we enter the peak of the holiday season, and begin rolling out vaccines that may not decrease transmission," Bronwyn MacInnis, director of pathogen genomic surveillance at the Broad Institute, told CNN.
The U.K. has announced it will shorten the self-isolation period of the coronavirus from 14 days to 10 days for those who have a confirmed positive test. Those who have been instructed to quarantine upon returning from travel will also be lowered to 10 days starting Monday, according to BBC. People currently in self-isolation who are past their 10th day can end their quarantine on Monday. Northern Ireland and the U.K. have both seen falling coronavirus cases. The virus reproduction is back at levels two weeks ago which hints the virus isn't growing, but also isn't shrinking.
It is only a matter of days before the first coronavirus vaccines begin to be administered across the U.S. as the FDA is on the brink of giving Pfizer’s jab emergency approval. According to CNN, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said that following the impending emergency authorization, “we could be seeing people get vaccinated Monday, Tuesday of next week.” It is unclear what states will receive the first doses of Pfizer’s vaccine and each state is setting up its own prioritization system to determine who is eligible to be vaccinated first. Another coronavirus vaccine developed by Moderna could also receive emergency authorization before the end of December, CNN said.
On Thursday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced new guidelines to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The guidelines, which were announced in collaboration with Dr. Rachel Levin, Pennsylvania’s secretary of state, include the prohibition of indoor dining, as well as the prohibition of indoor gatherings of more than 10 people. However, take-out sales of food and alcohol will still be permitted. Outdoor gatherings of more than 50 people and indoor operations at gyms and fitness centers are also prohibited. These guidelines will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday and will remain enforced through Jan. 4, 2020 at 8 a.m.
As the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States, new data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows that at least 200 hospitals were at full capacity last week. The report comes as hospitalizations in the country reached a record high of 107,248 on Thursday, according to CNN. Intensive care units are also on the brink of collapse, with more than 90% of beds occupied in one third of all hospitals. Coronavirus patients occupied 36% of all ICU beds, up from 37% in the first week of November. “Things are really bad,” Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told CNN. “What we have seen over the last few weeks is a sharp rise in infections. And what we know – from the beginning of this pandemic – is infections are followed by hospitalizations, which are then followed by death.”
Restrictions caused by the coronavirus have resulted in a more than $30 billion loss to the live events industry in 2020. The year-end report released by Pollstar explained the industry was supposed to see a record breaking year in sales, predicting $12.2 billion at the start of the year, according to The Associated Press. But the coronavirus pandemic has caused a $30 billion loss from unreported events, ancillary revenues, sponsorships, ticketing, concessions, merchandise, and more. Many artists began canceling or postponing tours in March when the virus was first starting to spread worldwide. Some artists opted to play drive-in concerts this year but a vast majority of artists have not performed a live show in 2020.
A proof-of-concept study has found that the dogs can be trained to identify people infected with COVID-19 simply by smelling their sweat, UPI reported. The study used dogs that are already trained in the art of detection, including three bomb-sniffing dogs, two used to help detect colon cancer and one that aids in search-and-rescue missions. The group of working dogs had a high level of success, correctly identifying individuals with COVID-19 more than 76% of the time, according to the study. “It is difficult to undergo a PCR [test] every two days, so yes, dogs can be a help in this situation," said Dominique Grandjean, a professor of pathology at the National School of Veterinary Medicine in Paris. However, further studies are needed to be confirmed in larger studies before the non-invasive testing method can be implemented.
Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline halted clinical trials for their COVD-19 vaccine after testing showed “a low immune response in older adults likely due to an insufficient concentration of the antigen,” Reuters reported. The announcement, made on Friday, is a setback in the global fight against the pandemic as the vaccine was set to launch late next year.“With this type of vaccine, the result is not a surprise, we know that more antigen is needed in older patients. But when in Phase I and II, drugmakers test tolerance and one cannot test strong dosages,” Jean-Daniel Lelievre, head of clinic immunology and infectious diseases at Henri-Mondor hospital in France, told Reuters. “I would think Sanofi and GSK will be able to improve their vaccine.” Phase III trials, which were expected to start this month have been postponed. Instead, Sanofi will launch a phase 2b of the study in February. “The study will include a proposed comparison with an authorized COVID-19 vaccine,” the company said. “If data are positive, a global Phase III study could start in Q2 2021. Positive results from this study would lead to a regulatory submissions in the second half of 2021, hence delaying the vaccine’s potential availability from mid-2021 to Q4 2021.”
United Parcel Service President of Global Healthcare Wesley Wheeler holds an example of the vial that will be used to transport the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as he speaks at a Senate Transportation subcommittee hybrid hearing on transporting a coronavirus vaccine on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Washington. (Samuel Corum/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
On Thursday evening, an advisory panel at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) endorsed the use of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and is working rapidly to grant it emergency use, CNBC said. “The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has informed the sponsor that it will rapidly work toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization,” said Commissioner Stephen Hahn in a statement. Alex Azar, the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, said that the vaccine should be authorized in the next couple of days with millions of vaccines being distributed before winter’s end. “We’re looking at 20 million Americans being vaccinated just in the next coming weeks, up to 50 million total by the end of January, and we believe we can have 100 million actual vaccinations in [the] arm by the end of February,” Azar said on Friday in an interview with Good Morning America. Clinical trials have found that Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective in preventing the virus.
Though fatalities were down a bit from Wednesday’s numbers, the U.S. recorded more than 2,700 new deaths on Thursday sending the total death toll above 290,000. New cases continued to surge across the country as 224,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported yesterday. Globally, total cases are just shy of 70 million and global recoveries have hit the 45 million mark. Here’s a look at the exact numbers and, in the video below, take a closer look at how the virus is spreading throughout the U.S. and beyond.
• Total cases: 69,765,806
• Total fatalities: 1,585,048
• Total recoveries: 45,001,080
Time magazine named all frontline workers 2020’s ‘Guardians of the Year’ in recognition of their contribution to fighting the coronavirus. Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has worked alongside frontline workers in a fight against the virus, was also given the title. “Guardians put themselves on the line to defend the ideals to secret democracy. In 2020, they fought on many fronts. On the front line against COVID-19, the world’s health care workers displayed the best humanity – selflessness, compassion, stamina, courage – while protecting as much of it as they could,” Time’s article reads. “In Washington, Dr. Anthony Fauci led not only the battle against COVID-19 but also the fight for truth.”
On Thursday, Moderna said it started a study testing its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents aged 12 to less than 18, Reuters reported. The trial will enroll 3,000 healthy participants in the U.S. and they will receive two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine 28 days apart. “Our goal is to generate data in the spring of 20201 that will support the use of mRNA-1273 in adolescents in advance of the 2021 school year,” Chief Executive Officer Stephane Bancel said in a statement.
With Christmas just about two weeks away, officials in France are slowing down plans to reopen some key cultural parts of the nation’s economy due to the fact that new infections aren’t declining as quickly as hoped. French Prime Minister Jean Castex told reporters on Thursday that the planned reopening of movie theaters, museums and other theater venues will no longer go forward, Reuters reported. “We are not yet at the end of this second wave, and we will not reach the objectives we had set for Dec. 15,” Castex said, according to Reuters. When the French government imposed new lockdown measures in October, the plan was to begin reopening some cultural venues by mid-December. But those reopenings were contingent on new cases falling below 5,000 a day, which has not happened. In fact, France saw nearly triple that number of new cases on Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Castex said the reopenings are now planned to go ahead at the beginning of January. “We cannot let down our guard,” Castex added. “We have to stay focused, and find our way through the next few weeks with lots of vigilance.”
In a 17-4 vote and one abstention, a panel of advisers to the U.S. government endorsed the widespread use of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on Thursday. The panel concluded that the vaccine, created by Pfizer and BioNTech, is safe and effective for adults and teenagers aged 16 and older. According to The Associated Press, people could begin to receive their first shot within the next few days. Despite the endorsement, questions have arisen regarding allergic reactions after two people in the U.K. had allergic reactions. The vaccine will require two doses per person. By the end of December, Pfizer said it can have 25 million doses ready for the U.S. The move to approve the vaccine for emergency use approval is now on the FDA. The FDA’s vaccine director Dr. Peter Marks said a decision on whether or not to approve the vaccine will come within “days to a week.”
The number of jobless claims in the U.S. reached its highest level since September last week as 853,000 people filed for unemployment, The Associated Press reported. The number of applications was an increase of about 137,000 from the week prior when about 716,000 people filed for unemployment, the Labor Department said in its weekly report. Before the pandemic took hold back in March, weekly jobless claims were about 225,000, the AP said. The latest report comes at a time when new lockdown measures are going in place across the country, including in California. The state reported 47,000 new applications for unemployment benefits, the AP said.
The Chicago Bears suspended in-person football activities after someone in the building tested positive for the coronavirus. In a Zoom call to reporters, Bears head coach Matt Nagy said he wanted to credit his players for staying flexible and the team needs to continue to have the right mindset to get through the pandemic. The positive test came while multiple Bears players and coaches were inside the team's facility, according to ESPN. All players and staff were sent home as soon as they were made aware of the result. Earlier in the week, three practice squad players on the team tested positive for the coronavirus. The Bears are scheduled to play the Houston Texans on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.
When approved for emergency use, the coronavirus vaccine is expected to be given to health-care workers along with residents and staff at long-term care facilities as part of the first phase of its rollout across the United States. CVS Chief Executive Larry Merlo told CNBC that they are ready to go and in great shape to provide vaccines into the most vulnerable populations within 24 to 48 hours of receiving the vaccine. While the CDC released guidance on who should receive the vaccine first, the decision will be made by states and jurisdictions. Merlo said there are 10,000 health care professionals at CVS that are ready to administer the shots in nursing homes and assisted living centers and that they have been hiring individuals since the pandemic began to help with testing. The U.S. government made a deal with CVS and Walgreens back in October to have those two companies help administer the coronavirus vaccine.
Ellen DeGeneres announced on Twitter that she has tested positive for the coronavirus. "Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines," she said on Twitter. The 18th season of the show premiered in September without an audience and is expected to return after the holidays.
The recent surge of coronavirus cases in the U.K. has caused a near-halt to economic recovery in the country as hospitals continued to fill. According to official data released on Thursday, the economy lost its recovery momentum as people started to be banned from pubs and restaurants. Gross domestic product only rose by 0.4% in October which is the weakest growth since the collapse in April, according to Reuters. Britain is home to the highest death toll from the coronavirus in Europe, with over 62,000 fatalities. The country also experienced the largest economic hit of any major economy. Forecasts don't expect the economy to get to pre-COVID levels until the end of 2022. Watch the video embedded in the tweet below for more.
Despite social media posts claiming that Pfizer’s vaccine could lead to infertility in women, medical experts and Pfizer said no sterilization was documented during clinical trials, AFP reported. The headline from an article shared on Facebook on Dec. 5 reads, “Head of Pfizer research: COVID Vaccine is female sterilization.” The article, which cites former Pfizer researcher Michael Yeadon, has since been shared on various social media platforms, including Twitter and Instagram. Yerdon claims that the COVID-19 vaccine would lead to infertility in women, as it would train the immune system to attack a protein involved in the formation of placentas. However, according to Dasantila Golemi-Kotra, an associate professor in microbiology at York University, this is not how the vaccine works. “The mRNA vaccine works by providing the body with an instructional molecule, such as mRNA, that tells the human cells how to synthesize the viral protein (the infamous spike protein),” she told AFP. Dervila Keana, a Pfizer spokeswoman, added that “there is no data that suggests that the Pfizer vaccine candidate causes infertility.”
Mrs. Claus is bringing holiday cheer to disadvantaged kids in Brazil amid the coronavirus pandemic. A video shared by AFP shows Fatima Sanson, who dresses up as Mrs. Claus to bring gifts and hug kids in the city of Belo Horizonte every Christmas. However, this Christmas is a little different. Due to the pandemic, a sanitized curtain was installed between Sanson and the kids as a way of preventing any possible risk of infection when they hugged. “Today I felt great, to know that I was able to hug someone. After the whole pandemic, really, today was the first time that I was hugged since February,” she told AFP. Watch the video below for more.
According to a study released on Wednesday, men are three times more likely to need intensive care when infected with the virus when compared to women, AFP reported. Between Jan. 1 and June 1, researchers from Cape Town University in South Africa analyzed over 3 million COVID-19 cases from 46 different countries and 44 different states in the U.S. They found that although the risk of infection was the same for women and men, men are 39% more likely to die from the virus. “These data may help doctors to recognize that sex is a risk factor for severe disease when managing patients,” Kate Webb, co-author of the study, told AFP. “Sex is an under reported variable in many studies and this is a reminder that it is an important factor to consider in research.” Researchers added that women naturally produce more type I interferon proteins, which help limit an abnormal immune response that creates severe forms of COVID-19. The oestradiol hormone, only found in women, can also prevent severe infection, as it boosts T cells, which kill infected cells and produce antibodies. “In contrast, the male sex hormone testosterone suppresses the immune system,” the authors wrote.
Libraries in Japan are turning to ultraviolet light in an effort to persuade visitors to check out more publications. According to Reuters, libraries in the country are installing a machine that sterilizes books using UV light. The machine takes about 30 seconds to clean books using the light while also fluttering the books' pages to remove dust, according to Reuters. Watch the video below for more.
The United States recorded the highest number of daily coronavirus deaths on Wednesday after more than 3,000 new deaths were reported, according to Bloomberg. The record comes just two weeks after Thanksgiving when experts warned Americans against travel. According to data released by Johns Hopkins University, 221,267 new cases and 3,124 new deaths were recorded, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 15,393,164 and the death toll to 289,373. Watch the video from Johns Hopkins University below for more.
Travelers wearing protective face masks and face shields to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) hug at the airport in Denver, Colorado, U.S., November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt
The World Health Organization is asking people to postpone their affection this holiday season and refrain from hugging loved ones. During a news conference this week, Dr. Michael Ryan, the WHO’s emergencies chief, said he considered hugs to be “close contact,” echoing a sentiment from U.K. chief medical officer Chris Whitty who previously said Britons shouldn’t physically embrace their elderly relatives “if you want them to survive to be hugged again," according to The Associated Press. “It’s a horrible thing to think that we would be here as the World Health Organization saying to people, ‘Don’t hug each other.’ It’s terrible,” Ryan said. “That is the brutal reality in places like the United States right now.” Watch the video below. Discussion of hugging begins at approximately the 29-minute mark.
An elderly passenger aboard the Quantum of the Seas Royal Caribbean “safe cruising” voyage out of Singapore tested positive for coronavirus, which forced the voyage to be cut short. The 83-year-old passenger tested positive after reporting to the ship’s medical center with diarrhea, said Annie Chang, director of the cruise at Singapore’s Tourism Board, USA Today reported. "In the last 24 hours, one guest aboard Quantum of the Seas tested positive for coronavirus after checking in with our medical team," Lyan Sierra-Caro, spokesperson for Royal Caribbean, told USA TODAY. "The ship returned to port today in accordance with government protocols." Singapore recently began allowing cruise ships to make round trips to Singapore with no port of call in between. Strict safety measures were imposed, including reducing capacity by half and pre-boarding testing for passengers.
No more than 10 people are allowed inside Mississippi’s Gov. Tate Reeves’ mansion at one time under an executive order he signed, however, he is reportedly planning several holiday parties at the governor’s mansion this month. His new executive orders limit indoor gathering to no more than 10, outdoor crowds to no more than 50, adds more counties to the state’s mask mandate list and mandates that face coverings are required in schools statewide. Invites have gone out for several parties scheduled for this week and the next at the official residence of Gov. Tate Reeves in Jackson, Mississippi Today reported. The governor invited legislators from the state House and state Senate to two separate parties, according to Mississippi Today. Reeves said Wednesday that he has invited family, friends and state officials to the multiple parties, but he expects many will choose not to attend. It’s not known exactly how many invites went out, and whether recipients are invited to bring guests. A spokesperson for Reeves’ office, Bailey Martin, did not respond to HuffPost’s specific questions about how the holiday parties will meet the requirements of the governor’s executive orders. Instead, she said that Reeves and his wife have canceled or delayed many mansion events this year, including a Christmas candlelight event and their daughter’s 16th birthday party, HuffPost reported. Future events will continue so long as they “can be conducted safely,” she said in an email to HuffPost on Wednesday.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is in quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. The governor released a statement Wednesday confirming his diagnosis and that he is not exhibiting any symptoms. “During a routine test yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19. I have no symptoms and am feeling well and I am in isolation at home,” Wolf said. The governor’s wife, Frances, is quarantining with him while they wait for her test results. “I am following CDC and Department of Health guidelines. Frances has been tested and, as we await the result, is quarantining at home with me,” Wolf said. While quarantining, Wolf said he has been working remotely. "I am continuing to serve the commonwealth and performing all of my duties remotely, as many are doing during the pandemic," Wolf said.
Coronavirus patients who develop “post-COVID syndrome” brain fog and fatigue — often referred to as “long haulers” — may take more than a year to fully recover from lingering symptoms, Dr. Greg Vanichkachorn, a Mayo Clinic doctor studying the phenomenon, told CNBC on Wednesday. Fatigue, shortness of breath and brain fog are among the most common symptoms of post-COVID syndrome. Vanichkachorn told CNBC that he won’t be “too shocked” if some coronavirus long-haulers were to experience a similar, lengthy recovery trajectory as some sufferers of severe acute respiratory syndrome. There are considerable knowledge gaps among researchers about what causes certain coronavirus patients to have lingering symptoms, therefore the percentage of people who get sick with coronavirus and go on develop post-COVID syndrome also remains unknown. “I can’t say there’s a genetic basis for the differences in the outcomes,” Vanichkachorn said. “We, of course, have seen patients who have had more severe cases of Covid, like those patients being in the ICU or the hospital or patients of advanced age, being more likely to come down with post-Covid syndrome.”
Just one day after the United Kingdom became the first country worldwide to administer doses of Pfizer's new coronavirus vaccine, Canada's health regulator approved the vaccine on Wednesday. "Thanks to advances in science and technology, and an unprecedented level of global cooperation, today, Canada reached a critical milestone in its fight against COVID-19 with the authorization of the first COVID-19 vaccine," Health Canada said in a statement Wednesday. The agency said it received Pfizer's vaccine on Oct. 8 and performed "thorough, independent review of the evidence." It then came to the conclusion the vaccine "meets the Department's stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements for use in Canada." Pfizer, which is developing the vaccine with German company BioNTech, said last month that the vaccine was 95% effective after it completed its latest trials.
Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical advisor at Health Canada, said it was an exceptional day for Canada, according to The Associated Press. “This a momentous occasion. I mean the geek in me is amazed," Sharma said. "No one would have thought, even when we looked back at the first discovery of the virus, that less than a year later we would authorizing and distributing a vaccine.”
The excitement surrounding the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom is being met by some caution from British regulators, particularly for people who have a history of serious allergic reactions. On Tuesday, the first day of the country’s mass vaccination program, two individuals reported adverse reactions to the initial vaccine dose and the U.K. Medical and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency is investigating a potential link to a history of allergies, according to The Associated Press.
“As is common with new vaccines the MHRA have advised on a precautionary basis that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination after two people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded adversely yesterday,” said Stephen Powis, medical director for the NHS in England, said in a statement. “Both are recovering well.”
Sacramento County residents and businesses could soon face fines for violating COVID-19 orders. County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said on CapRadio's Insight that an ordinance being voted on by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday would only affect repeat offenders who blatantly disregard orders, CapRadio reports. "It's not for us to go out and willy-nilly dish out citations to every single business," Kasirye said. "And we know that, for the most part, most businesses have been complying. So it's going to be used in very selective situations." Under the new ordinance, residents would face penalties between $25 and $500 while businesses could be fined between $250 and $10,000. Kasirye said intensive care units in the region are expected to fall below 15% capacity soon, which would start the Gov. Newsom’s latest stay-at-home order. "From what the state has told us, we anticipate that probably within this week or early next week that we will hit the threshold," Kasirye said. CapRadio explains she said she understands this isn't easy on people, especially the owners of small businesses forced to close while others stay open. "I hear those complaints and I do hear the pain also but the goal is for us to reduce the movement of people and gathering of people and that's why you're seeing the orders that we have."
A nine-month battle with COVID-19 has ended in victory for Rosa Felipe but the journey from initial infection to walking out of Jackson Memorial Hospital will be life-altering. Felipe, who spent 15 years working at that very hospital as a technician, was deeply moved and appreciative of her life-saving care. She fought tears as she spoke to reporters outside the hospital. “Corona is real! The effects are real! But what’s more is the love that I’ve received here. The dedication from my doctors and all the staff here,” she said upon release, according to NBC Miami.
Felipe’s fight against the pandemic was complicated by underlying health conditions, including asthma and diabetes. The 41-year-old was intubated and spent two months in the intensive care unit, unable to move any of the muscles in her legs and stricken with immense pain in her back. The married mother of two was released after undergoing physical and occupational therapy, where she had to relearn how to walk and perform basic daily functions.
A Florida health worker who suffered severe coronavirus-related complications is released of the hospital for the first time in nine months. "The only thing that I can tell you is that this is real. Corona is real," Rosa Felipe tells reporters outside a Miami hospital. (AFP)
The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series already has its first schedule changes just under 70 days before the next season begins. Two adjustments were announced on Tuesday, citing “challenges resulting from the ongoing pandemic and the need for significant advance planning,” according to a NASCAR statement. The Cup and Xfinity Series races scheduled for Feb. 27-28 at Auto Club Speedway, as well as the Camping World Truck Series race scheduled for Feb. 19 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, all will move to the Daytona International Speedway road course on Feb. 19-21, NBC Sports reports. The rearrangement moves Homestead-Miami’s Cup and Xfinity races back by one week to Feb. 27-28; however, exact dates and times for Xfinity and Truck races at the Daytona road course and Homestead-Miami have not been announced. Homestead-Miami has confirmed that its new weekend will only allow a limited number of fans. The Daytona 500, the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series season, is on Feb. 14, 2021 and will have a limited number of fans in attendance.
The Michigan and Ohio State game has been canceled due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases within the Wolverines' program over the past week, ESPN said the school reported. "The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said. "We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time. Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close-contact individuals." Medical experts, health department officials and the university administration made the decision to call off the game that was originally scheduled for this weekend. "This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches, but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making,” Manuel said. The Wolverines had canceled a game against Maryland on Dec. 5 and paused all team activities. On Monday, the program was cleared for limited workouts and participated in those workouts, but the administration decided to cancel the upcoming game due to the increase in cases and the number of student-athletes in quarantine over the past week. Michigan says it will continue daily testing with hopes of getting back on the practice field when cleared by medical officials. According to ESPN, the cancellation of this game puts Ohio State at five total games played this season, which is under the threshold put forth by the Big Ten conference to compete in the conference championship game against Northwestern.
Recipients of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine should refrain from drinking alcohol for two months, Russia’s consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor head Anna Popova said Tuesday. The instructions align with Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova’s recommendations to avoid alcohol and immunosuppressants for 42 days since the two-shot vaccine is administered with a 21-day gap between doses.“The intake of alcohol needs to stop at least two weeks prior to immunization,” Popova said in an interview with Radio Komsomolskaya Pravda, according to The Moscow Times. She added that the recipients should then abstain from alcohol for 42 days after the first injection. “Immunity is being formed and one needs to take care,” Popova said. “It’s a strain on the body. If we want to stay healthy and have a strong immune response, don’t drink alcohol.” She also advised against smoking before and after vaccination as tobacco smoke can irritate the lungs and skew immune responses.
Due to the record amount of hospitalizations being seen in Wyoming, Governor Mark Gordon has ordered all indoor public places must require face coverings to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. In addition, group sizes will be lowered and hours of operation will be shortened. Counties will have the choice to opt-out if their conditions are at safe levels. The order will go into effect from Dec. 9 until Jan. 8 of next year. The state reported 128 new COVID-19 deaths in November which was the highest since the pandemic began, according to The Wyoming Department of Health.
German leaders showed their support for stricter measures to be placed on the country to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, just days after Germany saw its highest one-day death toll. Existing lockdown measures are too little to control the virus, Chancellor Angela Merkel told party colleagues. Merkel said the situation is getting very serious and the current measures will not be enough for the winter, according to Reuters. While the daily infections are not rising as sharply as they once were in Germany, the high stagnated level has caused a lot of concern. Premier Markus Soeder of the southern state of Bavaria is hopeful that tighter lockdowns for the region and country will be agreed on before Christmas. In Bavaria, people are only allowed to leave their home for essential reasons and evening curfews are planned for hotspots.
After the interim data on the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine had been released showing its efficacy, the Trump administration declined to secure more than the previously agreed upon 1 million doses, a Pfizer board member said. The company and it’s German partner, BioNTech,initially made a deal with the U.S. government in July, securing the nation 100 million doses with the option to acquire up to 500 million additional doses. However, Pfizer officials repeatedly warned that demand could vastly outstrip supply, according to The New York Times. Since the vaccine requires two doses, this means the 100 million doses secured is only enough to vaccinate 50 million Americans.
“Pfizer did offer up an additional allotment coming out of that plant, basically the second-quarter allotment, to the United States government multiple times and as recently as after the interim data came out and we knew this vaccine looked to be effective,” Gottlieb, who previously led the FDA in the Trump Administration from 2017 to 2019, told CNBC. Gottlieb added he believes the U.S. government likely turned down the offer because it wanted to diversify the number of companies it agreed to purchase option agreements with.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf warned on Monday that the state’s healthcare system will become overwhelmed if Pennsylvania residents don’t take the necessary safety precautions. “Pennsylvania, we have a problem. And we have to work together to address this pandemic,” Wolf said, according to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4. As of Monday, Pennsylvania has confirmed 426,444 cases of the virus, 6,330 new cases were reported on Monday. State health officials have also reported a total of 11,373 deaths, with 69 deaths reported on Sunday and 42 on Monday. In addition, 5,300 patients were hospitalized as of Monday and out of those, 1,107 were in intensive care units.
On Tuesday, American Airlines expanded preflight COVID-19 testing, Reuters reported. A $129 at-home COVID-19 test kit will be available to those traveling with the airlines to help passengers avoid quarantines at their destination. Starting on Saturday, the airline will partner with LetsGetChecked to test passengers who request it, according to CNBC. It is recommended to order a test at least five days in advanced from flying. The test is conducted from a nasal swab and then once the test is received back, results will be received within 48 hours. Airlines around the country have been following this model to try and increase passenger confidence in buying flight tickets and traveling. United Airlines offers preflight tests to select Hawaii passengers to avoid the two-week quarantine in October. United still offers free tests for flights from Newark to London.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday paved the way for emergency-use approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine after releasing the results of an initial review of the data the drug company provided the regulator on its new vaccine, Reuters reported. The FDA is holding a meeting on Thursday with outside experts to determine if Pfizer’s vaccine should be given emergency-use approval. On Tuesday, health officials in the U.K. began giving people the first installment of the two-shot vaccinations. According to Reuters, FDA scientists said the two-dose vaccination was shown to be highly effective at preventing healthy people from contracting COVID-19. However, the FDA scientists cautioned, the data was inconclusive in showing efficacy for people under the age of 16, those with pre-existing health conditions and pregnant women, according to Reuters. A decision on approval is expected in the coming days.
Hand hygiene, mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing protocols can help schools and daycare facilities control the spread of the coronavirus, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday. Under the Head Start and Early Head Start programs, education and childcare facilities have implemented initiatives with the goal of slowing down or preventing the spread of the virus, based on CDC guidelines. In addition to reducing class sizes and mandating social distancing, the facilities purchased masks and provided daily health checks for students and staff. “Head Start programs successfully implemented CDC-recommended mitigation strategies and supported other practices that helped prevent [COVID-19] transmission among children and staff members,” CDC researchers wrote, according to UPI. “Implementing and monitoring adherence to CDC recommended mitigation strategies could play a crucial role in reducing COVID-19 transmission in childcare setting.”
The World Economic Forum is an annual meeting of some of the world’s most influential political and business leaders. However, like everything else, the coronavirus pandemic takes no consideration of prestige. The meeting is nearly always held in the Swiss ski resort of Davos but will be forced to relocate to Singapore in 2021 in order to safeguard the health and safety of participants, according to BBC. The 6,000-mile move was largely decided by the success Singapore has had as a nation in handling the pandemic. According to the nation’s health ministry, there are currently 28 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals in the country, with no other reported cases. The country’s death toll stands at 29 and Singapore Trade Minister Chan Chun Sing said the forums’s relocation decision was “an affirmation of Singapore’s ability to provide a safe, neutral and conducive venue for global leaders to meet.”
France may have to delay the lift of its COVID-19 lockdown restrictions as the number of new cases hits a plateau, Reuters reported. The lockdown, which was scheduled to be lifted next week, might be extended as the reopening of shops late last month prompted the downward trend in new cases to flatten out, two government sources said. The country is also far from reaching its target of 5,000 new daily infections, which could lead to a rebound if restrictions were to be lifted next week, according to Jerome Salomon, the health ministry’s top official. The 5,000 threshold was set as an early condition of President Emmanuel Macron for replacing the lockdown with a nightly curfew. However, since the start of the country’s second national lockdown, the number daily new cases has plateaued at between 10,000 and 12,000. “That the numbers have leveled off is not good news,” said one government source.
The first vaccine shot in the United Kingdom was delivered on Tuesday morning to 90-year-old Margaret Keenan, a retired shop clerk wearing a Christmas t-shirt adorned with a cartoon penguin in a Santa hat. Keenan, who turns 91 next week, called the vaccine the best early birthday gift she should have wished for. The second vaccine injection went to an 81-year-old British man named William Shakespeare, who happens to come from the same county, Warwickshire, as the famous writer with whom he shares a name.
“I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against COVID-19,” Keenan said, according to The Associated Press. “It’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year.”
On the same day that United Kingdom residents are receiving the first round of COVID-19 vaccines outside of clinical trials, the United States is likely the surpass the 15 million case mark on Tuesday. With over 192,000 new infections recorded on Monday, the nation now stands at 14,955,947 total cases, more than double every other country in the world except India. Every day in December has featured at least 175,000 new cases recorded in the U.S. as nearly every state in the country is dealing with a severe case resurgence. Even Maine, which has seen the second-fewest total cases of all states, saw its worst day yet on Monday, recording 427 new cases in the state.
Elsewhere around the world, here's a look at the updated global totals according to data from Johns Hopkins University:
Total cases: 67,719,710
Total fatalities: 1,547,487
Total recoveries: 43,639,453
After taking a hard hit from the coronavirus pandemic, airlines are preparing for their roles in the rollout of vaccines as they hope it will have a promising effect on the recovery for the industry. Airline carriers involved in the airlift of the vaccine, drugmakers, logistics firms, governments and international agencies are banding together to work on the rollout of the vaccines, The Associated Press reported. The involvement should allow airlines to recover in some ways from the huge financial hit the pandemic had on them, some experts told the AP. Cathay commercial chief Ronald Lam said the airlines will see a financial gain from their involvement, either from vaccine transportation directly or the overall spoke in cargo demand as a whole. “The delivery of these vaccines, the confidence in communities, the acceptance of vaccines and ensuring that people are in fact immunized with the right number of doses - (this) is what it’s going to take to scale the peak,” World Health Organization vaccines director Kate O’Brien said.
Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci said coronavirus surges in the country could be “more compounded” from Christmas celebrations than Thanksgiving this year. He told CNN his concerns surrounding Christmas are the same as the concerns he expressed for Thanksgiving, but Christmas being a longer holiday for many people in terms of time off from work will escalate the situation even more. “We’re at a very critical time in this country right now. We’ve got to not walk away from the facts and the data. This is tough going for all of us,” Fauci said.
On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned that indoor dining in New York City could be shut down again as soon as next week. Cuomo said the final decision has not been made and could be allayed if hospitalization rates stop rising, the New York Post reports. "Do I believe between now and five days we'll see a stabilization rate in New York City? I would be pleasantly surprised. I don't think it is probable, but it is possible," Cuomo said. The governor did not think that stabilization would be possible until mid-January at the earliest. According to the state's data, 20% of hospital beds and 27% of ICU beds in NYC are currently available, based on a seven-day rolling average, the Gothamist reported. State officials just recently started allowing New York City bars and eateries to resume indoor service at 25% of normal capacity in September to try to boost the industry, which has been hard hit by the restrictions and lockdown orders. “Gyms and salons … we have so many protocols on the gyms and salons, they’re not major spreaders on the numbers,” Cuomo said. “It is about indoor dining.”
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state is releasing a smartphone tool on Thursday that will alert people if they spent time near someone who tests positive for COVID-19. Officials said the tool doesn’t track people’s identities or locations but it uses Bluetooth wireless signals to detect when two phones are within 6 feet of each other for at least 15 minutes, according to ABC News. “The process is private, anonymous and secure, and is one of the many tools in the state’s data-driven approach to help reduce the spread,” Newsom said in a statement. Ten months into the pandemic, most of the state is now back to where it started with the stay-at-home rules that will remain through the Christmas holiday amid a rise in cases. Sixteen other states, plus Guam and Washington, D.C., have released the software system co-created by Apple and Google, though most residents of those places aren’t using it, ABC News reports.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Nobel laureates will receive their prizes at home this week, AFP reported. The ceremony, which traditionally takes place in Stockholm and Oslo on Dec. 10, was canceled for the first time since World War II due to virus concerns. Instead of the traditional ceremony, which is usually followed by a royal banquet, the organization will broadcast a live ceremony from Stockholm’s city hall on Thursday. The virtual ceremony, which will be held without an audience, will include a concert and videos of all laureates receiving their awards from their homes.
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden announced his pick for health secretary, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and a new role for Anthony Fauci. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra was selected by Biden as health secretary, and if approved by the Senate, will be the first Latino in the role, The Associated Press reported. “As Secretary of Health and Human Services, I will build on our progress and ensure every American has access to quality, affordable health care — through this pandemic and beyond,” Becerra tweeted on Monday. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, an infectious disease expert from Harvard University, was also selected by Biden to head the CDC. “I’m honored to be called to lead the brilliant team at the CDC,” she tweeted. “We are ready to combat this virus with science and facts.” In addition, Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was selected by Biden as the chief medical adviser to the president.
A World War II veteran from Alabama recovered from his battle with COVID-19 just in time for his 104th birthday. Major Wooten repaired trains damaged by bombs in France during World War II, The Associated Press reported. He left the Huntsville, Alabama, hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 1, just before his 104th birthday on only two days later. Healthcare workers and hospital staff members sang happy birthday to Wooten as he was wheeled out of the hospital in a wheelchair on the day of his discharge. “He just brings so much happiness to everybody and just seeing everybody and their reaction to him, it just makes you very proud to call him your grandfather,” Holley Wooten McDonald, Wooten’s granddaughter, said.
Less than a week after becoming the first country to approve a coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, the United Kingdom will administer its first round of vaccines on Tuesday, according to CNN. The vaccine, manufactured by Pfizer and German company BioNTech, reportedly was 95% effective during its latest phase of clinical trials. The vaccinations will take place in England, Wales and Scotland, while Northern Ireland did not specify which day it would begin administering the vaccines, only saying it would be this week, according to CNN.
Nurses at the Royal Free Hospital, London, simulate the administration of the Pfizer vaccine to support staff training ahead of the rollout, in London, Friday Dec. 4, 2020. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)
Saffron Cordery, the deputy chief executive of NHS providers, told Sky News that health officers in the UK expect to have 4 million doses of the vaccine available by the end of the month, according to CNN. Cordery also addressed concerns about the vaccine's quick approval process. "Yes, it has been shorter than other vaccine approval processes, but that's because everything all has been thrown at this all in one go," she said, according to CNN. Watch the video below for more.
President Donald Trump announced Sunday that Rudy Giuliani, his personal lawyer, tested positive for the coronavirus. Giuliani, 76, was reportedly hospitalized at Georgetown University Medical Center, The New York Times reported. Giuliani's age puts him in the high-risk category for the virus. Giuliani's son Andrew announced he had tested positive on Nov. 20, and had appeared at a news conference with his father the day before, the Times reported. Giuliani has been in close contact with a number of individuals in the president's inner circle who have tested positive previously and has traveled to a number of different states in recent weeks following the election.
The former New York City mayor posted a message to Twitter Sunday evening to give an update on his health. "Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes, Giuliani said. "I’m getting great care and feeling good. Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything."
A new hotspot for COVID-19 cases is emerging in one of Japan's coldest cities. The increase in cases comes as officials fear that rest of the country could face a similar rise in cases as people spend more time indoors during the winter. The city of Asahikawa, located on the northern island of Hokkaido, is currently dealing with infection clusters at a nursing home and two hospitals, Reuters reported. More than 10,000 cases were reported on Hokkaido, and Asahikawa had accounted for 16% of the 256 deaths, Reuters said. The Japanese government said it was sending extra nurses to the region to help control the outbreak.
“Hokkaido is a place where due to the climate conditions people tend to have the heater on very high and in very closed spaces as well,” Haruo Ozaki, president of the Tokyo Medical Association, told Reuters. “In places such as Tokyo and Osaka, it will also be getting colder from now. When we add this coldness factor, it shows that we need to express a lot more caution or we could face a further spread of contagion.”
