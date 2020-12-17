Just one day after the United Kingdom became the first country worldwide to administer doses of Pfizer's new coronavirus vaccine, Canada's health regulator approved the vaccine on Wednesday. "Thanks to advances in science and technology, and an unprecedented level of global cooperation, today, Canada reached a critical milestone in its fight against COVID-19 with the authorization of the first COVID-19 vaccine," Health Canada said in a statement Wednesday. The agency said it received Pfizer's vaccine on Oct. 8 and performed "thorough, independent review of the evidence." It then came to the conclusion the vaccine "meets the Department's stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements for use in Canada." Pfizer, which is developing the vaccine with German company BioNTech, said last month that the vaccine was 95% effective after it completed its latest trials.

Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical advisor at Health Canada, said it was an exceptional day for Canada, according to The Associated Press. “This a momentous occasion. I mean the geek in me is amazed," Sharma said. "No one would have thought, even when we looked back at the first discovery of the virus, that less than a year later we would authorizing and distributing a vaccine.”