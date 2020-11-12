Here are the latest updates, listed in eastern time, and the most important things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic.
Wealthy nations representing just 13 percent of the world's population have already pre-ordered 51 percent of the production of the leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates.
The U.S. set another record of coronavirus infections, as new cases have topped 100,000 for nine days in a row. On Thursday, the U.S. reported 144,133 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 10.4 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The new report comes as cases are on the rise in Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, Michigan and California. The country also reported 1,893 new deaths, pushing the total number of fatalities to 241.8K. Watch the video below from Johns Hopkins University for a closer look at how the virus accelerated across the U.S on Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the Minnesota Vikings released a statement announcing a reduction in seating capacity for the four remaining home games of the 2020 season. “After much consideration and discussion with the U.S. Bank Stadium partners, the State of Minnesota and the City of Minneapolis, we will no longer pursue hosting more than 250 fans for the remaining 2020 Vikings regular season home games,” the statement read. The Vikings also said that, although they “worked hard to develop a safe and responsible plan to bring back a limited number of fans,” the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota lead to a change in plans. “We look forward to welcoming fans back next season and recreating the special environment we all enjoy at U.S. Bank Stadium.” The Vikings' stadium is strictly an indoor facility, meaning it doesn't have the ability to welcome several thousand fans like open-air stadiums in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Jacksonville, Florida.
Italy became the first European nation to implement rapid coronavirus tests. However, the tests, which are roughly 80 to 90% accurate, did not stop the spread of the virus, as the country is now experiencing a second wave of the virus, with infections set to top one million on Wednesday. “I believe these tests are not used properly at the moment, they are just distributed randomly to everybody,” Andrea Crisanti, a professor at the University of Padua, told AFP. Although, according to family doctor Francesco Stevanato, “having such an instrument is fundamental” as “you have a method to immediately understand if a patient has the virus,” Crisanti added that the government did not have a thorough plan to capitalize on the lower number of cases after lockdown, which led to a second outbreak of the virus. “If they had built a network for molecular (PCR) tests, if they had integrated this capability with an information tool … and if they had built infrastructure to make the beds available where they are needed, I’m sure we would be in a completely different situation,” he said.
New York Gov. Cuomo set new orders limiting private home gatherings to 10 and a new curfew on bars, restaurants and gyms. The governor is forcing all businesses that have a state liquor license, and gyms to close by 10 p.m. starting on Friday, according to NBC News. "If these measures aren't sufficient to slow the spread, we will turn the valve more and part of that would be reducing the number of people in indoor dining," Cuomo said. "If that doesn't work, if numbers keep going crazy, there are some scientists who believe we should close down. I hope that doesn't happen."
News of a new coronavirus vaccine that showed a 90% efficacy rate on an initial clinical trial has given concert professionals hope of a return in 2021. Ticketmaster has been working on a plan for fan safety that uses smartphones to verify fans' vaccination status or whether they've tested negative for the coronavirus, according to Billboard. If approved, fans would need to verify that they have already been vaccinated or test negative for coronavirus approximately 24 to 72 hours prior to the concert after purchasing a ticket for a concert. If a fan tested positive or didn't take a test to verify their status, they would not be granted access to the event. If the tests were negative, or the fan was vaccinated, the health pass company would verify the attendee's coronavirus status to Ticketmaster, which would then issue the fan the credentials needed to access the event.
In an optimistic scenario, the European Union (EU) could see its first vaccinations against COVID-19 within the first three months of 2021, the EU health agency chief told AFP on Wednesday. After Pfizer announced that its COVID-19 vaccine was 90% effective, the EU agreed to buy up to 300 million doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, according to BBC.“I think optimistically [the] first quarter next year, but I can’t be more precise,” Andrea Ammon, director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, told the AFP news agency in regards to how soon the EU could see the vaccinations start. However, officials also refused to provide details on how the vaccine would be distributed, noting that “a number of steps” were needed to be followed beforehand. Pfizer and BioNTech plan to apply for emergency approval to use the vaccine by the end of November, and only a limited number of people may get the vaccine this year, BBC noted. European Union Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides also cautioned at a press conference on Wednesday that the vaccine would not be “a silver bullet that will make the virus disappear overnight.”
A study that used cellphone mobility data from 10 cities across the U.S. during the early stages of the pandemic found that 8 in 10 new coronavirus infections came from people who spent time in restaurants, gyms, cafes, and similarly crowded indoor venues, The New York Times reported. The study, published this week in the journal Nature, examined compiled data from major metro areas such as Atlanta, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York City. According to the Times, the new analysis helps provide estimates for how these venues contributed to outbreaks in urban areas by "tracking hourly movements" and examines the role that the springtime lockdowns played in restricting mobility among the general public. “Restaurants were by far the riskiest places, about four times riskier than gyms and coffee shops, followed by hotels” in terms of new infections, said Jure Leskovec, one of the study's authors, and a computer scientist at Stanford, according to the Times. Click here to gain access to the researchers' study.
As the threat of a “twindemic” looms across the world, pressure on the World Health Organization (WHO) and how it has handled the coronavirus has continued to intensify. The agency has largely been criticized for not taking a stronger and more vocal role in handling the coronavirus pandemic, though The Associated Press has pointed out that one of the central dilemmas facing the WHO is that it has no enforcement powers or authorities to independently investigate within countries. Still, critics have been vocal about their thoughts on the WHO. On the one side, critics have advocated for the agency to either be more vocal and call out its member countries who weren’t doing enough to combat the virus. However, others hold the stance that should WHO become more vocal, it would only be effective if they gave the agency more power and the ability to censure countries.
After the coronavirus pandemic forced officials with Augusta National Golf Club to postpone the Masters tournament, the heralded golf tournament is finally set to get underway Thursday. A springtime staple on the sports calendar, this year's Masters will look much different as trees around the course are showing splendid fall foliage. The course's iconic and typically vibrant azaleas are not in bloom.
The latest AccuWeather forecast for Augusta, Georgia, is calling for some rain and even a thunderstorm on Thursday, which could result in a delay in play. High temperatures on Thursday will approach the low 80s, which is about 12 degrees above average for this time of year. Conditions are forecast to improve as the week progresses. On Masters Sunday, a high in the mid-70s is expected and there will be partly sunny conditions overhead.
New guidance from the CDC says that wearing a mask can help protect yourself from contracting the coronavirus, in addition to protecting other people from you if you are infected but asymptomatic. The agency had previously said that wearing a mask would help prevent infected individuals from spreading the virus. "Adopting universal masking policies can help avert future lockdowns, especially if combined with other non-pharmaceutical interventions such as social distancing, hand hygiene, and adequate ventilation," the CDC said. "The prevention benefit of masking is derived from the combination of source control and personal protection for the mask wearer."
The CDC specifically recommends "non-valved multi-layer cloth masks, to prevent transmission of SARS-CoV-2," the virus that causes COVID-19. This past summer, researchers from Duke University tested the effectiveness of many types of masks to examine how each one could protect against respiratory droplet transmission. The researchers found that some commonly-worn masks offer little to no protection at all.
Dr. Angela Dunn, state epidemiologist, poses for a photograph in the Capitol rotunda following a COVID-19 briefing Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Due to a major shortage of hospital staffing, a state COVID-19 isolation order has been amended to exempt health care personnel (HCP) with asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 from isolation for the purpose of continuing to work in COVID-19 units at hospitals and nursing homes. As North Dakota hospitals reach their limit, Gov. Doug Burgum announced at a news conference on Monday, Nov. 9, that interim State Heath Officer Dirk Wilke amended the order in an attempt to alleviate hospital staffing concerns. The previous interim state health officer, Paul Mariani, had quit back in September, having been the third person to leave the position since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Mariani’s resignation had come after the state announced to rescind a quarantine order for people who had been in close contact with those who tested positive for COVID-19. The order had received public pushback as it included that violating the order was punishable by a class B misdemeanor, according to The Bismark Tribune.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s strategies to mitigate healthcare HCP staffing shortages include that the appropriate local authorities may determine that HCP with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 could return to work before meeting the proper criteria.Burgman said he believes there will be little risk for more spread as only patients with COVID-19 could receive care from doctors and nurses with the virus. He added that health care providers had asked the state to take this step and “apparently some (providers) had the ability to do this in other states.” The Department of Health spokesman Nicole Peske and Sanford Bismark spokesman Jon Berg both said they were unaware of any other states that have taken this extra step, according to Grand Forks Herald.
Germany reported its most significant spike in COVID-19 deaths since April on Wednesday, Reuters reported. The country's Robert Koch institute for infectious diseases said there were more than 18,487 new infections and 261 deaths, according to Reuters. Germany has been under a partial lockdown since Nov. 2, one of many European countries that have returned to lockdown strategies to try to get the virus under control. Germany's health minister Jens Spahn, told the German news outlet RTL that numbers were increasing but "not as strongly." “This is encouraging but it is not enough," he said. Spahn noted that although daily new infections have remained below 20,000 for four straight days, hospitals are seeing a higher intensive care occupancy, Reuters reported.
The surge of coronavirus cases across the Unites States continued on Tuesday as the nation reported another 136,325 cases. It was the eighth consecutive day the daily new case count in the U.S. has exceeded 100,000 and the number brought the cumulative number of cases since the first case was recorded on Jan. 21 to nearly 240,000, according to figures tabulated by Johns Hopkins University researchers. Meanwhile, Texas became the first state to surpass 1 million total cases. Worldwide, nine countries have reached the 1 million cases milestone. If Texas were a country it would be behind Colombia, which has recorded 1.1 million cases, in terms of total cases and just ahead of Italy, which was sitting at 995,463 cases as of Wednesday. Below, watch a data visualization from Johns Hopkins University that shows how the virus is spreading around the U.S. and the world.
As the United States confirmed more than 10 million cases on Monday, former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said he believes the COVID-19 outbreak is “about to explode” across the country. On Sunday, coronavirus daily cases in the U.S. passed 100,000 for the fifth day in a row. “The challenge is this virus is distributed everywhere across the country right now,” Gottlieb said, according to CNBC. “We’re going to have a really significant epidemic wave across the entire nation and, unfortunately, it’s going to cause a lot of death and disease before we’re able to have this therapeutic counterattack, not just with the vaccine, but also with these therapeutic antibodies.” Although Gottlieb holds a grim outlook for the country, groundbreaking developments were announced. Drug-maker Pfizer announced early data that showed its experimental vaccine is more than 90% effective in preventing the virus. There could be 50 million doses by the end of the year, Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla told CNBC. “It is a great day for science, it is a great day for humanity,” said Bourla. “When you realize that your vaccine has a 90% effectiveness, that’s overwhelming.” See more of Gottlieb's remarks below.
The Philadelphia School District announced Tuesday it is delaying plans to return some students to a hybrid learning model and all students will remain virtual 'until further notice' amid a rise in cases. "It continues to be our goal to transition to hybrid learning, but we remain committed to doing so only when guidance says it is safe to do so," a letter obtained by Action News, Dr. Evelyn Nunez, chief of schools for the district said. The district will continue to provide Chromebooks to those who need as well as meals to students each week.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated holiday guidance on Monday with the upcoming Thanksgiving season in mind. The update notes the virus is continuing to worsen across the country and small household gatherings have been an important contributor and older adults and others at heightened risk of severe illness should avoid gatherings with people outside their households, according to The Associated Press. Canada celebrated Thanksgiving on Oct. 12 which caused a cluster of cases tied to family gatherings to follow. Washington state deputy security of health, Lacy Fehrenbach, has noted there is no need to cancel the holiday, but to be mindful of how to limit spread among close friends and family. Fehrenbach has encouraged utilizing outdoor traditions to keep people safe, such as hiking. It is also suggested to keep guest lists for indoor feasts to be small enough so people can sit 6 feet apart while they are eating and not wearing masks. Another suggestion is to keep windows open to make sure air is circulating and to be mindful that the more people that are invited, the greater the odds that someone may be carrying the virus.
European countries are seeing another spike in ICU patients related to the coronavirus as some countries near their peak from last spring, with a few even surpassing it. Health officials have advocated a return to strict lockdowns because simply adding beds will do no good due to there being a limited amount of doctors and nurses trained to staff the beds, according to The Associated Press. France has more than 7,000 health care workers that have undergone training since last spring. Last week, the country had 85% of ICU units filled to capacity, since then that number has grown another 7%, now totaling 92%. Italy has seen similar problems with capacity as nearly 3,000 coronavirus patients have filled ICU beds in the country. Italy has a total of 11,000 ICU beds. Germany has nearly tripled ICU patients in the last two weeks going from just 943 to over 2,500. Countries across Europe continue to try and slow the virus spread down as quickly as possible before capacity reaches 100%.
As COVID-19 cases continue to spread across France, Paris hospital director Julien Lenglet warned that traditional Christmas and New Year’s celebrations could result in a “giant, intergenerational cluster that could be at the origins of a potential third wave” of the virus. “I would say, without any hesitation, that we ought to cancel Christmas and Saint-Sylvestre,” he added, according to Reuters. France is currently undergoing a second, national lockdown that is aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19. Since the start of the outbreak, the European nation has reported more than 1.8 million cases, making it the fourth most affected country by the virus, only behind the U.S., India and Brazil.
According to a study conducted by scientists Oxford University, one in five COVID-19 patients is diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder within 90 days. The study, which analyzed electronic health records of 69 million people in the U.S., including 62,000 COVID-19 cases, found that the most common illnesses were anxiety, depression and insomnia, while patients were also found to have significantly higher risks of dementia, Reuters reported. “People have been worried that COVID-19 survivors will be at greater risk of mental health problems, and our findings … show this to be likely,” Paul Harrison, a professor of psychiatry at Oxford, told Reuters. In addition, the study found that people with pre-existing mental illnesses were 65% more likely to be diagnosed with the virus, when compared to those without. “This is likely due to a combination of the psychological stressors associated with this particular pandemic and the physical effects of the illness,” said Michael Bloomfield, a consultant psychiatrist at University College London.
Restaurants and nightclubs have been ordered to close between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. in Moscow to further try and reduce spread of COVID-19. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Tuesday that the order would stay in effect until at least Jan. 15, according to Reuters. Schoolchildren are also required to continue online remote learning as part of the order. Over 20,000 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Russia on Tuesday. Overall, the country has had more than 1.8 million cases which is the fifth largest in the world among all countries. Only the United States, India, Brazil and France have a higher total count.
Even as new COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the U.S., the decreasing number of deaths, when compared to the death rate in the spring, seem to indicate a higher rate of survival among COVID-19 patients. According to The Boston Globe, local doctors theorize that the decreased death rate might be due to several factors, including a higher percentage of infections among younger people, increased understanding of the virus, as well as less stress on hospital systems. “Not as many people are critically ill,” Dr. Paul Px, clinical director of the Division of infectious Diseases at Brigham Women’s Hospital, told The Globe. “When I talk to my colleagues around town, they are experiencing the same thing,” he added. Although COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have increased 12% over the past two weeks due to a 57% increase in infections, the proportion of patients who die has been declining in recent weeks. “There’s no question we are better at treating COVID now than we were at the beginning,” said Dr. Paul Biddinger, director for emergency preparedness at the Mass General Brigham hospital group.
Last Wednesday, Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen announced that all the country’s mink would be killed due to fears of a COVID-19 mutation that could move from mink to humans. However, the government has since dropped the plan, due to criticism and a large wave of opposition, The Guardian reported. “Massive doubts over whether this cull is properly scientifically based [have] come to light now,” said Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, leader of Denmark’s largest opposition party. Frederik Waage, law professor at the University of South Denmark, also added that the cull order was “illegal” due to the lack of scientific evidence.
In Sweden, 10 mink farms have been identified as having outbreaks of the virus and Benny Andersson, CEO of Swedish animal rights organization, believes that a cull is the safest option for both public health and animal welfare. “This is a tiny sector, we could easily live without it, given the risk of compromising a vaccine. We should be shutting down mink farms and culling all the animals. Sick animals are not being treated which is another mink welfare issue,” he said. The U.S. has also reported virus outbreaks in 11 mink farms, according to the Centers from Disease Control and Prevention. At least 8,000 mink have died of infection on farms in Utah, while 3,4000 mink died at a farm in Wisconsin.
The college football schedule continues to be ripped apart by the pandemic as another game on this weekend’s schedule, between Auburn and Mississippi State, will be postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests on each team. According to the SEC, the game will be tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12, ESPN reported. In a statement from Mississippi State director of athletics John Cohen, the combination of positive tests, close contacts with those infected individuals and a number of non-COVID-related injuries left the school below the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available for Saturday’s game.
"While we are disappointed that Saturday's game has been postponed, our priority is the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and staff," Cohen said. "We will continue to follow all established protocols and evaluate the most responsible path to return to the field."
As many regions around the world are seeing resurgences in COVID-19 cases, countries throughout Europe and Asia continue breaking their daily records. France, Iran and Russia are are each within the top 15-most impacted countries for total cases and each broke their own daily records for new cases on Monday, showing that the worst still may be ahead. Both France and Russia rank in the top-five for total cases and France's recorded addition of over 125,000 new cases is a one-day total that has only been topped by the United States. The 125,000-plus cases is believed to be a data collection error and reporting correction, according to the country's health ministry, BBC reported.
Elsewhere around the world, here are the latest updated global totals from Johns Hopkins University:
-
Confirmed cases: 50,913,451
-
Fatalities: 1,263,089
-
Recoveries: 33,289,404
