A computer program in the U.K. could help firms find alternatives to mass layoffs amid the slowdown created by the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reported. The ‘war game,’ created by Unilever-owned tech firm uFlexReward, will be judged by Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane. In the U.K., firms have had to lay-off staff members, with the total number of lay-offs hitting a record high of 314,000 in the quarter ending Sept. 30. “Many companies across the U.K. are facing financial strains as a result of the COVID crisis,” Haldane told Reuters. “Simulations tools can help us understand how best to alleviate these strains while preserving jobs, in a way that helps both businesses when making difficult commercial decisions and policymakers when making difficult economic decisions,” he added.

The game, which is available for free on the uFlexReward website, allows players to create strategies to cut staff costs of a fictional firm by 20%. The costs, which include salaries, pensions and bonuses, are analyzed by players, who are asked to weigh all the pros and cons when designing their strategies. uFlexReward Chief Executive Ken Charman hopes that the game can revolutionize the work environment in the U.K. “We are still stuck in a very Victorian view of what work is – with fixed working days, for a single employer and in a typically narrow role,” he said. “But change is coming that will allow people to be several things at once … if companies lose people who are highly trained, experienced and loyal, they won’t get them back,” he added.