As Thanksgiving approaches, many Americans across the country look forward to sharing the holiday with loved ones. However, for some New Yorkers, dining with their loved ones might not be a possibility this year. Such is the case for Cecily Smith, who usually spends the holiday with friends in NYC. However, due to the pandemic, she had to alter her plans. “I know I’m going to be so lonely,” Smith told The New York Times. “It is lonely. This is a whole lonely experience,” the 46-year-old, who has lived in the city for about 20 years, added. With a second wave underway, officials have urged Americans to restrain from travel and large gatherings. In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo limited private gatherings to 10 people, while NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio urged people to avoid crowded gatherings. “I’m so scared to be alone,” shared 32-year-old Kelsey O’Hara, who had been planning on spending the holiday with a group of friends before the host called the celebration off deciding the risk was too high. “But then, I don’t know, what’s the other option? Possibly getting sick?”

Since March, New Yorkers have reported struggling with loneliness, due to the restrictions and lockdowns imposed due to the pandemic. Dr. Victoria Ngo, a professor at the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Policy, conducted at survey of 1,000 New Yorkers and reported that 35 to 45% were at risk of depression and anxiety during the first few months of the pandemic. She added that with the holidays approaching, these feelings could be heightened. “They’re thinking I should have family, I should have friends, I should be doing all these happy things – it triggers those sorts of expectations,” Ngo told The Times. “And then there’s disappointment that I think would make things difficult.” She encouraged people struggling with isolation to reach out to others via phone or video calls.