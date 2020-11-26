For continuous updates on the coronavirus pandemic, click here.
A Utah laboratory is now offering a four-in-one test that can detect COVID-19, as well as three other viruses all at once. The test, which is being offered by ARUB Laboratories, can also detect influenza A and B and respiratory syncytial virus in people experiencing COVID-like symptoms, KUTV News reported. While the test can differentiate between viruses, it does not differentiate between influenza A and B. It can be done by collecting a sample with a nasal swab from the back of the throat or the front of both nostrils. “The challenge clinicians face as we enter flu season is unparalleled even if flu and RSV activity remains low,” ARUP CEO Sherrie L. Perkins, MD, Ph.D., is quoted in a press release. “We’re pleased that this combination test will help them provide the best patient care possible as the pandemic persists.”
An antibody drug designed to help the immune system fight against the coronavirus has been given emergency authorization to be used in patients that have a high risk of severe illness, The Associated press said. The drug, which is produced by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., is the same antibody drug that was administered to President Trump after he tested positive for COVID-19 around the start of October. The drug is administered to patients with an IV and cannot be given to children under 12 or anyone weighing under 88 pounds. The FDA is still continuing to study the effectiveness this has in patients with COVID-19, but early results suggest that it can reduce emergency room visits and hospitalizations, the AP said.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced new efforts to slow the transmission of COVID-19 across the Commonwealth as the state continues to set new records for daily cases on a regular basis. “In December, projections show upwards of 22,000 new COVID cases per day in Pennsylvania. And we are projected to run out of ICU beds,” Wolf said. “We must take action to protect our health care system from being compromised.” One of the short-term measures is prohibiting alcohol sales for on-site consumption on the day before Thanksgiving at 5 p.m. EST.
Wolf did not announce a state-wide stay-at-home order but is still strongly discouraging unnecessary travel both in and outside of the state. New limitations were also placed on indoor and outdoor gatherings, capping indoor events at a maximum of 500 people and outdoor events at a maximum of 2,500 people. “As Pennsylvanians, we have a responsibility to one another, to do what we can to protect each other and preserve the life we all love in this commonwealth,” Wolf said.
Following the discovery of COVID-19 outbreaks in three cities across China, authorities are now testing millions of people, The Associated Press reported. In addition, Chinese authorities are also imposing lockdowns and closing down schools to control the spread of the virus. The restrictions come as the country's National Health Commission reported on Monday two new locally transmitted cases in Shanghai over the past 24 hours. In Tianjin, 2.2 million people have been tested after five positive cases were discovered last week, while in Manzhouli, all 200,000 residents are being tested after two cases were reported on Saturday. Overall, China has reported 86,442 cases and 4,634 since the virus was first detected in Wuhan late last year.
The Baltimore Ravens closed its facilities on Monday after several people on the team contracted the coronavirus. “Late last night, we were informed that multiple members of the Baltimore Ravens organization tested positive for COVID-19, and those individuals immediately began to self-quarantine,” the team said in a statement on Monday. It is unclear how many people on the team tested positive, but it includes running backs Mark Ingram and J.K Dobbins, according to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo. Even if a player has not tested positive, if they are considered a high-risk contact, they could be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, making them ineligible to play the highly-anticipated rivalry game against the undefeated Pittsburg Steelers on Thanksgiving night. The game is still set for Thursday night, NFL.com said.
Despite recent messaging from the CDC urging against Thanksgiving travel, about 1 million Americans per day packed airports across the country over the weekend, The Associated Press reported. Airports across the U.S. saw their biggest crowds since mid-March, or right about when the pandemic began to severely limit air travel. Among the biggest groups of travelers are college students headed home for the remainder of the semester. Others are those who simply don't want to miss out on seeing family, the AP said. Stephen Browning, of Tuscon, Arizona, was one of those travelers. He told the AP he was headed to Seattle to visit his sister for a scaled-back family dinner of about 10 people. Typically about 30 attend, he said. “This is my first flight since December 2019, so yes, I have concerns,” Browning said. “But I think most airlines are acting responsibly now and enforcing masks on all flights.” Overall, airline bookings in 2020 are down about 60% compared to this time last year, according to the AP's report. Watch the video below for more.
Germany is looking to extend its current lockdown measures for another three weeks in order to allow for family gatherings at Christmas, Reuters reported. Bars, restaurants and entertainment venues were closed in the country back on Nov. 2, but shops and schools have remained open during this time, according to Reuters. Since then the number of infections has plateaued, but there has not been a decline yet. German officials, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, are expected to discuss the lockdown measures as well as rules for Christmas and New Year's holidays this Wednesday, Reuters said.
A chaotic scene unfolded in Shanghai's Pudong International Airport on Sunday after airport officials suddenly decided to implement a sudden mass testing initiative. The decision came after several cargo handlers and their close contacts tested positive for the virus, prompting authorities to get everyone onsite tested, The New Daily Reported. According to some Twitter users, the entire airport was put on lockdown, with up to 100,000 people being asked to quarantine ahead of virus tests. In the video, authorities can be seen wearing hazmat suits, as they contain the large crowds and try to restore order. Watch the video below to get a glimpse of the chaotic scene.
A 61-year-old New York City man is sharing his dramatic tale of recovery from COVID-19 that saw him spend six months in the hospital and three months in a coma. “It whacked me April 12. That’s when my whole world fell apart,” James Colon told Spectrum News NY1. Colon reportedly spent a week at the temporary field hospital in Central Park before eventually being transferred to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital where he was placed on a ventilator. While in the field hospital he had been diagnosed with "COVID-pneumonia, acute respiratory failure, and a bacterial superinfection," according to NY1. After emerging from his coma in July, Colon realized he couldn't move his arms and legs as his muscles were too weak due to atrophy. He next began an intensive rehabilitative phase that went from him just figuring out how to sit up in bed to walking several hundred feet with a walker. He eventually was able to walk on his own out of the hospital on Oct. 25, 195 days after he was first admitted, NY1 reported. Colon's doctors refer to him as a "true covid survivor." “I personally believe life for me will get back to the way it was before,” Colon said to NY1.
On Monday, Indonesia hit a dismal milestone after it surpassed 500,000 COVID-19 cases, Reuters reported. Indonesia is the country with the highest numbers in Southeast Asia, with 502,110 infections and 16,002 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. According to experts, lack of testing and contact tracing, along with a consistently high positivity rate, could indicate the real number of infections is likely to be higher than 500K. The large number of infections is due to the loose social restrictions that are being implemented in the country’s capital, Jakarta. “The government isn’t serious and the people are getting fatigued,” Ahmad Rozali, a clothes trader at a local market, told Reuters. “There’s an air of fear among people,” another trader added. Throughout November, Indonesia has averaged 4,000 new daily cases, with spikes in several of the country’s provinces.
The U.S. continues to see an explosion of new coronavirus cases around the country, as it's been nearly three weeks since there was a day with fewer than 100,000 cases. More than 142,000 were reported on Sunday, bringing the cumulative total across the U.S. to more than 12.2 million. Total deaths are now over 255,000 in the U.S. Watch the video below for a detailed breakdown of the pandemic in the U.S. and elsewhere around the world.
On Monday, pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 candidate proved to be up to 90% effective in late-stage trials. In the trials, which were carried out in the U.K. and Brazil, no hospitalizations or severe cases of COVID-19 were reported among those receiving the vaccine. “I think these are really exciting results,” Dr, Andrew Pollard, chief investigator for the trial, said, according to The Associated Press. “Because the vaccine can be stored at fridge temperatures, it can be distributed around the world using the normal immunization distribution system. And so our goal … to make sure that we have a vaccine that was accessible everywhere, I think we’ve managed to do that.”
(Photo/University of Oxford, John Cairns)
The announcement comes a week after Pfizer and Moderna reported preliminary results from late-stage trials that show their vaccines are almost 95% effective. However, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is more accessible, as it is easier to distribute and cheaper in price. The vaccine will cost about $2.50 per dose, while Pfizer’s vaccine costs about $20 per dose, and Moderna’s is $15 to $25 per dose. “This vaccine’s efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against COVID-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency,” AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said. Watch the video below for more.
When Punxsutawney Phil emerges on Feb. 2 to let us know whether there will be six more weeks of winter or an early spring, he'll do so with a lot less fanfare. The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club announced this week that after months of developing contingency plans and monitoring the evolution of the pandemic, the traditional Groundhog Day celebration in western Pennsylvania will strictly be a virtual event.While Phil will still make his live prognostication from Gobbler's Knob, guests will not be allowed on the grounds due to the risk of COVID-19.
"We have been in continuing contact with health officials and those providing guidance," the groundhog club said in a statement. "The health and safety of our faithful followers and everyone associated with Phil's prognostication has been our number one priority." "We are developing numerous live internet, website and virtual events and interactions that will take the place of the traditional in-person events," the club said. Officials said that while unlikely, if it is determined that they can safely welcome so guests in a safe manner, they will make information available as the situation develops.
Dozens of students at Northern Arizona University found themselves unable to join their online classes this past week. Why? Because they had been skipping mandatory COVID-19 tests. According to NAU spokesperson Kimberly Ott, about 25 students were dealt the discipline after not getting tests or seeking exception even after three email notifications, the Arizona Daily Sun reported. But by Wednesday, Ott said most of the students had agreed to comply and either completed testing or provided exemption information. However the lockout decision did not sit well with all, particularly at this point in the semester. “We all agree that a culture of compliance is CRUCIAL to containing COVID-19, and it’s critical we all — faculty, students, staff — comply with the call for random testing,” Faculty Senate President Gioia Woods said in an email, according to The Associated Press. “But to block students in the final week of the semester is harmful, especially for students most at risk. And to do so without letting faculty or department chairs know resulted in panic and confusion.”
The first Americans to receive a coronavirus vaccine could get it as soon as Dec. 11, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the head of the government's effort to develop a vaccine against coronavirus, said. On Friday, Pfizer submitted an application to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for their coronavirus vaccine candidate, and an FDA vaccine advisory committee is slated to meet on December 10. Slaoui said that means the vaccine could be rolled out the next day if approved. "Our plan is to be able to ship vaccines to the immunization sites within 24 hours from the approval, so I expect maybe on day two after approval on the 11th or the 12th of December," he told CNN Sunday morning.
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)
On Monday the U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce the government’s plan for England to relax rules of its second national lockdown on December 2, Sky News reported. “The Prime Minister will be setting out more details tomorrow about the next steps and our fight against coronavirus,” Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said Sunday, according to Sky News. “The good news is, we will be exiting national restrictions on the 2nd of December, as the Prime Minister said at the beginning of the month-long restrictions,” Sunak added. The Prime Minister is expected to chair a cabinet meeting on Sunday afternoon to “discuss the details for re-entering the tier system” in England, according to Sunak. “We’ll be going back into a tiered system, which is a far better way to tackle this on a localized approach,” Sunak continued. On Monday, the UK Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) is also expected to publish documents showing that previous tier restrictions were ineffective, Sky News reported.
The number of U.S. coronavirus cases surpassed 12 million on Saturday, an increase of more than 1 million cases in less than a week. At least 12,094,789 cases have been confirmed, according to Johns Hopkins University data, and 255,909 Americans have died. On Friday, more than 195,500 new infections were reported, the country's highest for a single day, according to CNN.
With the threat of nationwide lockdowns looming once again, Americans are returning to familiar habits and stocking up on a familiar essential: toilet paper. According to Reuters, store chains such as Walmart have reported “pockets of lower than normal availability” for toilet paper and cleaning supplies in some areas of the United States. In California, where Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered a curfew on all indoor social gatherings on Thursday, shoppers told Reuters that stores in Fresno, Los Angeles and San Diego were lacking items such as toilet paper and milk.
Data from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) shows that over 1 million people flew at airports in the United States on Friday. Only once since the beginning of the pandemic, on Oct. 18, have airports seen more than 1 million travelers in a single day. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shared an updated warning against traveling for Thanksgiving, enhancing previous precautions given in October.
“The decision to travel is up to the traveler,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said at a briefing. “It’s an individual choice to make the journey, we just want to do everything we can to do the utmost to protect passengers should they choose to make that journey.”
The United States became the first country in the world to reach yet another grim milestone, becoming the first nation to record 12 million cases on Saturday. The mark was reached amid the country's worst month yet for new cases and just one day after the U.S. saw over 195,000 new cases, a single-record for any country in the world, according to statistics kept by researchers from Johns Hopkins University.
Just one day earlier, India, the country with the second-most cases in the world, topped the 9 million case mark. Along with Brazil, which has seen over 6 million cases, the top three countries in regard to total cases account for over 46% of the global total since the beginning of the pandemic.
Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, shared on Instagram Friday night that he tested positive for the coronavirus earlier in the week. In the video shared to his followers, Trump Jr. said he wasn’t experiencing any symptoms and has been quarantining. On Saturday, his father shared on Twitter that Donald Jr. was doing ‘very well.’
Multiple members of the president’s inner circle have tested positive for the virus in recent months, including President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron, according to NPR.
Over 100 black cabs in London are being stored in a field due to a lack of demand amid recent coronavirus restrictions. Traditionally, fleet companies rent out these black cabs to London taxi drivers, but many drivers are unable to keep paying for their vehicles and are now handing them back. Only about 20 percent of cabs are still operating, according to AFP. The parked vehicles are also a target of thieves as about 50 reportedly had their catalytic converters stolen.
Due to travel restrictions in Canada put in place during the pandemic, the Toronto Raptors will begin their NBA season in Tampa, Florida, next month. For home games, the team will play at Tampa's Amalie Arena. An official told The Associated Press that the amount of coronavirus cases in the U.S. is the reason non-essential travel across the U.S.-Canadian border is being restricted. “Ultimately, the current public health situation facing Canadians, combined with the urgent need to determine where we will play means that we will begin our 2020-21 season in Tampa, Florida,” Raptors President Masai Ujiri said on Friday.
A U.K. public health director has warned that Christmas should be postponed until summer to prevent the pandemic from causing “massive damage” in early 2021. Mark Adams, Director of Public Health for South Tees NHS trust, made the suggestion as ministers across England started looking into how to relax restrictions to allow families to celebrate together. “I’m really worried that we focus on Christmas and undo all of the work that we’ve done up until now,” Adams said, according to BBC. He added that the Christmas period could increase infection rates as hospitals face additional winter pressures. “I read recently an idea about bumping Christmas to June or July and having Christmas then, and I think that sounds like an eminently sensible thing to do,” he said. “We certainly can’t have a Christmas like we are used to having, and I appreciate that is difficult for people and distressing for people, but the consequences of forgetting everything that has happened since March and trying to have a normal Christmas as possible are that the NHS does get overrun and we have significant harm and illness, and ultimately deaths for a large number of people.”
Countywide mask mandates appear to have contributed to the mitigation of COVID-19 transmission in mandated counties, according to an analysis conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment published on Friday. Back in July, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly issued an executive order requiring wearing masks in public spaces, which went into effect on July 3, 2020, and was subject to county authority to opt out. After July 3, COVID-19 incidences decreased across 24 counties with mask mandates but continued to increase in 81 counties without mask mandates, according to the study. In the counties that kept the mask mandate, the 7-day rolling average of new cases dropped on average by 6% in the month and a half following the mandate. However, cases in counties without a mask requirement saw on average a 100% increase.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a temporary curfew on Thursday throughout most of the state in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The order will go into effect Saturday, stopping gatherings and non-essential work between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. in areas of the state in the purple tier, where the virus transmission is considered widespread, according to CBS News. “The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge,” Newsom said in a press release. “We are sounding the alarm.” He added that it was crucial to decrease the transmission and slow hospitalizations before the death counts surged.
In preparation for the approval of a coronavirus vaccine, the U.K. is now rolling out vaccination centers across the country. The government asked an independent medical regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, to asses the potential vaccine created by Pfizer and BioNTech. If approved, people could start getting vaccinated as early as next month; however, the bulk of vaccinations in the country will take place next year, the BBC reported. In addition to the vaccination centers, people will be able to receive the vaccination in hospitals and general practitioner’s offices as well. ”If, and it still is an if, if the regulator approves a vaccine, we will be ready to start the vaccination next month with the bulk of the roll-out in the new year. We're heading in the right direction but there is still a long way to go,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.
Defensive end Myles Garrett will not play on Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus. The star Cleveland Brown player was scheduled to play against the Philadelphia Eagles this week. Garrett did not show up to practice on Wednesday after reporting he felt ill, according to ESPN. He then tested positive later in the week. Other Browns players were placed on the COVID-19 list earlier this week including kicker Cody Parkey and right tackle Jack Conklin after they both came into contact with an outside practitioner who tested positive for the virus. Garrett currently leads the NFL with 9.5 sacks.
Travel between the U.S. and Canada will continue to be restricted through much of December, and perhaps longer, as the travel ban between the two countries has been extended. On Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the closure for non-essential travel will be extended until at least Dec. 21, the first official day of astronomical winter. The travel ban, which went into effect in the spring during the early stages of the pandemic, excludes essential workers and truck drivers that are delivering critical supplies, such as food or medical goods, Fox 5 said.
Zoom announced that its 40-minute time limit will be lifted on Thanksgiving to ensure "your family gatherings don't get cut short." The time limit will be lifted worldwide starting 12:00 a.m. Nov. 26 and lasting until 6 a.m. Nov. 27, according to CNN. Zoom has become a vital service throughout the pandemic, as schools have shifted to remote learning and companies have had employees work from home. The video call service offers free meetings up to 40 minutes, or users can pay $150-$200 per year for unlimited meeting minutes. The CDC has recently updated its guidelines encouraging people to cancel traditional Thanksgiving plans, leading to the announcement by Zoom.
The second wave of the coronavirus has peaked in France as new cases and hospitalizations are starting to decline. Last week, new infections in France dropped 40% and hospitalizations dropped 13%, AFP reported. The decline is a“direct impact” of the restrictions and curfews that were implemented across the country during the second half of October, including a nationwide lockdown that began on Oct. 30, France’s health agency said. The restrictions are still in place, but business owners are hoping that the trend continues heading into the holiday season in the hopes that their doors can re-open for in-person shoppers. Some have suggested that Black Friday be postponed one week to give brick-and-mortar stores a better chance at being able to open. Frederic Duval, the head of Amazon’s French operations, told AFP that his company is in favor of delaying Black Friday to Dec. 4 "if that allows shops and physical stores to reopen before Dec. 1.” France is one of five countries around the world that has reported more than 2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.
White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx speaks during a news conference with the coronavirus task force at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
On Thursday, Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, spoke to the media about the latest on the coronavirus pandemic, particularly about how those that are symptomatic are spreading the virus. “People are coming together indoors, everyone looks healthy, but among those individuals could be individuals that already are infected, have no symptoms and are unknowingly spreading the virus to others,” Birx said. This is one of the key reasons why the CDC is advising against traveling for Thanksgiving this year and to have a non-traditional celebration with friends and family.
The combination of indoor gathers, asymptomatic carriers and one specific weather event earlier this fall lead to a surge in cases unlike any other so far in this pandemic. “This virus increased so rapidly because there was an unusual cold snap that began in the northern Plains and went down through the Heartland where in the end of September, beginning of October a large number of people moved indoors, so we’ve been going across the country telling the mid-Atlantic states and the Northeast to really increase testing looking for these asymptomatic cases,” Birx explained during Thursday’s press briefing. In the short-term, AccuWeather meteorologists are projecting a cool and stormy pattern across the Pacific Northwest that will send people indoors, similar to the aforementioned cold snap across the central U.S. "[This is] why we’re asking every American to remain vigilant to do those things that we have been asking you all to do, to wear a mask, to physically distance, to continue hand hygiene. But really in this moment of bringing people together, to really limit interactions indoors to immediate households when we see this level of community spread,” Birx said.
The coronavirus death toll in Mexico on Thursday climbed past the 100,000 mark just days after the country became the 11th nation in the world to reach a cumulative case load of 1 million. According to Reuters, Mexico’s population of 125 million makes it the most populous Spanish-speaking country in the world and the total death toll there, which trails only the U.S. and Brazil, accounts for 7% of global coronavirus fatalities. Also, Reuters reported, Mexico’s death rate, which is nearly 10%, is the highest among any of the 11 countries that have reported 1 million or more cases. Watch the video below for a closer look at how the coronavirus spread around the U.S. and the world on Thursday.
After announcing that its COVID-19 vaccine is 95% effective earlier this week, Pfizer said Friday that it is submitting an application to the FDA for an emergency use authorization. If the authorization is granted, it could allow the vaccine to be used in high-risk populations in the U.S. by the middle of next month, according to a Pfizer press release. “Our work to deliver a safe and effective vaccine has never been more urgent, as we continue to see an alarming rise in the number of cases of COVID-19 globally. Filing in the U.S. represents a critical milestone in our journey to deliver a COVID-19 vaccine to the world and we now have a more complete picture of both the efficacy and safety profile of our vaccine, giving us confidence in its potential,” Dr. Albert Bourla, Pfizer's chairman and CEO said in a statement.
Pfizer, which is developing the vaccine with German biotechnology company, BioNTech, has submitted applications for vaccine use to regulatory agencies elsewhere around the world, including in the United Kingdom. Pfizer says the vaccine will be ready to distribute within hours of authorization. Between the two companies' combined manufacturing network, up to 50 million vaccine doses could be supplied globally in 2020, and up to 1.3 billion by the end of next year. “We intend to continue to work with regulatory agencies worldwide to enable the rapid distribution of our vaccine globally. As a company located in Germany in the heart of Europe, our interactions with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) are of particular importance to us and we have continuously provided data to them as part of our rolling review process,” said Ugur Sahin, CEO and Co-founder of BioNTech.
With over 187,000 new cases recorded on Thursday, the United States once again broke its own record for most new coronavirus cases reported in a single day. In what has become a repeating headline this month, the U.S. has now broken its own record eight times since Nov. 1, tallying 17 straight days with over 100,000 new daily cases. The country also saw an uptick in reported COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, topping 2,000 deaths in a day for the first time since May 6.
Elsewhere around the world, here are the latest updated global totals from Johns Hopkins University:
Confirmed cases: 57,042,406
Fatalities: 1,363,182
Recoveries: 36,610,147
The Maryland Terrapins will not play their scheduled football game against Michigan State this weekend due to the continued COVID-19 outbreak among the team. Maryland head coach Mike Locksley was one of seven Terrapins staff members to test positive this week, according to the Detroit Free Press. The seven-day rolling average population positivity rate is 14.9% which is nearly twice the rate needed for the Big Ten to halt practice and games. A recent news release by the team said 15 football players were among the positive cases. This will be the second game in a row to be called off due to COVID-19 for Maryland.
Key West city commissioners announced a tougher mask law on Thursday that requires everyone over age 6 to wear a face covering when out in public. The mandate is required whether or not social distancing is possible, according to the Miami Herald. The 7-0 vote in favor of the mandate came during a special meeting on Thursday morning. This comes after mask rules were relaxed in September, but a recent surge in cases has caused stricter measures to be reinstated. Those violating the order will be given criminal penalties, including fines. Citations will continue to be issued in Key West and fines will be collected when the order expires.
A stay-at-home advisory has been issued for Allegheny County, where Pittsburgh is located, which urges residents to only leave their homes for work, school, and essential activities. The stay-at-home advisory isn't an enforcement but rather a strong and clear recommendation, according to KDKA. Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen said the rise in cases being seen in the county was both alarming and very concerning. She also urged people to not have guests at their home and to cancel traditional Thanksgiving gatherings involving members of other households. Health systems are being threatened around the county as more people continue to be hospitalized. Health care workers fear that increased deaths tend to lag a few weeks behind an increased case count. Bogen noted the increase in cases was not due to an increase in testing.
Four days before their upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Las Vegas Raiders added seven more players on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday, ESPN reported. Safety Jonathan Abram, defensive tackles Maliek Collins, Jonathan Hankins and Kendal Vickers, defensive end Arden Key, cornerback Isaiah Johnson and practice-squad defensive end David Irving were all added to the close contacts list. “We practiced today, and we’ll be ready for the game on Sunday,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said, adding that “nearly the entire Raiders starting defense” was going on the list. Despite being placed on the close contacts list, the players could still be eligible to return in time for the game which is set to take place in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, “provided they continue to test negative” for the virus, a NFL spokesman said on Wednesday.
The number of Americans who filed for unemployment rose for the first time in five weeks, a signal that the current coronavirus surge is slowing economic recovery and forcing more out of their jobs. The weeks ahead could see more layoffs as the pandemic continues to worsen around the county, according to The Associated Press. Roughly 20 million are receiving unemployment benefits with nearly half expected to lose those benefits at the conclusion of the year due to two federal programs set to expire. 742,000 jobless claims were reported last week, which is a rise from 711,000 from the previous week. Pre-pandemic jobless claims typically hovered around 225,000 a week. Consumers are starting to lose confidence in the economy and are shopping less again. Retail sales struggled to rise more than 0.3% in October which is the smallest gain since stores reopened.
Long lines to get tested for the coronavirus have become prevalent again across the U.S. as people rush to get tested in time for Thanksgiving. The surge in testing has caused a strain on equipment needed to provide the tests, according to The Associated Press. Delays are occurring as winter approaches along with the added threat of flu and holiday travel season, which are expected to play key roles in the amplification in coronavirus cases. The outbreak in the U.S. has surpassed 11.5 million cases and 250,000 deaths. The shortage of key supplies are likely to create a bottleneck that include long delays as cases continue to rise, laboratories warn. Lines to get tested in New York City spanned multiple city blocks leaving people in line for many hours. Los Angeles saw thousands line up outside the Dodger Stadium testing site.
The CDC on Thursday changed its position on holiday travel and released a new guide on the best ways to keep safe during Thanksgiving amid surging coronavirus cases around the country. The CDC recommends postponing travel for the holiday and staying home to protect yourself and others because travel can increase the chances of getting and spreading COVID-19. For those still considering traveling for the holiday, a list of seven questions has been posted to guide people on whether it is a good idea to continue with travel plans. During Thanksgiving, wearing a mask with two or more layers will protect yourself and others from the virus. It is also advised to maintaining 6 feet between others and to regularly wash hands and keep hand sanitizer with you. The CDC said the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is virtually or with people who live in your household. However, if you choose to attend a gathering it is advised to bring your own food, drinks, plates, cups, and utensils. It is also advised to wear a mask and avoid going in and out of congested areas. If eating outdoors is possible, it is safer to do so. Here are the questions the CDC advises asking prior to going through with traveling on Thanksgiving.
Are you, someone in your household, or someone you will be visiting at increased risk for getting very sick from COVID-19?
Are cases high or increasing in your community or your destination? Check CDC’s COVID Data Tracker for the latest number of cases.
Are hospitals in your community or your destination overwhelmed with patients who have COVID-19?
Does your home or destination have requirements or restrictions for travelers?
During the 14 days before your travel, have you or those you are visiting had close contact with people they don’t live with?
Do your plans include traveling by bus, train, or air which might make staying 6 feet apart difficult?
Are you traveling with people who don’t live with you?
Zoey Marty is tested at the Utah National Guard's mobile testing site for COVID-19, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Last week, the number of new COVID-19 cases across Europe decreased for the first in time in months. The World Health Organization reported that “for the first time in over three months, the region observed a decline of 10% in weekly cases.” However, the continent’s death rate is still on the rise, according AFP. Despite the decline in new cases, Europe remains the hardest-hit region, with 15 million infections since the start of the pandemic. A weekly update published by the United Nations' health agency showed that the continent accounted for 46% of all cases and 49% of deaths this past week, with 1.84 new cases registered and more than 29,000 new deaths. Austria reported the steepest climb in new infections, with a 30% increase from the previous week, according to the WHO data.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered all restaurants and bars in the state to stop in-person dining for the next four weeks, according to Reuters. The order comes as the state reported 67 COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, the greatest number since the start of the pandemic. The new mandate, which is set to start on Saturday, also includes the closure of fitness and entertainment centers, as well as the cancellation of youth sports. "This virus is like a wildfire -- wherever there is wood to burn, it will burn," Walz wrote on Twitter after he announced the order.
Amid a record rise in coronavirus cases, Japan's prime minister gave an urgent address to the nation, calling for people to wear masks, and follow other safety measures. "We are now in a situation of maximum alert," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said according to AFP. "I ask you, the Japanese people, to fully implement principles such as wearing masks," Suga added. The prime minister said he would support local administrations if they asked businesses to close early, and noted that restaurants allowing smaller groups of people should be an option. AFP, citing local media, said officials in Tokyo were unlikely to request early business closures at this time. "We are in a phase where infections are expanding rapidly, we need to be vigilant," said Norio Ohmagari, director of Japan's Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, according to AFP. Nearly 500 cases were reported in Tokyo on Wednesday and more than 2,000 were reported around the country.
Data published on Thursday showed promising results for AstraZeneca and Oxford University’s potential COVID-19 vaccine, Reuters reported. As researchers continue to conduct late-stage trials, with results expected to be released by Christmas, they reported that the vaccine produced a strong immune response on elder adults. According to the data, patients over the age of 70, who are at higher risk of death from COVID-19, built a strong response to the virus after receiving the vaccine. “The robust antibody and T-cell responses seen in older people in our study are encouraging,” said Maheshi Ramasamy, co-lead investigator at the Oxford Vaccine Group. “We hope that this means our vaccine will help to protect some of the most vulnerable people in society, but further research will be needed before we can be sure.” Watch the video below for more.
On Thursday, the Pacific island nation or Samoa confirmed its first case of COVID-19, AFP reported. “We now have one case and will be added to the countries of the world that have the coronavirus,” Prime Minster Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi told the nation’s 200,000 people, as he urged them to remain calm. He added that the infected man arrived from Auckland last Friday and tested positive while he was undergoing isolation. Although most Polynesian islands have been left untouched by the virus, in the past two months, Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands, the Marshall Islands and now Samoa have all reported cases of the virus. The island nations and territories that remain COVID-free are Kribati, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Tonga and Tuvalu. Samoa's positive case comes as 170,161 new cases were reported globally over the past 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University. Watch the video below for the latest data trends on the pandemic.
Christmas may look and feel a bit different around the world this year, but one thing won't change: the ability for children to track Santa Claus' journey around the world. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) announced that it will continue to track jolly old Saint Nick, as it has done for the past 65 years, The Associated Press reported. One change that will take place is fewer volunteers will be on hand at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, due to COVID-19. Typically the volunteers work in two-hour shifts to answer phone calls from children around the world and provide an update on Santa's progress. But this year, with fewer volunteers on hand, not every child will be able to get through, the AP said. In previous years, volunteers have answered up to 130,000 calls a day on Christmas Eve. “We understand this is a time-honored tradition, and we know undoubtedly there is going to be some disappointment,” NORAD spokesman Preston Schlachter said, according to the AP. “But we’re trying to keep it safe for everyone involved.” Children will be able to track Santa by visiitng noradsanta.org.
More than 900 staff members, or 93%, of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, have been infected with COVID-19. “It shows you how easy it is to get COVID-19 in the Midwest,” dean of clinical practice Dr. Amy Williams said on Wednesday, according to TwinCities.com. “Our staff are being infected mostly due to community spread, and this impacts our ability to care for patients. We need everyone in the communities we serve to do their part to limit the spread of COVID-19.” The clinic’s ICU has also been filled with patients that have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and they are in the process of adding additional beds. “All of our hospitals are really stretched,” said Williams, “and many are absolutely full.” Like many other states, Minnesota has experienced a significant uptick in cases in recent weeks with over 242,000 confirmed cases, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University, the seventeenth-highest cumulative total among states across the country.
Long lines of motorists wait to take a coronavirus (COVID-19) test at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday, Nov 18, 220 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Less than nine months after the first death from COVID-19 in the United States, the country moved pass the 250,000 fatalities, become the first country to reach the quarter million mark. Only two other countries, Brazil and India, have recorded over 100,000 as of Friday, although Mexico is likely to move past the mark this weekend. Including the United Kingdom, which has 53,368 deaths, the top-five deadliest countries have accounted for over 51% of the world’s coronavirus fatalities.
Elsewhere around the world, here are the latest updated global totals from Johns Hopkins University:
Confirmed cases: 56,358,603
Fatalities: 1,351,381
Recoveries: 36,252,206
During the earlier days of the pandemic, Google noticed a decrease in productivity levels, especially within junior-level employees.However, months after, Alphabet Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said the company is back to its pre-COVID productivity levels due to the coaching seminars that were introduced by the company. “What we saw in the early days of COVID we saw a bit of a productivity dip,” Porat said. “That said to us, what we really needed was to double down on: What coaching do our senior leaders need to help their more junior people along? We had a real surge in G2G training, what we call Google-to-Google training. We think we’re pretty much back to pre-COVID-levels.” Porat added that the company has implemented “pulse surveys” to keep track of what is important to employees, so that their needs can be met. “We feel more closely connected now and the feedback feels like we’ve been on this long journey at Google and we’re in a really good spot where Googlers’ sentiment is strong,” she said.
According to computer models from Columbia University and University of Washington, more than three million Americans are currently infected with the virus and contagious. The model, which estimates that the number of infected people is 5.5 times the number reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, takes into consideration the people who currently have the virus. However, it excludes those who recently contracted it and are not yet contagious. According to the model, 245,000 new cases were reported on Tuesday and it predicts daily increases for the next six weeks. As the holidays approach, Columbia University epidemiologist Jeffrey Shaman told The Washington Post, people are more likely to gather, which could lead to an increase in infections.
A study out of the United Kingdom suggests binge drinking is increasing among people over the age of 50 in the country. Twenty-four percent are believed to be high risk or possibly dependent, the Opinion Matters study of more than 1,150 people in the age group shows. About 51% of those above 50 may be consuming alcohol at a level that could damage their health, with more than 4 million having in excess of four drinks in one sitting at least once a week, the study reported. “I’m used to being alone, but I could go a few days or even weeks without drinking,” Carole, an unemployed editor from Huddersfield, said according to The Guardian. “Now I’m drinking every day. My weight has ballooned and I’m very depressed with everything. Drinking blots out sadness at the time," she said, adding, "Not being able to visit my siblings has been a terrible blow.”
On Wednesday, authorities in Tokyo reported 493 new COVID-19 cases, the largest daily increase in the Japanese capital since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The new data surpasses the 472 new cases reported on Aug. 1, the previous record high during the peak of Japan’s earlier wave of the virus. The number of new cases was up from 293 the previous day, which is raising concern among authorities. With a three-day weekend approaching, Japanese authorities are urging everyone to stay home to prevent a further increase in cases. “Please do not get used to the coronavirus. Please do not underestimate the coronavirus. I ask everyone to have a three-day autumn weekend of patience,” Japan Medical Association President Toshio Nakagawa said, according to The Associated Press. Overall, Japan has confirmed 120,815 cases, including 1,913 deaths.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that public schools would be closed in the city starting Thursday, bringing an abrupt halt to in-person learning in the Big Apple. The mayor had advised parents of a possible shutdown last week when positive test rates came close to 3%, a figure that was previously announced as the threshold for closing down in-person learning, The Associated Press said. The positive rate is now above 3% de Blasio said. More than 1 million kids are a part of the New York City public school system, but only 25% had gone to class in person this fall, a number that officials said was lower than expected, according to the AP. Schools reopened for in-person instruction back on Sept. 21 after being closed since March.
"New York City has reached the 3% testing positivity 7-day average threshold. Unfortunately, this means public school buildings will be closed as of tomorrow, Thursday Nov. 19, out [of] an abundance of caution," de Blasio said on Twitter. "We must fight back the second wave of COVID-19."
"When they said the schools would close, I thought I couldn't take another year of distance learning,” Anita Iacovelli told AFP. As a result, the 12-year-old and several of her classmates have been staging a protest outside of their school in Turin, a city in the northern part of the country. According to AFP, students beyond the seventh grade are barred from attending class at school and must instead attend by remote learning. Iacovelli and her classmates aren’t just protesting – they’re still attending remote classes while sitting outside on the sidewalk. Temperatures are cool and will continue to be chilly in Turin, according to the AccuWeather forecast, but at least it will be sunny, which could push the AccuWeather RealFeel Temperature up over 60. Hear more from Iacovelli and her mother in the video from AFP below.
This NFL season is unlike any other, and the pandemic is leading to major changes for players selected for the annual Pro Bowl. Every season, fans vote for their favorite players and those that receive the highest number of votes play against each other in the Pro Bowl, which usually takes place the weekend before the Super Bowl. However, due to the pandemic, instead of playing a single in-person football game, players that are voted into the Pro Bowl will compete in a virtual Madden video game tournament, the NFL announced on Tuesday. "Even amidst unparalleled change across the sports industry, we are excited to transition many of the signature components of the Pro Bowl -- which will go virtual in Madden NFL 21 -- into a new innovative experience for our players and fans. We remain committed to using our Pro Bowl platform to empower fans to virtually celebrate the best players in the game," said Peter O'Reilly, NFL EVP of Club Business and Events. It is unclear exactly how the event will unfold, but fans are able to vote for their favorite players now through Dec. 17.
Dr. Anthony Fauci is recommending “uniform wearing of masks” to help minimize the rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States. On Tuesday Fauci told CNN that “we need to intensify public health strategies,” which include wearing masks, washing hands and avoiding places where people gather. The U.S. has recorded 11.2 million coronavirus cases and more than 247,000 deaths, according to The Associated Press. Moderna announced on Monday early data suggests its vaccine candidate provides strong protection against COVID-19. Pfizer revealed its vaccine was similarly effective shortly before. However, Fauci says “we don't want the extraordinary success of these two vaccines to get people to be complacent.” Watch a portion of his remarks in the clip below.
The pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on Wednesday that its first set of complete results from a late-stage vaccine trial had shown that its coronavirus vaccine was 95% effective with no serious side effects. The results align with its earlier analysis that Pfizer and its partner company BioNTech reported last week, which had found that the vaccine was more than 90% effective. Monday, Moderna reported its vaccine was 94.5% effective in earlier analysis. Pfizer’s trial results come less than a year after researchers began working on the vaccine, The New York Times highlights, shattering expectations as vaccine development typically takes years.“The study results mark an important step in this historic eight-month journey to bring forward a vaccine capable of helping end this devastating pandemic,”Dr. Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s chief executive, said in a statement. The two companies plan to apply to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency authorization “within days,” and expect to produce up to 50 million vaccine doses in 2020 globally and up to 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021.
People wearing beekeeper equipment and masks for protection against the COVID-19 infection, take part in a protest against the closure of markets in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Agriculture union members staged a protest outside the government headquarters against the measures imposed to control the COVID-19 pandemic.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
According to data shared by Johns Hopkins University researchers, the world saw 11,115 COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, marking the pandemic’s deadliest day yet. Only one other day, Nov. 4, reached the 11,000 mark. The United States, which continues to lead the world in total cases and total deaths, had over 1,700 deaths recorded on the day, its highest total since mid-May. Both Russia and Iran saw their worst days yet in regards to new deaths recorded.
Elsewhere around the world, here are the latest cumulative global totals:
• Confirmed cases: 55,736,846
• Fatalities: 1,340,900
• Recoveries: 35,893,435
While the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are nearing the finish line, scientists warn that it’s critical that enough people volunteer to help finish studying other candidates in vaccine development in the U.S. and around the world. Although both companies have released preliminary results showing their vaccines appear more than 90% effective, multiple vaccines will be needed to meet the global demand to end the pandemic — and scientists are raising concerns that studies could run short on volunteers if people wait for the studies ahead of the race. “We will likely benefit from having a menu of vaccine options,” Dr. James Cutrell, an infectious disease expert at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, told The Associated Press. This is due not only to the availability of a vaccine, but also since other COVID-19 vaccinations under development may work differently in different populations, according to Cutrell.
Masqueraders planning to travel to New Orleans for Mardi Gras in 2021 should expect dramatic changes due to the pandemic. "With COVID-19 spreading, we need to modify carnival season so it's safe for everyone," New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said, according to 4WWL. Mardi Gras, which is on Feb. 16, 2021, cannot be canceled by the city since it is a religious holiday, but those celebrating the holiday in the Big Easy will notice significant changes compared to years past. “Parades of any kind will not be permitted this year because large gatherings have proven to be super spreader events of the COVID-19 virus,” the City of New Orleans said on its website. Officials noted that Bourbon Street and Frenchman Street entertainment Districts will remain open, but business capacity and hours of operation may change leading up to Mardi Gras. “This City of New Orleans is always open for business. However, all visitors must adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines which include wearing a mask in public and maintaining strict 6ft or more social distancing,” city officials said.
Pennsylvania has become the latest state to issue new COVID-19 safety measures. On Tuesday, Nov. 17, an order issued by Gov. Tom Wolf's administration now requires travelers entering the state — from both other states and countries as well as returning Pennsylvanians — to have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before entering, or quarantine for 14 days after entering the state. The order will go into effect on Friday, Nov. 20, and will be in effect until further notice.There is an exception to the order for people traveling through the state on their way to another destination so long as their time in Pennsylvania is only the amount of time necessary to make the trip, including any rest stops or other travel services.
Over 500 turkeys and other food was given out at Food Bank For New York City to many who needed food handouts to survive. Nationwide, food banks have been limited on supplies due to the surging demand from families in need because the coronavirus displaced millions of Americans out of work, according to Reuters. Supermarket chain Stop & Shop partnered with Food Bank for New York City to give away 2,000 turkeys over the next two weeks to assist these families. Charity president Leslie Gordon said nearly 2 million New Yorkers don't always know where their next meal is coming from which is 500,000 more than before COVID.
Any coronavirus vaccine given a green light from the European Medicines Agency will be available to around 70 percent of Belgium's population and will be free of charge. Roughly eight million people in the country will have access to vaccines, which are expected to come on stream from early next year, according to WION. Almost 540,000 cases of COVID has impacted Belgium, with more than 14,000 deaths reported from the virus since the pandemic began. The country has suffered one of Europes worst death rate per million. German pharmaceutical company CureVac has been working on a potential COVID-19 vaccine which prompted Brussels to sign a contract with them, increasing the number of vaccines in the bloc's portfolio to five. Any vaccine in EU states must be seen as safe and effective and requires approval from regulator the European Medicines Agency before being distributed.
With millions of doses of a coronavirus vaccine predicted to be available by the end of next month, public health officials say that we are nearing the light at the end of the tunnel. Pfizer and Moderna, both appear to be on track to have their vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use within the next few weeks, which means that a vaccine could be available soon. However, getting the doses to the people who need them in a timely manner might be a bigger challenge than expected, WJLA reported. According to Dr. Marcus Plescia, the chief medical officer at the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO), states are developing distribution plans, but could be overwhelmed with new demands on their health care systems. “This is a huge scale to vaccinate hundreds of millions of people,” Plescia said. “We don’t have the capacity to do that.”
The cost of distribution for the states, which is around $8.3 billion, according to ASTHO, could be a problem. “All of that is going to cost money,” Plescia said. In addition, once the vaccines are distributed, there are also concerns about the states’ cold storage capacity. Pfizer’s vaccine must be stored in a temperature of minus 94 Fahrenheit and will reportedly only last five days in a regular refrigerator.
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2020, file photo, a Russian medical worker administers a shot of Russia's experimental Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Moscow, Russia. Developers of Sputnik V, Russia's COVID-19 vaccine, announced Wednesday that the jab appeared to be 92% effective in advanced trials, in a statement that comes just two days after a similar one from Pfizer Inc. and indicates Moscow's eagerness to get ahead in the worldwide race for a successful coronavirus vaccine. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr, File)
Athletes won’t be required to take a coronavirus vaccine in order to compete at the Tokyo Olympics, International Olympic Committee (IOC) Chief Thomas Bach said Tuesday.Bach added that mandatory shots would be “going too far” and taking a vaccine would be a “free decision” for athletes and others involved. “There are too many issues to consider. This is a question of private health,” Back said during a tour of the Olympic Village, according to AFP. “It is a question also of 9the) health conditions of each and every person. It’s a question of availability.” With that said, the IOC will be appealing to athletes and other participants to be vaccinated, Bach added, as a “sign of respect” for other competitors and the hosts of the games. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics had been pushed back to July 2021 due to the coronavirus, making it the first Olympics to be rescheduled during a time of peace.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced on Monday that the use of masks will be required in all public places. The mandate, which will go into effect on Tuesday and goes through Dec. 10, requires masks to be worn in both indoor and outdoor public places. Reynold also announced stricter social guidelines, with group gatherings being reduced to 15 people indoors and 30 people outdoors for people who do not normally live or work together. In addition, all youth and adult sports gatherings were also prohibited, with the exception of high school, college and professional sports. “The pandemic in Iowa is worse than it has ever been,” Reynolds said, according to nwestiowa.com. “Over the last two weeks, there have been more than 52,000 new cases of the virus in Iowa.”
