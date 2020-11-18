Storm train to resume in Northwest prior to Thanksgiving
By
Nicole LoBiondo, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Nov. 18, 2020 12:48 PM
|
Updated Nov. 18, 2020 2:14 PM
As rain targets lower elevations, the higher elevations in Washington, Oregon and California could get some disruptive snow.
A break from persistent storminess is forecast for the Northwest, but meteorologists caution the reprieve won't last long as multiple storm systems are in the offing for Thanksgiving week.
The Pacific Northwest has had its fair share of mountain snow and heavy coastal rain so far this season. The stormy weather pattern has improved drought conditions across the West, but some areas of central Oregon still remain under extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor's report from Nov. 10.
Drought conditions across the West as of Nov. 10, 2020. (Image/U.S. Drought Monitor)
A storm was bringing heavy rain, mountain snow and high winds to the Northwest through central California as of midday Wednesday. As this storm moves into the Canadian Rockies Thursday morning, cold air will rush in behind it across the Pacific Northwest. Areas of mountain snow will remain across the region as high pressure moves in.
Several weak storms that will move across the Northwest through the remainder of the week will deliver meager amounts of precipitation to the region.
Cold and dry conditions will persist until another large dip in the jet stream brings more storms and lower temperatures to the Northwest by early next week.
"A small storm will likely bring some rain and high-elevation snow to the region on Monday, but the main storm will be arriving as early as Monday night," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson explained.
The smaller storm is expected to bring locally strong winds, especially to the coasts of Washington and northern Oregon and in the Cascades Tuesday. Those winds could lead to tree damage and localized power outages.
"By Monday night, as the main storm arrives, the strongest winds will shift into the northern Rockies. Winds may gust past 70 mph just east of the continental divide in northwestern Montana," Anderson said.
As this storm moves from the Pacific Northwest into the interior West, the associated cold front will bring colder conditions and some mountain snow to the region. This will be especially true from late Tuesday into Wednesday.
"This storm will also bring colder air since it is coming in from the northwest. Snow levels in the mountains may drop to 2,500-3,000 feet later Tuesday into Wednesday, which will impact some of the major passes causing possible travel delays. Snowfall amounts of 1-2 feet are possible in the Washington Cascades and into the mountains of northern Idaho and northwestern Montana," Anderson explained.
As this storm moves across the region, chilly air will grip the Northwest and into the interior West from Seattle to Billings, Montana, through the middle of next week. The coldest day for cities such as Seattle and Portland and Eugene, Oregon, will be Wednesday. Meanwhile, the coldest day for areas like Boise, Idaho, and Billings will be Thursday.
The cold won't be anything too extreme as temperatures will dip only about 2-6 degrees Fahrenheit below normal for late November in many of those cities.
By next Friday, much of this area is expected to experience a warming trend as the core of the coldest air will progress east toward the Great Lakes region. High pressure will move into the Northwest, making it difficult for more storms to move into the area next weekend.
