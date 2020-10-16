Many states in the U.S. Midwest are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases which has resulted in hospitalizations reaching record levels. Michigan and eight other states reported a record one-day increase in new infections on Thursday, according to Reuters. Before Thursday, Michigan had not set a new daily record since April 3. In the month of October, half of the 50 US states have reported a new record high daily number of cases.

Medical personnel work inside a field hospital known as an Alternate Care Facility at the state fair ground as cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases spike in the state near Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., October 12, 2020.

Wisconsin reported nearly 4,000 new cases on Thursday with some regions seeing 90% of intensive care unit beds in use. A field hospital has been built in the Milwaukee area to assist with patients if medical facilities become full. North Dakota and South Dakota have reported more new Coronavirus cases per capita than all but one country in the world since the start of October. Iowa saw a record high in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 this week.