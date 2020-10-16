Here are the latest updates, listed in eastern time, and the most important things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic.
A new study found that kids who play in parklands have stronger immune systems than those who play in gravel yards. The study included 75 children aged between 3 and 5 across 10 nursery schools.
New research has found that those who were born with a heart defect aren’t at an increased risk for moderate or severe COVID-19. In the study published online on Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association, researchers at Colombia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York City explored the impacts of COVID-19 on more than 7,000 patients born with a heart defect (congenital heart disease). “At the beginning of the pandemic, many feared that congenital heart disease would be as big a risk factor for COVID-19 as adult-onset cardiovascular disease,” the study authors wrote in the report. However, they were “reassured by the low number of patients treated at their center and the patients’ outcomes.” The researchers concluded that “despite evidence that adult-onset cardiovascular disease is a risk factor for worse outcomes among patients with COVID-19, patients with CHD without concomitant genetic syndrome, and adults who are not at advanced physiological stage, do not appear to be disproportionately impacted.”
What is the best soap for protecting yourself from COVID-19? According to beauty blogger and chemistry PhD Dr. Michelle Wong, all soaps are effective against COVID-19 because they work similarly. “Coronavirus has a fatty outer layer and soap and water can actually break up this layer which inactivates the virus,” Wong told the BBC. “Secondly, soaps and detergents will wash away any remaining virus on your hands. It’ll flush it down the drain.” While all soaps will be effective in washing away the coronavirus, now that people are most likely washing their hands more frequently Wong recommended using a gentle soap to prevent dry and cracked hands. “If you have cracked and irritated hands, this can allow these germs to get in,” she explained. In addition, someone with sensitive skin should use soap with fewer ingredients to avoid irritation. Looking for moisturizing ingredients such as glycerin can also prevent dry skin. For children who do not like washing their hands, Wong suggested a “fun soap” to encourage frequent washing. Watch the video below for more.
Many states in the U.S. Midwest are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases which has resulted in hospitalizations reaching record levels. Michigan and eight other states reported a record one-day increase in new infections on Thursday, according to Reuters. Before Thursday, Michigan had not set a new daily record since April 3. In the month of October, half of the 50 US states have reported a new record high daily number of cases.
Medical personnel work inside a field hospital known as an Alternate Care Facility at the state fair ground as cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases spike in the state near Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S., October 12, 2020. Picture taken October 12, 2020. Wisconsin Department of Administration/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
Wisconsin reported nearly 4,000 new cases on Thursday with some regions seeing 90% of intensive care unit beds in use. A field hospital has been built in the Milwaukee area to assist with patients if medical facilities become full. North Dakota and South Dakota have reported more new Coronavirus cases per capita than all but one country in the world since the start of October. Iowa saw a record high in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 this week.
The Indianapolis Colts have closed their practice facility following word of several positive COVID-19 test results within the organization, ESPN reported. It is not known yet how many people tested positive or if any of them were players. The organization will work remotely Friday as it works to confirm the test results, ESPN said. The Colts are slated to host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT. However, ESPN reporter Dianna Russini tweeted that the game is still on for Sunday, based on communications she had with league officials.
Elsewhere around the league, the Atlanta Falcons closed their facility earlier this week after an assistant coach tested positive. NFL Network Reporter Tom Pelissero reported that the team's tests from Thursday came back negative Friday morning, which allowed the organization to reopen its practice facility.The Falcons' game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Minneapolis is still expected to take place.
Update: 11:52 a.m. The Colts released a statement on Twitter saying that the samples came back negative for COVID-19 following a second round of testing. The organization will reopen its facility later today.
There has been much optimism surrounding Gilead Science’s drug remdesivir, which was previously used to treat Ebola, for its potential as a COVID-19 therapy, but a new report from the World Health Organization released on Thursday concluded that the drug has “little or no effect” in helping patients afflicted with COVID-19 survive the illness. According to the BBC, the report also found hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir and interferon -- other drugs that have been used to treat the coronavirus -- to be ineffective at preventing mortality. Remdesivir was part of the treatment regimen given to President Donald Trump after he tested positive for COVID-19, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie revealed that he also received the treatment. Gilead Sciences dismissed the report’s finding, saying in a statement, “The emerging (WHO) data appears inconsistent, with more robust evidence from multiple randomized, controlled studies published in peer-reviewed journals validating the clinical benefit of remdesivir." The drug maker said its scientists were concerned that the WHO data and analysis has not “undergone the rigorous review required to allow for constructive scientific discussion,” the BBC reported. Meanwhile, the WHO is shifting its focus to other types of treatments that have shown promise. “We're looking at monoclonal antibodies, we're looking at immunomodulators and some of the newer anti-viral drugs that have been developed in the last few months,” WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said, according to the BBC. The complete WHO report can be read here.
A scientist handles vials of Remdesivir, a drug developed to treat Ebola, that is showing promise for patients suffering from COVID-19. (Gilead Sciences)
Following a weeklong stay in the hospital for COVID-19 treatment, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is speaking publicly for the first time. Christie released a statement on Thursday that said he was wrong not to wear a mask when he visited the White House for the announcement of the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court “I believed that when I entered the White House grounds, that I had entered a safe zone, due to the testing that and I and many others underwent every day,” Christie said, according to The Associated Press. “I was wrong.”
Christie, who was in the intensive care unit for the entirety of his hospital stay, also said, “Every public official, regardless of party or position, should advocate for every American to wear a mask in public, appropriately socially distance and to wash your hands frequently every day,” the AP reported. Christie appeared on ABC's Good Morning America Friday morning to discuss his experience with the virus further. Watch a portion of the interview below.
France is ready to deploy 12,000 police officers to enforce curfews across major cities starting on Saturday, according to Reuters.The announcement made by Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin comes as the country has surpassed 800,000 coronavirus infections and is currently undergoing a second wave of the virus. On Wednesday, President Emmanuel Macon ordered curfews in nine cities across the nation, including Paris.
The world recorded over 406,660 cumulative new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, marking the first time the daily number has surpassed 400,000 new cases. About a month ago, that total was more steadily around the 300,000 mark. Countries throughout western Europe and, South America and North America have continued to struggle with resurgences in new cases, as another six countries could jump the 1 million case mark within the next 10 days if their current daily paces continue.
Globally, the daily death toll is lingering around 6,000 fatalities per day, which isn't yet approaching the record highs set in July, August and September, including one day that topped 10,000 deaths.
Elsewhere around the world, here are the latest updated global totals from Johns Hopkins University:
-
Confirmed cases: 38,988,886
-
Fatalities: 1,098,982
-
Recoveries: 26,918,980
The government in Poland issued new coronavirus restrictions on Thursday that will result in the closure of gyms, pools and waterparks. Weddings and parties are allowed to continue in yellow zones of the country with 20 guests or less, but dancing is not allowed. Weddings are not allowed in red zones. The new restrictions come as a result of a 24% rise in coronavirus cases recorded on Thursday and is part of an effort from Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to avoid a total lockdown in the country, Reuters reported. “The main recommendation ... is stay home and if you can work from home, then do so,” he said. Mateusz has received criticism from health experts that claim he has not done enough to prevent a second outbreak of the virus. “The (healthcare) system was never operational, even before the pandemic. Without support ... it is like an intensive care patient,” Andrzej Matyja, head of the Polish Supreme Medical Chamber, said.
Some people who had COVID-19 are finding that they’re experiencing fluctuating and multi system symptoms after the 2 week incubation time period, which has been increasingly referred to as “Long COVID” or “Long Haul COVID,” according to a report from the National Institute for Health Research. It is unclear if everyone with Long COVID is experiencing the same syndromes as research on the disease is still new, but they’ve been noted to affect the respiratory system, the heart and cardiovascular system, the brain, the kidneys and the gut.
“It is becoming increasingly clear that, for some people, Covid19 infection is not a discrete episode but one that marks the start of ongoing and often debilitating symptoms,” the report said. It continues to note that there is no formal diagnostic term for these ongoing effects, nor services to support them. “However, the lack of a single diagnostic category in no way diminishes the very real and often severe continuing impact living with Covid19 has on people’s lives,”the report stressed. Researchers and healthcare professionals have been cautious about attributing the reported problems to a single diagnoses, but the report listed four types of syndromes that could possibly cause Long-COVID:
-
Post-viral fatigue syndrom
-
Permanent organ damage to the lungs and heart
-
Post-intensive-care syndrome
-
Continuing COVID-19 symptoms
London is expected to initiate a tighter COVID-19 lockdown beginning midnight on Friday, Reuters reported. England's current death toll from the pandemic is more than 43,100, which is the highest in Europe, Reuters reported. The tighter lockdowns are part of an effort from Prime Minister Boris Johnson to slow down the second wave of the coronavirus. U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancok said London would be moved from the "medium" alert level to the "high" level. Under the high level, people can't meet other families for social engagements that are indoors in any setting, including homes and restaurants. Watch the video below for more.
A new study conducted by the Department of Defense in partnership with United Airlines indicates that the risk of exposure to COVID-19 is “virtually non-existent.” According to the study, there is only a 0.0003% chance particles from a passenger can enter another passenger’s breathing space when they are both wearing masks. In the study, researchers ran 300 tests in six months, using a mannequin and an aerosol generator to replicate a passenger who is breathing or coughing. After studying the way the mannequin’s particles moved inside the cabin, they found that “99.99% of those particles left the interior of the aircraft within six minutes,” United Airlines Chief Communication Officer Josh Earnest told ABC News. He added that the results indicate “that being on board an aircraft is the safest indoor public space, because of the unique configuration inside an aircraft that includes aggressive ventilation, lots of airflow.” The news comes on the heels of the International Air Transport Association publishing new research last week in which it described the chances of becoming infected on a flight as "in the same category as being struck by lightning," according to ABC News.
“What is your advice about Thanksgiving?” CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell asked Anthony Fauci in an interview on Wednesday. "Given the fluid and dynamic nature of what's going on right now in the spread and the uptick of infections, I think people should be very careful and prudent about social gatherings, particularly when members of the family might be at a risk because of their age or their underlying condition," the director of the NIAID responded. “You may have to bite the bullet and sacrifice that social gathering, unless you’re pretty certain that the people that you’re dealing with are not infected.” Fauci went to on say Thanksgiving in his home will "look very different this year" as his own children won’t be visiting him on the holiday out of concern that at his age, 79, he is at risk of suffering a severe case of COVID-19. “They themselves, because of their concern for me and my age, have decided they're not going to come home for Thanksgiving — even though all three of them want very much to come home for Thanksgiving," Fauci told O’Donnell, noting that his adult children live in three different states. Watch a clip of the interview below.
A large number of Americans continue to file for unemployment, resulting in 890,000 new claims last week which is much higher than what was expected. Dow Jones surveyed economists who expected the number of jobless claims to be around 830,000. The actual figure of 890,000 is the highest since August and another sign that the labor market continues to struggle in recovery, according to CNBC. The number also represents a gain of 53,000 over the previous week for claims. Continuing jobless claims did continue to fall to just over 10 million. The unemployment rate has fallen to 7.9% but is still more than double pre-pandemic level.
The Atlanta Falcons are conducting practice remotely after a team staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus. The league is currently confirming the positive test and conducting contact tracing, according to NFL Network. It is believed an assistant coach tested positive, but a false positive test is also possible and has occurred within the league on multiple occasions already. An initial report from ESPN about multiple players testing positive has been confirmed as incorrect. The Falcons are working remotely as a precaution and plan to return Friday. No schedule changed are anticipated yet, with the Falcons expected to play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
On Thursday, Joe Biden’s presidential campaign announced that vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will be suspending in-person events until Monday. The announcement comes after two members associated with the campaign tested positive for COVID-19. According to The Associated Press, campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said that “neither of these individuals [who tested positive for the virus] had any contact with Vice President Biden, with Sen. Harris or any other staff member since testing positive or in the 48-hour period prior to their positive results.” He added that the suspension of events would be “out of an abundance of caution.” Harris addressed the situation on Twitter Thursday morning, saying, "I've had two negative tests this week and an not showing any symptoms."
The start of meteorological winter in the Northern Hemisphere is less than two months away, and the changing of the seasons will not only bring snow, but also uncertainties about the next phase of the coronavirus pandemic. A new study by research giant Riken and Kobe University used a supercomputer to model the dispersion of the virus in the air at two different humidity levels, Reuters reported. When the humidity was lower than 30%, the number of aerosolized particles were more than double than air with a humidity over 60%. This means that the virus could spread easier in the air during the winter months when humidity levels are lower. The study suggests using a humidifier indoors could help to limit infections when proper ventilation is not possible, Reuters said.
Korey King's breath is visible as he walks in Detroit Thursday, Feb. 19, 2015. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
On the same day that the Southeastern Conference postponed this weekend's LSU-Florida football game, significant additional virus-related developments in the conference emerged from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. On Wednesday it was revealed that University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban, along with Athletic Director Greg Byrne, both tested positive for COVID-19, ESPN reported. Saban, 68, said he was feeling fine before he got word of the positive test result, ESPN reported. The university is planning on testing everyone within the football program on Thursday. Saban is quarantining in his home and was able to monitor practice via zoom. He told the team that anyone who came into contact with him might be infected, ESPN said. The second-ranked Crimson Tide are still slated to host No. 3 Georgia in a massive showdown Saturday night in Tuscaloosa. As of Thursday morning, the game is still scheduled to be played.
A Sweet 16 party in Long Island, New York, is now being called a “super-spreader event” by officials, with 37 confirmed cases connected to the event. “There is no precise definition of what a super-spreader event is,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said. “But in Suffolk County, we have not seen an event like this before at any time throughout this pandemic. For Suffolk County, this was a super-spreader event.” The Sept. 25 celebration, which has caused 270 people to quarantine, had a guest list of 81 people, according to Bellone. Among the positive cases are 28 students at eight different schools, as well as nine adults. The party’s venue, the Miller Palace Inn in Miller Place, was charged with a $10,000 fine for violating the state’s executive order of restricting public gatherings to a maximum of 50 guests. Additionally, the venue was also fined $2,000 for a sanitary code violation, according to ABC News. “This cluster should serve as a stark reminder of the potential consequences of violating COVID-19 rules and regulations,” Bellone said. “We do not want to see business shutting down and schools shutting down.”
A resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Russia began last month and in less than three weeks, the amount of daily cases recorded has already far surpassed the daily totals from the original spike back in early May. On Wednesday, the country recorded a record 14,041 new cases, the 12th consecutive day with at least 10,000 new cases. Back in May, the highest single-day case increase was 11,656. With 1,346,380 total cases, Russia ranks fourth in the world.
Elsewhere around the world, here are the latest updated global totals from Johns Hopkins University:
-
Confirmed cases: 38,574,120
-
Fatalities: 1,093,253
-
Recoveries: 26,720,847
