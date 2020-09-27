With a spike in coronavirus cases blamed on college students at the University of Colorado-Boulder, the city of Boulder has enacted tough new measures for a two-week period that will prohibit anyone between the ages of 18 and 22 from holding gatherings of any kind , NBC News reported. The ban, which went into effect Thursday at 4 p.m. local time, also prohibits gathering in outdoor spaces. The weather in Boulder looks to be mostly beautiful over the next two weeks, according to the AccuWeather forecast. The announcement was made public on the city’s Twitter account and was accompanied by a graph showing the huge spike in cases since late August is almost entirely among 18- and 19-year-olds and, to a lesser but still significant extent, 21- and 22-year-olds. “We must take stronger action to stop the spread of this virus in our community,” Boulder County public health director Jeff Zayach said in a health order issued on Thursday. “We have researched the actions we can take that would be effective while minimizing the burden on those who have not been the source of increased transmission. We believe this strategy can achieve both goals.”

A graphic showing the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Boulder, Colo., has mainly occurred in 18-22-year-olds. (Twitter / City of Boulder)