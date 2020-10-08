The entrance to the parking lot at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World closed because of restrictions due to the pandemic. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

More than six months into the coronavirus pandemic, The Walt Disney Co. is feeling the economic toll lockdown restrictions have taken on its businesses and announced Tuesday that it will be laying off 28,000 employees . According to The Associated Press, the majority of the layoffs will impact part-time workers, but about one-third of the layoffs involved salaried employees and nonunion hourly workers. The layoffs will affect workers at parks in both Florida and California. All told, about one-quarter of Disney’s U.S. workforce will be let go , according to The New York Times. Disney shut down parks during the springtime as the pandemic worsened in the U.S. and, over the summer, some of its Florida theme parks reopened. But parks in California have remained closed. Many employees had been furloughed and were still receiving full health benefits. “As heartbreaking as it is to take this action, this is the only feasible option we have in light of the prolonged impact of COVID-19 on our business, including limited capacity due to physical distancing requirements and the continued uncertainty regarding the duration of the pandemic,” Josh DÁmaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experience and Product, said in a letter to employees announcing the layoffs, according to the AP. DÁmaro said the company had tried other measures, including cost-cutting, but reduced capacity, due to coronavirus restrictions, in the parks that are open is not resulting in enough revenue. Watch the video below for more.