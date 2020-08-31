In the coronavirus era, going to the hospital for non-coronavirus-related issues might be a deterrent for some, but a new study aims to allay those types of concerns. According to the results, thorough and routine cleaning in hospitals can effectively keep surfaces -- such as door handles, sinks and charis -- free of coronavirus particles . According to CNBC, researchers from the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey collected more than 100 samples from surfaces in the oncology department at a nearby hospital -- during the height of the outbreak in the Garden State, which remains second in the nation with nearly 16,000 coronavirus deaths. Also, stealth was a key component of the study .

“We purposely didn’t tell anybody in the department that we were doing this study because we didn’t want them to be overly cautious and to do things that they wouldn’t routinely be doing because we were doing the testing,” said Dr. Bruce Haffty, the chair of the radiation oncology department and one of the lead authors of the study. “We were masking patients, masking ourselves. We were doing routine hand washing and cleaning and distancing.” Haffty said that the pandemic has disrupted life tremendously, but the study shows that going to the doctor or hospital should not be put off due to fears of catching the coronavirus while there.