Hurricane Marco was downgraded to a tropical storm on Sunday night, about 185 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River. As of 11 p.m. CDT, the storm was packing winds of 70 mph and traveling north-northwest at 12 mph. As a result, the Hurricane Watch from Intracoastal City to west of Morgan City has been canceled.

"Even with the storm losing some wind intensity, residents across the region should not let their guard down as Marco remains a strong tropical storm packing flooding downpours and high winds," AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff said.