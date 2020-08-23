Both storms are forecast to strengthen into hurricanes over the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days.
Here are the most important things you need to know and the latest updates, listed in eastern time, about Marco and Laura.
Hurricane Marco was downgraded to a tropical storm on Sunday night, about 185 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River. As of 11 p.m. CDT, the storm was packing winds of 70 mph and traveling north-northwest at 12 mph. As a result, the Hurricane Watch from Intracoastal City to west of Morgan City has been canceled.
"Even with the storm losing some wind intensity, residents across the region should not let their guard down as Marco remains a strong tropical storm packing flooding downpours and high winds," AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff said.
Tropical Storm Laura strengthened slightly on Sunday night about 125 miles southeast of Camaguey, Cuba. Eastern Cuba and Jamaica are being hit with heavy rains as the storm moves west-northwest at 21 mph, packing 65 mph winds.
Government officials have discontinued a Tropical Storm Warning for all of Haiti as of 11 p.m. EDT.
Hurricane Marco is now expected to near the coast of Louisiana on Monday, bringing a life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-strength winds with it.
In preparation, a Tropical Storm Warning has been issued from Cameron to just west of Morgan City, Louisiana, and a Storm Surge Watch is in effect from Sabine Pass to Morgan City, Louisiana, and from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, to the Mississippi and Alabama border. Storm Surge Watches are also in effect for Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas.
Tropical Storm Laura is now located over Eastern Cuba, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. Laura is traveling north-northwest at a speed of 21 mph, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 60 mph.
Officials in The Bahamas have discontinued their Tropical Storm Warning that was initially issued for Inagua and the Ragged Islands in the southeastern Bahamas.
President Donald Trump approved of emergency declarations in Louisiana and Puerto Rico in regard to Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura. During a news conference, Trump said his administration is monitoring both tropical developments closely as they trek toward the U.S.
Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome signed into effect a parish-wide emergency disaster declaration as the threat of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura looms. This situation is fluid, and of course, our community is still mitigating the coronavirus pandemic. This is an unusual, and historic, event, and we need residents to take preparations seriously," she said.
Louisiana State University's Office of Emergency Preparedness released a message on Sunday afternoon announcing that classes will be canceled on Monday, Aug. 24 due to Hurricane Marco. Residence halls and other on-campus housing will remain opened for students, however classes and other activities are canceled. Information on whether classes will resume on Tuesday will be announced at 2 p.m. CDT on Monday. The announcement said that students living on-campus will have access to meals during this time.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster for 23 counties in the state on Sunday, including all 22 costal surge counties. Bexar County is also included in the state of disaster for sheltering purposes. The declaration comes ahead of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura making landfall. Abbott also requested President Donald Trump declare Marco and Laura a Federal state of emergency for the 23 Texas counties.
Hurricane Marco is crossing the central Gulf while Tropical Storm Laura brings heavy rainfall and life-threatening flash flooding over portions of the Dominican Republic and Haiti. Reports say 1,050 have been evacuated, 129 people are in shelter and 14 communities have been cut off by Laura’s downpours in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
Hurricane Marco (left) and Tropical Storm Laura (right) gaining strength as they head toward the U.S. on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (Image via GOES-East NOAA satellite)
Marco has officially upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane, according to data from the Air Force Hurricane Hunters. Maximum winds are 75 mph with higher gusts.
There is a risk of flash flooding from heavy rainfall across southeastern Louisiana, southern Mississippi, and southern Alabama on Monday and Tuesday from Marco according to the National Weather Service.
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect from Morgan City, Louisiana to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, including Lake Borgne, where 4 to 6 feet of inundation above ground level could occur due to Marco.
Tropical Storm Marco is still on the cusp of becoming a hurricane. Marco is about 325 miles from the mouth of the Mississippi River with wind speeds of 70 mph moving to the west-northwest at 14 mph.
Tropical Storm Laura is about 95 miles from the eastern tip of Cuba, with wind speeds of 50 mph moving to the west-northwest at 21 mph.
Marco is approaching hurricane strength as it moves north of the Yucatan and Cuba. Wind shear still remains over Marco, but this will be weakening over the next few hours as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. This decreased wind shear is expected to allow Marco to become a hurricane on Sunday.
A Storm Surge Warning and a Hurricane Warning are in effect for Morgan City, Louisiana.
As Marco pushes northward over the Gulf of Mexico, landfall is expected as early as Monday midday and as late as Monday evening. As Marco makes landfall over southeast Louisiana, the storm may remain a hurricane for several hours as it moves over the bayous of Louisiana.
The National Hurricane Center reports portions of the U.S. Gulf coast will likely experience a prolonged period of hazardous weather this week. Wind gusts from Marco are powerful enough to bring down trees and power lines and cause damage to weaker structures.
Currently, Laura is bringing torrential rain to parts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic as the storm is about 95 miles east of Port Au Prince, Haiti. Tropical Storm Marco continues to gain strength as it continues to cross into the Gulf of Mexico. Both Laura and Marco continue to track away from central Florida and into the Gulf.
Continental US - Longwave Window - IR
Tropical Storm Laura is about 40 miles from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, with wind speeds of 45 mph moving to the west-northwest at 18 mph.
Tropical storm watches and warnings are in effect from Hispaniola to Cuba, the Florida Keys and the central Bahamas. "Laura Bringing Torrential Rainfall and Life-Threatening Flooding To the Dominican Republic and Haiti," The National Hurricane Center tweeted.
Marco is just shy of Category 1 hurricane strength with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and is moving to the north-northwest at 13 mph. Hurricane and storm surge warnings have been issued for portions of the northern Gulf Coast.
On Saturday, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced the state could begin experiencing the effects of Tropical Storm Marco as early as Sunday. "We are in unprecedented times," Reeves said. "We are dealing with not only two potential storms in the next few [days,] we are also dealing with COVID-19." The governor advised people to find places to evacuate other than public shelters.
Marco is approaching Category 1 hurricane strength with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and is moving to the north-northwest at 13 mph.
Laura has wind speeds of 45 mph while centered over the eastern portion of the Dominican Republic, and was moving to the west-northwest at 18 mph.
Around the Globe
Corona Virus Tracker
Radar & Maps
Severe Weather
Video
News
LIVE: Tropical storms Marco, Laura to give Gulf Coast 1-2 punch
Two storms — Laura and Marco — are anticipated to make back-to-back landfalls on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Central Gulf Coast to feel Marco's wrath first as Laura looms
States of emergency have been declared in Louisiana and Mississippi as the region prepares for strikes from multiple tropical systems.
Tropical Storm Laura drenches northern Caribbean
Tropical Storm Laura will continue to batter the islands of the northern Caribbean early this week before delivering another blow to the U.S. Gulf Coast mere days after Marco.
Daily coronavirus briefing: India becomes 3rd country to surpass 3 million cases
India topped the 3 million mark after three straight days of 60,000 cases or more. Plus, Tour de France competitors will face strict COVID-19 guidelines for when the race gets underway later this week.
'Gates of Hell' crater has burned in remote desert for 50 years
Rain doesn't often fall there, but even when it does fall it's unable to put out this everlasting fire. AccuWeather spoke to the only person to have climbed down into the crater and he explained what he found down there.
AccuWeather Summer Camp: Weather can help you hit home runs!
The weather can actually help you hit a home run, and if you live in one major city, you have an advantage over everyone else! Let’s learn more at AccuWeather Summer Camp.