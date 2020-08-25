Chicago Public Schools’ (CPS) fall learning plan, which includes full days of remote instruction, causes the Chicago Teachers Union to file a grievance, as union President Jesse Sharkey says the plan was made “without imagination or input from teachers.”Under the new framework for instruction in the fall, all students in kindergarten through 12th grade will receive at least three hours of live instruction from their teachers. In addition, they will also be paired up in groups to perform daily activities with their fellow classmates through independent learning. The district expects all students to “be engaged” throughout the day, Monday through Friday, and attendance and graded assignments are mandatory.

However, teachers worry that the new plan is not well thought-out, as it was planned last minute, after CPS’s plan to deliver a hybrid of in-person and remote learning was deemed as too risky. “Mayor Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools were trying their best to have in-person, classroom instruction to start the year, and it is clear that their energy went into designing and selling the hybrid school plan,” Sharkey said. Sharkey then added that teachers don’t have the tools that are required to successfully deliver remote learning to their students, and the union is asking CPS to “to provide educators and students with the infrastructure necessary to conduct remote learning, and the increase of professional development time to allow training and collaboration with parents, caregivers and students on remote learning best practices.” The aim of teachers is to ensure that all students have access to the necessary tools, such as internet access and the appropriate devices that are essential for the "entirely-digital" instruction.