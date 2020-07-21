With the NBA season nearing its long-awaited resumption in Disney World, good news emerged from the league's bubble following the latest round of COVID-19 testing. The league announced Monday that zero positive tests were reported, and only two positive tests of 322 players tested have been reported since July 7, Yahoo Sports said. On Tuesday, let's tweak this just a tiny bit: some media members who are in Orlando covering the NBA got a first glimpse at the court where the league will tip-off on July 30. Check out a video below.
"It's a little eerie not having people around." That was the assessment made by Nicole Hughs, a first responder from Georgia, who was among the few people who were able to visit Liberty Island in New York Harbor after it reopened to tourists on Monday. The island has been closed for months due to the pandemic and the statue itself remains closed, but tourists can now enjoy a close-up view of it. Hughes, 42, added, "It's very cool that I'm basically experiencing this by myself. And it's neat. I like it." Earlier this month, AccuWeather's Adriana Navarro profiled the changing face of Lady Liberty, exploring how weather changed her look over the years and the passage of time changed her intended symbolism.
The heat wave that is currently baking the Northeast is also making COVID-19 testing and other pandemic-related safety efforts more difficult. Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser closed outdoor public testing sites in the city after she enacted a heat emergency over the past weekend. "The temperatures would be too dangerous for our staff and volunteers at the public testing sites," Bowser said, according to ABC News. Cooling centers that were opened around the city required masks to be worn and were enforcing social distancing, ABC News reported. Temperatures just fell short of reaching the century mark on Monday in D.C., topping out at 99 degrees Fahrenheit. On Tuesday, the temperatures will again climb into the upper 90s, but AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will soar to around 107 F. The heat wave can be particularly dangerous for people already suffering from respiratory problems, which are common symptoms of COVID-19. The World Health Organization says the stifling heat can trigger high levels of pollen, which can worsen conditions such as asthma, ABC News reported.
Leanora Rodriguez receives a COVID-19 test from Nurse Meiko Rollins at the Whittier Street Health Center's mobile test site, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Boston's Dorchester section. The health center has administered free COVID-19 tests to over 5,000 people. The tests, administered since April 13, have been a popular service in Boston's low-income communities that have experienced high rates of infection. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Sonia Ramírez, who tested positive for the coronavirus, was shocked after she was not asked by health officials about anyone who she had come in close contact with recently. “They didn’t ask me who I had been with,” Ramírez, a 21-year-old cleaner in the greater Barcelona area, told The Associated Press. “They didn’t even ask if I had been to work recently, which of course I had.” Like her, an unknown number of Spaniards in the Catalonia region are also left alone to warn their family and close friends that they could have been exposed to the virus. As the virus continues to spread in Catalonia, with 9,600 new cases reported since May 10, health officials question the region’s efficiency in fighting the virus. “We are seeing a rise in cases and community contagion that worries us,” said Dr. Jacobo Mendioroz, the epidemiologist in charge of Catalonia’s virus response. “The system of contract tracers can still be improved. Now we have 300 tracers and we are going to add another 600 shortly.”
People walk along the Ramblas of Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, July 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
When the Washington Nationals take on the New York Yankees on Thursday to kick off the Major League Baseball season, NIAID director Anthony Fauci will take the mound to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Fauci, the longtime infectious disease expert, is known for being a Nationals "super fan" and was seen testifying on Capitol Hill last month and showing a little "Natitude" by wearing a Nationals face mask for the occasion. The team, which won the World Series last year, made the announcement on Twitter Monday and said the organization was thrilled to have Fauci handling the task. “Dr. Fauci has been a true champion for our country during the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout his distinguished career, so it is only fitting that we honor him as we kick off the 2020 season and defend our World Series Championship title,” the Nationals said in a statement. Game time is 7 p.m. and the weather will be hot at Nationals Park on Thursday -- as it has been in D.C. lately -- with a chance of a heavy thunderstorm in the afternoon.
The AccuWeather forecast for Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on July 23, 2020. (AccuWeather)
Hidalgo County, Texas residents who test positive for COVID-19 must stay home or face prosecution. In a statement released on Sunday via Twitter, the county specified that those who test positive for the virus should not leave their homes for 14 days. Additionally, those who live with someone who tested positive for the virus should also stay home. On Sunday, Hidalgo County reported 1,320 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths, which raised concern for the exponential growth of the pandemic and incited officials to issue the new mandate. “Who would ever think back in March 21 when we had the first incident of someone testing positive, that Hidalgo County would be caught in this pandemic with such tragic numbers,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez said, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers, provided by researchers at Johns Hopkins University:
-
Confirmed cases: 14,727,753
-
Fatalities: 610,560
-
Recoveries: 8,322,171
Some cities in China allowed people back into movie theaters on Monday following months of closure. The cities that lifted restrictions were areas where the risk of virus infection is considered low, such as Shanghai, Hanzhou and Guilin, The Associated Press reported. The moviegoers left open seats between each other, wore masks and obeyed other safety precautions. Beijing may be the next place to lift cinema restrictions after workers were disinfecting theaters after the city downgraded its emergency response level after seeing no new cases of local infection in 14 days.
After coronavirus delayed the start of the Major League Baseball season to July 23, players are now adjusting to the hot summer weather as the season starts. Some players are happy to start the season later since northern teams travel south to Florida for spring training. “It's definitely a big change for me personally, coming from California being a little more dry to coming over here to the east coast being more humid,” New York Mets third baseman J.D. Davis told AccuWeather Field Reporter Dexter Henry in an interview. The Mets training staff is extremely focused on making sure the athletes are adjusting well to the hotter conditions. “Trainers have made an effort to tell us to make sure we hydrate, especially these longs days of getting ready getting prepped. They constantly give us snacks bananas making sure we hydrated and eating good foods,” Davis said. Watch all of Henry's interview with Davis here.
The conflict over whether to reopen schools during the pandemic escalated on Monday as the top teachers' union in Florida filed a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis in a bid to halt plans to require students and teachers to physically be in classrooms when school resumes. The suit was brought by the Florida Education Association (FEA) and alleges DeSantis is violating the state's constitution by insisting that schools' must reopen for the fall semester even as COVID-19 cases have been surging throughout the Sunshine State. Florida health officials have reported at least 10,000 new coronavirus cases on each of the last five consecutive days, and the case number was headed in a similar direction on Monday. "The governor needs to accept the reality of the situation here in Florida, where the virus is surging out of control," FEA President Fedrick Ingram said in a statement, according to NBC News.
High school sports in California will be delayed until December or January, a decision that impacts more than 800,000 athletes.As most California public and private schools plan to begin the academic year with online classes, the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) announced the sports season will also face adjustment amid COVID-19. The CIF will allow athletes to participate on club teams at the same time as their high school seasons in a temporary suspension of CIF rules. “This is the best possible plan we have with what’s going on to give students an opportunity to participate,” said Vicky Lagos, the Los Angeles City Section commissioner. “There are going to be issues in terms of facilities and multiple-sport athletes, but this is the best scenario for the most people. I have confidence the schools and coaches will work it out among themselves. My take from coaches is they want the opportunity to participate and be with the kids.” Local school officials are expected to meet with their coaches this week to devise a plan for each of their schools, KTLA reported.
Symptoms listed by the CDC include fever, cough, aches and difficulty breathing, among others, however, they have not added mouth lesions or skin rashes. Enanthems, skin rash-like lesions inside a person's mouth, were observed in 6 out of 21 patients who tested positive for coronavirus by the research published in JAMA Dermatology notes. "This work describes preliminary observations and is limited by the small number of cases and the absence of a control group," researchers from Ramon y Cajal University Hospital in Madrid wrote in the study. "Despite the increasing reports of skin rashes in patients with COVID-19, establishing an etiological diagnosis is challenging. However, the presence of enanthem is a strong clue that suggests a viral etiology rather than a drug reaction, especially when a petechial pattern is observed." The researchers noted that “many patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 do not have their oral cavity examined," due to safety concerns. Given the fact that patients are wearing masks and the mouth is not examined, it's possible additional coronavirus patients may have these symptoms, Fox News reports.
According to Variety, several Disney fan blogs noticed a change in the theme park's mask-wearing guidance over the weekend. "Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) and Cast Members," Disney World's website states. "Please bring your own face coverings and wear them at all times, except when dining or swimming. You may remove your face covering while actively eating or drinking, but you should be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing." Initially people were allowed to eat and drink while walking around the theme park, but it soon became a way for people to avoid wearing masks, Variety said.
Park guests enter the Magic Kingdom during the reopening of Walt Disney World Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
"Our current situation demands decisive action if we are to avoid being overrun and defeated by this virus," Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said. "We cannot allow our hospitals to be overrun." New cases have tripled since the Bahamas began reopening on July 1, NBC News reported. Many of the cases were from residents returning to the Bahamas. The new travel restrictions will go into effect on Wednesday.
President Trump said he will resume daily coronavirus press briefings this week after stopping them back in April. "We had very successful briefings. I was doing them and we had a lot of people watching, record numbers watching. In the history of cable television, there's never been anything like it," Trump told reporters at the White House Monday, according to Axios. Trump said the decision to bring the briefings back is in part due to the surge in cases going on across the country. "But we have had this big flareup within Florida, Texas, couple of other places, and so I think what we are going to do is I'll get involved and we'll start doing briefings." The president also addressed progress being made on vaccines. Watch a video clip embedded in the Tweet below.
Masks are now required for people in public areas in 23 of 82 counties across Mississippi. This mandate is focused on the counties where the transmission of COVID-19 has been the highest, The Associated Press said. “I, for one, am very grateful that there seems to be an emerging consensus around masks,” Gov. Tate Reeves said on Twitter. “We believe the benefit of wearing masks is pretty high. Nothing's perfect, but it's good. And the societal cost—compared to shuttering schools and businesses—is infinitely lighter.” The 23 counties also have stricter guidelines on social gatherings than the other 59 counties across Mississippi. "The only solution is for all of us to make some effort. Wash your hands. Avoid that large gathering. Wear a mask as often as you can. You won’t be perfect—none of us are. Please just try, because the impact of mass apathy or overconfidence is widespread death,” Reeves said.
Patients are being moved into hallways as hospitals in some parts of the U.S. are experiencing a surge of new coronavirus cases. Dr. Alison Haddock of the Baylor College of Medicine told The Associated Press the situation in Texas is worse than it was after Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Haddock said she’s “never seen anything like this COVID surge.” Seattle, the first hotspot for the virus in the U.S., is also seeing a surge in new cases that has taken a toll on hospital workers. “What’s really frustrating from my side of it is when a patient comes into the emergency department, and is not really having symptoms of COVID, but they feel like they need that testing,” Mike Hastings, who works at an area hospital and is president of the Emergency Nurses Association, said. “Sometimes we’re not able to test them because we don’t have enough test supplies, so we’re only testing a certain set of patients.”
As COVID-19 cases surpass 1 million in India, doctors are struggling as hot temperatures make working difficult. Almost 100 Indian doctors have died since the start of the pandemic as they have to work long hours in temperatures that can top 105 F, with no air conditioning. “Wearing this PPE kit at the temperature of 40 degrees (C), it’s very difficult, I can say because you are drenched in sweat. Still, (we try) to do our best to save the lives of patients,” Wani, a resident doctor at the private Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida outside New Delhi, told AFP. “It feels very hot and suffocating. But we have to wear it for our won safety.” Sharda Hospital, which has been providing free treatment for COVID-19 patients, has very basic facilities and nurses and doctors are quickly drenched in sweat after stepping in.Since they have to wear protective gear, that consists of heat-to-foot plastic, the sweat can’t evaporate for them to cool down, so they often feel nausea and dizziness, which can result in long-term organ damage. Despite poor working conditions, doctors are trying to stay positive, as a lot of people need them right now. “We are trying to do our best, we don’t have any other option,” Abhishek Deshwal, who leads the hospital’s ICU, said.
The nightlife in Tokyo is about to change to help bars and clubs remain open while keeping patrons safe and healthy. Recent testing in Tokyo shows that younger people in their 20s and 30s make up a majority of the new cases, Reuters reported. In response, new measures are being taken at bars across the city to specifically target the nightlife, including no kissing. “As much as possible, kiss only with your partner, and avoid deep kissing,” said Shinya Iwamuro, a public health advocate in Tokyo’s Shinjuku district. By following proper ‘kissing etiquette,’ as well as other guidelines such as not sharing plates of food, it can help reduce the number of new COVID-19 among the city’s younger population.
The spread of COVID-19 in Hong Kong is "out of control" as a record 100 new cases were confirmed on Sunday. The territory’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced new social distancing measures to help slow the spread of the virus. Although the financial hub had been successful at tackling the virus, infections have spiked in the last two weeks.Hong Kong has now reported 1,886 cases of the virus, and more than 500 of these infections were reported in the past two weeks. “I think the situation is really critical and there is no sign the situation is being brought under control,” Lam said, according to AFP. In addition to enforcing stricter social distancing guidelines, Lam also issued the closure of bars, gyms nightclubs and ordered everyone at indoor, public places and public transport to wear masks.
Golf legend Jack Nicklaus revealed that he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus. He shared the news on Sunday, during the CBS telecast of the PGA’S Memorial Tournament. Nicklaus and his wife Barbara were first diagnosed on March 13 and by April 20 they had both fully recovered. While Nicklaus’ wife didn’t suffer from any symptoms, the golfer said he had a sore throat and a cough. “It didn’t last very long, we were very, very fortunate, very lucky,” Nicklaus said, according to The Associated Press. “Barbara and I are both of the age, both of us 80 years old, that is an at-risk age. Our hearts go out to the people who did lose their lives and their families. We were just a couple of lucky ones.” Tiger Woods, a five-time winner of the Memorial, said he had known for a while that Nicklaus had tested positive for the virus. “The fact that they got through it and they’re safe and here and healthy, it’s all good news for all of us who are a part of gold and who looked up to Jack and (have) been around Barbara all these years,” Woods said.
A COVID-19 symptom-tracking app reveals that there are six distinct types of infections, each distinguished by different symptoms. A team of British scientists at King’s College in London found that the six types of infection also correlate to the severity of an infection and the likelihood of the patient needing hospitalization and breathing aid. This new finding could help doctors predict which patients are at risk and likely to need more hospital care. “If you can predict who these people are at Day Five, you have time to give them support and early interventions such as monitoring blood and oxygen and sugar levels, and ensuring they are properly hydrated,” Claire Steves, a doctor who co-led the study, told Reuters. The six types of infections are described as:
-
‘Flu-like’ with no fever: Headache, loss of smell, muscle pains, cough, sore throat, chest pain, no fever.
-
‘Flu-like’ with fever: Headache, loss of smell, cough, sore throat, hoarseness, fever, loss of appetite.
-
Gastrointestinal: Headache, loss of smell, loss of appetite, diarrhea, sore throat, chest pain, no cough.
-
Severe level one, fatigue: Headache, loss of smell, cough, fever, hoarseness, chest pain, fatigue.
-
Severe level two, confusion: Headache, loss of smell, loss of appetite, cough, fever, hoarseness, sore throat, chest pain, fatigue, confusion, muscle pain.
-
Severe level three, abdominal and respiratory: Headache, loss of smell, loss of appetite, cough, fever, hoarseness, sore throat, chest pain, fatigue, confusion, muscle pain, shortness of breath, diarrhea, abdominal pain.
Patients with symptoms that match those of levels 4, 5 and 6 are more likely to need hospital care.
Izzy Galvan, 20, wears a mask while visiting the Griffith Observatory overlooking downtown Los Angeles Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Los Angeles. Coronavirus cases have surged to record levels in the Los Angeles area, putting the nation’s largest county in “an alarming and dangerous phase” that if not reversed could overwhelm intensive care units and usher in more sweeping closures, health officials said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is “on the brink” of issuing a new stay-at-home order. Garcetti made the announcement on Sunday as he criticized the rapid reopening of California and the impact it had on the spread of the virus in the state and in the L.A. area. “I think a lot of people don’t understand mayors often have no control what opens up and doesn’t – that’s either at a state or country level,” Garcetti said, according to The Los Angeles Times. “And I do agree that those things happened too quickly.” Although local leaders like Garcetti are not allowed to decide what opens up and what doesn’t, they are allowed to issue closures and stay-at-home restrictions. Garcetti has previously said that he is in charge of deciding when L.A. should reopen. “Our timing on opening may vary from other parts of the state,” Garcetti said in early May. “I will reopen our city with careful consideration, guided by public health professionals.” Despite the increase in cases in the L.A. area, Garcetti added that the city is in good shape and hospitals are yet to reach capacity. “Cases have gone up, but we also have the most aggressive testing,” he said. “We’re the first city to offer testing to people without symptoms. And 30% of what we’re catching thankfully is those folks.” Below, watch Garcetti's remarks on CNN.
25 million Iranians may be infected with the coronavirus, according to Iran President Hassan Rouhani. The official count of confirmed cases in Iran as of Monday sits at a little more than 270,000 and global cases have just hit 14 million, about 11 million lower than the number Rouhani suggested for Iran alone. More than 200,000 have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iran. Medical officials said the unreported cases likely come from those who experienced mild cases and did not seek out medical attention, Reuters reported. “Our estimate is that so far 25 million Iranians have been infected with this virus and about 14,000 have lost their lives,” Rouhani said. “There is the possibility that between 30 and 35 million more people will be at risk.”
Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers, provided by researchers at Johns Hopkins University:
-
Confirmed cases: 14,508,892
-
Fatalities: 606,206
-
Recoveries: 8,134,747
Florida reported 12,523 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, making it the fifth consecutive day the Sunshine State reported more than 10,000 new cases. The average numbers are up 28.85% from a week ago, according to CNBC. According to The Florida Department of Health, more than 350,000 people in the state have been infected with COVID-19 and nearly 5,000 have died from it. “The residents here are terrified and I’m terrified, for the first time in my career because there’s a lack of leadership,” Florida Rep. Donna Shalala said about the growing numbers. “It’s terrible. We have community spread, which means the virus is out of control.”
Anecdotal reports from various countries show evidence that premature births have drastically decreased amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The reasons for the drop in premature births is unknown, although doctors can speculate that it may be linked to lockdown factors, but the new finding has the potential to further research on the causes of premature births and how to prevent them, The New York Times reported. “For years, nothing has advanced in this very important area,” Michael Christiansen of the Statens Serum Institut in Copenhagen said, “and it seems it took a virus attack to help us get on track.”
New York responded to the coronavirus pandemic “correctly,” according to Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci. "We know that, when you do it properly, you bring down those cases. We have done it. We have done it in New York," Fauci said. New York was at one point the epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S., reaching 10,000 new cases a day during its peak. According to CNBC, the state has dramatically decreased its daily case count to 776 on Thursday. "I'm so proud of what New Yorkers have done. But we must continue to be on alert," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
Older children spread the coronavirus as much as adults do, a new study finds. The study, which was conducted in South Korea, shows that children under the age of 10 spread the virus much less frequently than adults. Children between the ages of 10 and 19 spread the virus just as frequently as adults. “I fear that there has been this sense that kids just won’t get infected or don’t get infected in the same way as adults and that, therefore, they’re almost like a bubbled population,” Michael Osterholm, infectious diseases expert at the University of Minnesota, told The New York Times. The findings of the study suggest that as schools begin to reopen, clusters of outbreaks will occur in the communities. Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, called the study “one of the best studies we’ve had to date on this issue.”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that five U.S. Navy teams will be deployed Sunday "to help combat the spread of Covid-19." The teams will go toareas in South and Southwest Texas and will assist at various hospitals in the cities of Eagle Pass, Harlingen, Del Rio and Rio Grande City, according to a governor's office press release. "These teams consist of medical and support professionals which are being deployed to help meet medical needs in hospitals throughout the state," the press release says. “The support from our federal partners is crucial in our work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our communities throughout Texas," said Governor Abbott. "I am grateful for this ongoing partnership with the Department of Defense and the U.S. Navy, and the State of Texas will continue to utilize every resource available to protect public health and keep Texans in every community safe."
US Navy personnel wearing surgical masks to protect against the coronavirus, arrive at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
President Donald Trump doesn't think U.S. needs a national mask mandate in an interview with Fox. When asked if he would consider instituting a mandate, Trump responded, "No, I want people to have a certain freedom, and I don't believe in that, no." Trump also said he disagrees with the assessment by Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the CDC, that "if all of us would put on a face-covering now for the next four weeks, six weeks, we could drive this epidemic to the ground” CNN reported. "I don't agree with the statement that if everybody wears a mask everything disappears," Trump said. "Dr. Fauci said don't wear a mask, our Surgeon General, terrific guy, said don't wear a mask. Everybody was saying don't wear a mask. All of a sudden everybody's got to wear a mask, and as you know, masks cause problems too, with that being said, I'm a believer in masks. I think masks are good." During the start of the pandemic, public health officials asked people to not wear masks to save supplies for frontline workers, but now both Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, and US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, have repeatedly called upon Americans to wear masks in public.
A COVID-19 outbreak has spread through a federal law enforcement training facility in South Carolina, prompting the national employees union to call for a halt to training. At least 23 students and staff have tested positive at the Charleston facility, where Customs and Border Protection personnel were training, according to the National Treasury Employees Union. The union officially requested on Friday that the agency immediately send home any employees in training, as well as test employees for coronavirus prior to the departure. "The FLETC Charleston facility is no longer safe for trainees under the current circumstances," said union National President Tony Reardon in a statement to CNN, adding that the union learned of the "alarming outbreak" earlier this week.
England's coronavirus death toll data is under "urgent review" after it was revealed that officials may have included those who tested positive long before their death. The U.K. government's daily coronavirus death toll update was “paused” by the Department of Health after Health Secretary Matt Hancock called for an “urgent review” into how coronavirus deaths are counted in England, CNN reported. “Currently the daily deaths measure counts all people who have tested positive for coronavirus and since died, with no cut-off between time of testing and date of death,” an update on the Department’s website said. “There have been claims that the lack of cut-off may distort the current daily deaths number,” the update announced. Ian Diamond, the UK's National Statistician at the Office for National Statistics told Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday: "It's really, really important to recognize that different statistics are used for different things." The BBC's Health Editor Hugh Pym said it had emerged that "Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, have been recording deaths in one way -- everybody who tested positive and died within 28 days of the test was said to be part of the daily reported deaths figures from Covid." But England through Public Health England was saying anyone who tested positive, maybe going back a couple of months, and subsequently died -- even if it was from another cause -- was included in these daily reported figures." According to CNN, when asked by Sky News' whether the government's gradual easing of lockdown restrictions had led to an uptick of people testing positive, Diamond said: "No we haven't -- we're basically flat over the last few weeks."
Here are the latest global COVID-19 numbers, provided by researchers at Johns Hopkins University:
-
Confirmed cases: 14,311,886
-
Fatalities: 602,757
-
Recoveries: 8,044,178
Around the Globe
Corona Virus Tracker
Radar & Maps
Severe Weather
Video
News
Tropical activity bursting back to life over the Atlantic
The system above is still far out over the ocean, but forecasters are also monitoring another brewing system that's closer to the U.S. -- and both could be record-breakers if they strengthen.
Daily coronavirus briefing: Heat wave complicating COVID-19 efforts
One Texas county is threatening criminal prosecution if quarantine orders aren't followed. Plus, the nation's top infectious disease expert will help kick off the MLB season.
Onlookers watch in horror as floodwaters swallow neighborhood
India's capital city was deluged by heavy monsoonal rains on Sunday, leading to a disaster that left witnesses screaming in horror.
AccuWeather Summer Camp: Dust is kryptonite to hurricanes
There is one thing that can put the brakes on one of nature’s most destructive forces – and it is not artificial cloud seeding.
Sunburned? Heal the sting with these soothing products
OK, so you forgot to apply the sunscreen. Fear not -- here are some products that will help provide relief and make it feel like the burning sensation goes away faster.
Stay Cool During Heatwave
Sure they can be uncomfortable, but they can also be dangerous. Follow these 8 tips to stay cool and safe during a heatwave.