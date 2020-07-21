England's coronavirus death toll data is under "urgent review" after it was revealed that officials may have included those who tested positive long before their death. The U.K. government's daily coronavirus death toll update was “paused” by the Department of Health after Health Secretary Matt Hancock called for an “urgent review” into how coronavirus deaths are counted in England, CNN reported. “Currently the daily deaths measure counts all people who have tested positive for coronavirus and since died, with no cut-off between time of testing and date of death,” an update on the Department’s website said. “There have been claims that the lack of cut-off may distort the current daily deaths number,” the update announced. Ian Diamond, the UK's National Statistician at the Office for National Statistics told Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday: "It's really, really important to recognize that different statistics are used for different things." The BBC's Health Editor Hugh Pym said it had emerged that "Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, have been recording deaths in one way -- everybody who tested positive and died within 28 days of the test was said to be part of the daily reported deaths figures from Covid." But England through Public Health England was saying anyone who tested positive, maybe going back a couple of months, and subsequently died -- even if it was from another cause -- was included in these daily reported figures." According to CNN, when asked by Sky News' whether the government's gradual easing of lockdown restrictions had led to an uptick of people testing positive, Diamond said: "No we haven't -- we're basically flat over the last few weeks."