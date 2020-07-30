A heartwarming event took place in Tennessee as a woman who nearly died due to COVID-19 got to meet her newborn son, one month after his birth.Jessica Rowlett, 35, have birth to her second child, Rowdy, on May 31 in an emergency C-section that took place while she battling COVID-19 and receiving breathing assistance from a ventilator. “Honestly I was kind of numb,” Rowlett told Good Morning America, as she recalled the moment she saw her son for the first time. “I just looked at him from across the room and he didn’t feel like he was mine. I just didn’t feel like normal.” Rowlett felt that not much in her life has felt normal since she was diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-May – she was 31 weeks pregnant at the time. “I had a very hard time breathing and kept falling asleep and wasn’t making any sense when I was talking to my husband,” Rowlett said. After two weeks of complications, as Rowlett battled with the virus while pregnant, Rowdy was born at 33 weeks, weighing 4 pounds, 15 ounces. He tested negative for COVID-19, but was taken to the NICU and placed on a feeding tube because he was too tiny to feed from the bottle. After a month of recovery, Rowlett is now home with her husband and two children, all of whom are healthy and virus-free. However, Rowlett still continues on her road to recovery, as the illness can take an emotional toll on patients. “Everybody fears that ultimate outcome [of death], but for the ones that survive, it’s a very emotional and taxing toll to recovery,” said Dr. Paul Bryant, an infectious disease specialist who treated Rowlett.

