Tropical Depression 8 likely to strengthen into Hanna over Gulf
By
Adriana Navarro, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Jul. 22, 2020 11:39 AM
|
Updated Jul. 23, 2020 10:00 AM
Multiple tropical systems are being monitored by meteorologists, including one that will bring rain to the Gulf Coast.
Tropical storm watches were in effect Thursday across a large portion of the Texas Gulf Coast after Tropical Depression Eight formed late Wednesday night. AccuWeather forecasters say the depression could strengthen into Tropical Storm Hanna, potentially setting another record for the basin and bring impacts to a portion of the U.S. Gulf Coast beginning on Friday.
Even before the storm strengthened into a depression, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday urged urged "Texans to remain vigilant and closely monitor weather conditions" heading into the weekend. In a statement, Abbott said he was "preparing state resources to assist communities with potential flooding and heavy rainfall."
Indeed, heavy rain will be the primary impact residents along the Gulf coast will face. A general 2-4 inches of rain is forecast to fall mainly along the Texas and Louisiana coasts, including Houston and New Orleans and perhaps as far inland as Austin and San Antonio, Texas. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 12 inches is anticipated.
Locally heavy rainfall, enough to produce some flash flooding, will occur across parts of Louisiana and Texas Thursday into Saturday, regardless of how strong the system becomes.
Gusty onshore winds could also lead to rough surf and rip currents along the central and western Gulf Coast late this week into the weekend.
As of Thursday morning, the tropical depression had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph as it moved west-northwestward at 9 mph over warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. A tropical wave that AccuWeather meteorologists had been monitoring for several days, originally dubbed Invest 91L by the National Hurricane Center (NHC), strengthened into Tropical Depression Eight over the central Gulf of Mexico a little over 400 miles off the coast of Texas.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Forecasters expect the new depression to become the latest named storm in what has already been a busy Atlantic hurricane season, and one that AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning would be "very active." Once maximum sustained surface winds reach at least 39 mph, the depression will be given the name Tropical Storm Hanna.
The main limiting factor for further development will be the short amount of time the system will take to trek across the Gulf.
"How much impact from wind will depend on the strength of the system as it move ashore in Texas," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.
"Even in lieu of tropical storm formation, there can still be some gusty thunderstorms and perhaps a couple of tornadoes or waterspouts around the time of landfall at the close of the week," Sosnowski added.
If the storm reaches tropical storm status, it could earn the distinction of being the earliest recorded "H" named storm in the Atlantic basin. The earliest eighth-named storm to date is Tropical Storm Harvey from 2005, which formed on Aug. 3.
Meanwhile, a strengthening Tropical Storm Gonzalo was churning in the central Atlantic Ocean, more than 1,000 miles off the coast of South America.
Satellite Image of Tropical Depression Eight and Tropical Storm on Thursday morning, July 23, 2020. (NOAA / GOES East)
On Wednesday morning, Tropical Depression 7 in the central Atlantic Ocean strengthened into Tropical Storm Gonzalo, becoming the earliest "G" named storm. Three tropical storms that proceeded Gonzalo -- Cristobal, Edouard and Fay -- had also been the earliest storms of their respective letters.
To stay up to date on the busy hurricane season, visit the AccuWeather hurricane center for all tropical weather information and news, including the next names on the 2020 Atlantic list.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Hurricane
Tropical Depression 8 likely to strengthen into Hanna over Gulf
By Adriana Navarro, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Jul. 22, 2020 11:39 AM | Updated Jul. 23, 2020 10:00 AM
Multiple tropical systems are being monitored by meteorologists, including one that will bring rain to the Gulf Coast.
Tropical storm watches were in effect Thursday across a large portion of the Texas Gulf Coast after Tropical Depression Eight formed late Wednesday night. AccuWeather forecasters say the depression could strengthen into Tropical Storm Hanna, potentially setting another record for the basin and bring impacts to a portion of the U.S. Gulf Coast beginning on Friday.
Even before the storm strengthened into a depression, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday urged urged "Texans to remain vigilant and closely monitor weather conditions" heading into the weekend. In a statement, Abbott said he was "preparing state resources to assist communities with potential flooding and heavy rainfall."
Indeed, heavy rain will be the primary impact residents along the Gulf coast will face. A general 2-4 inches of rain is forecast to fall mainly along the Texas and Louisiana coasts, including Houston and New Orleans and perhaps as far inland as Austin and San Antonio, Texas. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 12 inches is anticipated.
Locally heavy rainfall, enough to produce some flash flooding, will occur across parts of Louisiana and Texas Thursday into Saturday, regardless of how strong the system becomes.
Gusty onshore winds could also lead to rough surf and rip currents along the central and western Gulf Coast late this week into the weekend.
As of Thursday morning, the tropical depression had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph as it moved west-northwestward at 9 mph over warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. A tropical wave that AccuWeather meteorologists had been monitoring for several days, originally dubbed Invest 91L by the National Hurricane Center (NHC), strengthened into Tropical Depression Eight over the central Gulf of Mexico a little over 400 miles off the coast of Texas.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Forecasters expect the new depression to become the latest named storm in what has already been a busy Atlantic hurricane season, and one that AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning would be "very active." Once maximum sustained surface winds reach at least 39 mph, the depression will be given the name Tropical Storm Hanna.
The main limiting factor for further development will be the short amount of time the system will take to trek across the Gulf.
"How much impact from wind will depend on the strength of the system as it move ashore in Texas," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.
"Even in lieu of tropical storm formation, there can still be some gusty thunderstorms and perhaps a couple of tornadoes or waterspouts around the time of landfall at the close of the week," Sosnowski added.
If the storm reaches tropical storm status, it could earn the distinction of being the earliest recorded "H" named storm in the Atlantic basin. The earliest eighth-named storm to date is Tropical Storm Harvey from 2005, which formed on Aug. 3.
Meanwhile, a strengthening Tropical Storm Gonzalo was churning in the central Atlantic Ocean, more than 1,000 miles off the coast of South America.
Satellite Image of Tropical Depression Eight and Tropical Storm on Thursday morning, July 23, 2020. (NOAA / GOES East)
On Wednesday morning, Tropical Depression 7 in the central Atlantic Ocean strengthened into Tropical Storm Gonzalo, becoming the earliest "G" named storm. Three tropical storms that proceeded Gonzalo -- Cristobal, Edouard and Fay -- had also been the earliest storms of their respective letters.
To stay up to date on the busy hurricane season, visit the AccuWeather hurricane center for all tropical weather information and news, including the next names on the 2020 Atlantic list.
Related:
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo