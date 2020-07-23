Gonzalo became the earliest ever “G” named storm in the basin on Wednesday morning — the latest in a string of storms to beat out the historic 2005 hurricane season.

The Golden State took the top spot on Wednesday, passing New York in the process. And the CDC director was asked a blunt question on TV about whether he'd be comfortable with his grandchildren returning to school.

Daily coronavirus briefing: California now has highest number of cases in US

Last call! Comet NEOWISE to be visible for just a few more nights

After making its closest approach to the Earth, Comet NEOWISE is starting to fade away, so be sure to look for it one last time -- it won't be back for another 6,800 years.