Over 50 million at risk for severe weather on Wednesday
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 22, 2020 8:45 AM
Thunderstorms produced strong winds and hail in Ballantyne, North Carolina, on July 20.
After some locations in the mid-Atlantic experienced thunderstorms with damaging winds on Tuesday, meteorologists caution that a much larger area will be at risk for severe thunderstorms on Wednesday.
While Wednesday is expected to start generally quiet, a ripple in the atmosphere moving eastward through the Ohio Valley will mean that thunderstorm development could initially occur in the morning across Ohio, far western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania. However, as this ripple continues to move eastward into areas likely to start the day with at least some sunshine, the storms will intensify as they trek into central New York, southwestern and central Pennsylvania and as far south as West Virginia.
"A very humid air mass spreading out across the East on Wednesday is going to be a key ingredient which will cause some heavy thunderstorms to break out, especially in the central Appalachians and the mid-Atlantic region," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Babinski.
As the storms gain strength, they will primarily be capable of producing flooding downpours and damaging wind gusts. However, hail and even an isolated tornado is not out of the question. Cities that are likely to be impacted as early as noon include Pittsburgh and Bradford, Pennsylvania and Charleston, West Virginia. By early to midafternoon, locations from Syracuse, New York to State College, Pennsylvania to Hagerstown, Maryland, will be at risk for severe weather. The storms will continue eastward from there.
More than 56 million are under a slight risk of severe weather on Wednesday, while another 35 million are under a marginal risk, according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center.
"By early Wednesday night, there will be several locations near the I-95 corridor that will get some much-needed relief from intense heat and humidity, but it will come at a price," Babinski noted. "Thunderstorms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, as well as a downpour that could cause flash flooding," he said.
After storms move through New York City and Philadelphia early Wednesday evening, they are likely to weaken somewhat after sunset as they move up into New England. However, any storm can still produce heavy rain through late this evening.
As a cold front moves eastward on Thursday, locations along the Interstate-95 corridor will again have the potential of severe weather.
Quieter weather is expected over the Northeast on Friday. Farther south, some locations in southern Virginia and North Carolina, may have to contend with thunderstorms, with the main hazard being heavy rain.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
