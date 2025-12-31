80 inches of snow in Juneau, Alaska, smashes record, sinks boats

The Alaskan city of Juneau has seen nearly a season's worth of snow this December, sinking boats in the harbor and threatening roof collapses and avalanches.

Copied

Nearly 80 inches of snow has fallen in Juneau, Alaska, in December, compared with the historical average of 17.5 inches.

A record-snowy December in Juneau has wreaked havoc across the Alaskan city with the unusually deep snow sinking boats and putting roofs on the brink of collapse.

While Alaska has a reputation for being snowy, the city of Juneau has received 79.8 inches (6.6 feet) this month, versus a historical average of 17.5 inches. The city only averages 87.8 inches (7.3 feet) of snow all winter, so they've had almost a season's worth of snow already.

Heavy snow in the harbor at Juneau, Alaska, on Dec. 30, 2025 has sunk several vessels. (Arctic District of the U.S. Coast Guard)

Snow's weight is a problem for roofs and boats

Snow, which weighs as much as 36 pounds per square foot from this storm, is causing problems across the region. Several boats and boat houses have collapsed in the local harbor, and officials are urging residents to clear snow from their roofs to avoid collapses.

The Arctic District of the U.S. Coast Guard warned on Facebook, "Heavy snow can quickly reduce stability and cause vessels to sink, leading to property damage and pollution. We are already responding to multiple sinking vessels."

Video from local resident Wayne Cragg shows cars and homes under massive snow drifts. He told AccuWeather that his power was out Wednesday morning.

Heavy snow in Juneau, Alaska, on Dec. 30, 2025. (Wayne Cragg)

Alaska Electric Power and Light company said on X that the downtown power outage was caused by a house fire.

City and state facilities in Juneau were closed Monday and Tuesday. Thane Road, the only road to the town of Thane southeast of Juneau, closed on Tuesday due to avalanche danger, the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities said.

This isn't the first time that Juneau has had a heavy burst of snow over a few days. A similar event in January 2024 also caused roof collapses and boats to sink. Juneau also recorded a tornado in June of this year, and a glacial outburst in August.

Amplified jet stream and stalling storms have been the cause

"An amplified jet stream pattern along the Alaskan Panhandle during the month of December has resulted in highly anomalous snowfall totals in Juneau," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Glenny explained. "Multiple moisture-filled storms have impacted the region in waves this month, with some even stalling for several days."

Snow about to end, but could start again next week

AccuWeather Meteorologists say that the current snow storm is slowly exiting the region Wednesday, but intermittent snow showers could still occur through New Year's Day.

"Generally drier conditions are expected over the weekend under the influence of high pressure," Glenny said. "However, another storm may set it's sites on the region early next week with additional snow chances."