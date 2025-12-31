Top rocket launches of 2025 you had to see to believe

From Blue Origin’s new rockets blasting off to SpaceX’s Starship keeping everyone on their toes it’s been a record year in spaceflight.

SpaceX successfully launched the 10th flight test of its Starship spacecraft from its Starbase facility in Texas on Aug. 26.

The year 2025 will be hard to top, with new launch records and major achievements across the private space industry. Here’s a look back at some of the top rocket launches of 2025 that kept eyes fixed on the sky.

New Glenn sticks the landing on second try

Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket, carrying a pair of NASA's ESCAPADE spacecraft, sits on the launchpad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Saturday. (Photo Credit: Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo)

A new rocket debuted on the Eastern Range this year with Blue Origin’s 321-foot-tall New Glenn. Like SpaceX, Jeff Bezos’ company aims to recover and reuse its first-stage booster.

The rocket’s inaugural launch in January from Florida successfully sent a test payload into orbit, but the booster landing attempt failed.

In November, Blue Origin launched New Glenn for the second time and successfully landed the booster on a ship in the Atlantic — a major engineering accomplishment for only the vehicle’s second flight.

Florida has more than 100 launches for the first time

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 29 Starlink satellites on mission 6-87 at 10:21 p.m. EST from Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., on Monday. (Photo Credit: Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo)

SpaceX has set a new launch record for itself for six straight years, and 2025 was no exception.

In November, SpaceX helped Florida break a major milestone with the state’s 94th launch of the year. By the end of 2025, Florida surpassed 100 orbital launches, driven by missions from SpaceX, United Launch Alliance and Blue Origin. The majority came from SpaceX’s Falcon 9 workhorse rocket.

By the end of the year, SpaceX is expected to top 170 launches across all of its launchpads.

In 2026, SpaceX is likely to continue setting new records as it launches Starlink satellites by the dozen on a near-weekly basis.

SpaceX’s Starship wows

SpaceX continued to deliver on its promise of “excitement” with Starship test flights out of Boca Chica, Texas.

SpaceX's Starship successfully splashed down in the Indian Ocean after launching from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, in August. SpaceX is planning the 11th flight test of Starship as early as Oct. 13 from South Texas. (Photo Credit: SpaceX | License Photo)

The year featured five test flights of the Starship megarocket, with the final two marking major milestones. During flights in August and October, SpaceX successfully demonstrated launch, orbital coast and soft ocean landings.

Next year, SpaceX faces a high bar as it works to prove to NASA that Starship will be ready to return humans to the moon in 2027.