Series of storms to bring slippery travel to Great Lakes, Northeast in early January

Following a spate of cold snowstorms in December, warmer air advancing into parts of the northern and eastern U.S. for the first half of January will help result in frequent mixed precipitation events.

After multiple clippers hit the Upper Midwest with snow, milder weather will be in store for the East Coast.

As post-holiday routines return into the first full week of January, Mother Nature will continue throwing atmospheric curveballs at the Great Lakes and Northeast in the form of wintry weather, warn AccuWeather meteorologists.

A series of storms will bring a mix of snow, ice and rain from Minnesota and Wisconsin to Massachusetts and Maine from late this weekend through the latter part of the new week. With each storm, the atmosphere will progressively get warmer, complicating the forecast precipitation types.

Ice clings to pine needles during the early stages of a freezing rainstorm, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, in Bridgton, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

"The weather pattern across the Great Lakes and Northeast next week will feature a January warm up, but that will come at the cost of wet and wintry weather across the regions," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham. "No fewer than four storms will bring this wet and wintry weather."

In the wake of an initial Alberta Clipper-type storm that will bring mainly light accumulations of snow to the Great Lakes and interior Northeast into Saturday night amid chilly conditions, a more significant storm will approach the same areas from late in the weekend into Monday.

The origins of this storm will be in the western system that was bringing heavy rain and mountain snow to California to start the weekend. Because of its Pacific influence, some warmer air will be forced farther north, resulting in a bit of ice mixing with the snow as precipitation breaks out by Sunday evening in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

"Monday’s storm will still feature some lingering cold air," pointed out Buckingham. "This will result in a snow event through the northern Great Lakes region."

A plowable snow and treacherous travel is expected in places such as Duluth, Minnesota; Rhinelander, Wisconsin; and Marquette and Traverse City, Michigan, into early Monday.

As the storm moves into the Northeast to start the new workweek, it will lose a lot of its steam, resulting in lighter accumulations. Despite this, some light snow could reach places such as Albany and Binghamton, New York, and Boston through Monday night.

At the same time the early-week storm begins to move off the New England coast, the next one will be gathering steam over the Plains. This one won't bring nearly as much snow to the Great Lakes or Northeast by the middle of the week.

"Heading into midweek, as warmer conditions continue to shift northward, the wintry precipitation will as well," said Buckingham "This will impact the northern Great Lakes and New England, while areas farther south can expect plain rain."

While a much smaller area will experience accumulating snow compared to the late Sunday to Monday storm, more locales will deal with potentially dangerous icing. This can impact portions of Interstates 41, 43, 75, 90, 94 and 96 in Wisconsin and Michigan on Tuesday and Interstates 81, 84, 91, 93 and 95 from upstate New York to southern Maine on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

"Wednesday has the potential to feature tricky travel conditions across New York’s Hudson Valley and across interior New England as a result of the wintry precipitation moving through," warns Buckingham.

On either side of the icing corridor, less significant impacts will occur as a result of rain and snow. While it will be soggy midweek from Pittsburgh to Providence, Rhode Island, it will be snowy from the Adirondacks to Caribou, Maine.

Amazingly, a fourth storm in one weeks' time is then expected to take aim at a larger area by the end of the week, impacting the Great Lakes, Northeast and beyond.

"Another storm is expected to brew late in the week across the central and eastern United States," warned Buckingham. "This storm could further bump up temperatures and be primarily a rain event from Friday into [next] Saturday."

The warm air preceding the storm will be so significant that rain will fall as far north as southern Canada and northern New England. The combination of the warmer weather and rain could lead to some flooding as the snowpack melts some, as well as areas of travel-disrupting dense fog.

For those hoping the rain and warmer air is a sign of a prolonged break in wintry weather, they will likely be disappointed by what's ahead for the middle of the month.

"Temperatures are expected to come crashing down starting next weekend to levels more typical for mid-January," predicted Buckingham.

