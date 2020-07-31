AccuWeather Summer Camp: Make a windsock, not for your feet!

A windsock isn’t for your feet but will tell you how fast winds are blowing and from which direction – and are fun to make at home!

Everything you need for a backyard campout this summer

Not ready to venture out for a camping trip this year? With these six convenient items, even a night in the backyard can seem like a journey into the great outdoors.

Sure-fire ways to stay cool when temperatures rise

Researchers believe that temperatures are rising, so it’s important to be prepared to stay cool for your comfort and health. Here are some tips.