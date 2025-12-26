'Soaked and shivering' French bulldog rescued from small Fla. island

An officer and a fisherman rescue a French bulldog from a small island in Florida. (Photo Credit: Facebook | Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A pair of helpful fisherman joined with sheriff's deputies in Florida to rescue a "soaked and shivering French bulldog" stranded on a small island.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said on social media that officers responded to a call about a dog in distress and discovered the "soaked and shivering French bulldog" was stranded on a small island in the Ribault River, near Grand Street.

"Without hesitation, the officers waved down two nearby fishermen and asked for help. Within moments, the fishermen used their boat to reach the island safely bring the Frenchie to shore," the post said.

The dog was taken to Animal Care & Protective Services, where he was found to not have a microchip. The canine, dubbed Porky, "is living his best life and already has a loving new family waiting for him," the sheriff's office said.