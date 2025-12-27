Arctic cold to surge in waves behind Monday's bomb cyclone into new year for central, eastern US

Renewed cold is on deck for much of the central and eastern United States in the days ahead. In the north, the cold will be accompanied by a biting wind. In the Southern states, the temperature plunge will be a shock.

The same storm, capable of producing blizzard conditions with near-hurricane-force winds around the Great Lakes from Sunday to Monday, will direct frigid air in its wake through the Midwest and Northeast and even bring some chills to the south-central and southeastern United States in the week ahead.

Shifting bands of lake-effect snow and clipper storms will accompany the cold waves, making for treacherous travel in the Midwest and Northeast.

Harsh cold from early December returns; reality check for Southern states

While the air will not be as abnormally cold as it was in early December, this upcoming cold wave will bring temperatures some 10 degrees Fahrenheit lower than historical averages in late December and early January.

Temperatures will plunge on the back end of the blizzard in the Upper Midwest from Sunday to Monday.

For example, in Minneapolis, temperatures will plummet from the mid-30s late Sunday to the single digits on Monday morning, rise slightly during the day on Monday and then plunge below zero on Monday night.

In Philadelphia, after temperatures surge to nearly 60 degrees on Monday, they will plunge into the 20s Monday night and struggle to rise above freezing on Tuesday.

Even in much of the Southern states, following a long string of days with temperatures challenging record highs, the new weather pattern will be a bit of a shock.

In Atlanta, highs over the past five to seven days have been in the 60s and 70s, or 10-20 degrees above the historical average. By Monday on through much of next week, highs in the 40s to the mid-50s will be common with a breeze most days.

Farther west, such as around Dallas, highs in the 80s will be swapped with highs in the 40s and 50s for a few days starting on Monday.

Beware of freeze-ups, lake-effect and snow squalls

As the leading edge of the cold air sweeps in behind the Arctic front through the Ohio Valley Sunday and the Appalachians on Monday, a rapid freeze-up may occur with snow showers in some cases. Temperatures will plunge from the 30s and 40s to the 20s and teens. Roads, sidewalks and parking lots may transition from wet to a sheet of ice in a matter of minutes.

Flurries, squalls and bands of lake-effect snow will set up downwind of the Great Lakes through the week and vary from day to day. Lake-effect snow will blend in on the backside of the storm in Michigan and northwest Indiana on Monday.

A brief period of lake-effect snow is possible in downtown Buffalo, New York, Monday morning before the main snow bands set up south of the city during the afternoon and continue into Tuesday night.

The bands of lake-effect snow will tend to shift around and turn on and off from one day to the next as multiple clipper storms cause winds to change direction over the next week.

Clipper storms to bring general snowfall

Temperatures will briefly rebound several degrees ahead of a weak clipper storm on Tuesday around Upper Midwest and parts of the Northeast on Wednesday.

As the first clipper travels southeast from central Canada on Tuesday to the interior Northeast on Wednesday, snowfall associated with it will tend to dwindle but can amount to an inch or two in parts of the Upper Midwest.

A second clipper storm will be hot on its heels about 24 hours later with a similar track.

However, the second clipper storm will be somewhat stronger and larger, resulting in more extensive snowfall, generally ranging from a coating to a couple of inches with locally higher amounts.

This clipper will travel from near the North Dakota/Canada border on Wednesday to northern New England on New Year's Day. Some cities that may receive enough snow for slippery travel conditions include Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh; Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Albany, New York.

Harsh winds to herald arrival of Arctic air

Along with the rounds of cold air, snow and lake-effect, there will be bouts of gusty winds.

"Such strong winds can also lead to power outages, downed tree limbs and airborne holiday decorations," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said.

The strongest winds are forecast in the immediate wake of the bomb cyclone from Sunday night to Monday night. Gusts ranging between 40 and 60 mph are in store with locally higher gusts approaching hurricane-force around the Great Lakes.

Winds will kick up a bit in the vicinity of the first clipper storm from Tuesday to Wednesday. Strong wind gusts may develop around the second clipper storm from Wednesday to Thursday.

The combination of wind, moisture and other factors may result in RealFeel® Temperatures that are 10-20 degrees lower than the actual temperature for much of the week ahead. Care should be taken when spending time outdoors in such conditions. If traveling, be sure to pack a blanket, gloves and a warm hat along with a winter coat in case of an automobile incident.

New Year's Eve sneak peek for Times Square

For revelers at Times Square in New York City on New Year's Eve, dry weather is forecast with actual temperatures near freezing. However, a west-southwest breeze will create AccuWeather RealFeel Temperatures in the 20s much of the time with a risk of hypothermia for those not properly dressed and standing outside for many hours.

Crews will have removed the snow from Friday's snow. On New Year's Day, flurries may occur around New York City, as well as in Philadelphia, for the Mummer's Parade as the second clipper storm sweeps through.

