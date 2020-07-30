Tropical Storm Isaias to eye Florida, US East Coast

Record-setting Isaias has already left behind a path of destruction across parts of the Caribbean, and forecasters warn it could take a run at hurricane strength as it nears the U.S.

Read More Chevron right

Tropical Atlantic could turn 'hyperactive' as peak of hurricane season looms

After a frenetic start to the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, the tropics could kick into an even higher gear -- and AccuWeather's chief hurricane expert warned that one area in particular should remain "very vigilant."

Read More Chevron right

Daily coronavirus briefing: Fauci suggests new gear for complete COVID-19 protection

The top infectious disease expert said that masks alone may not fully protect you, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed a new policy that if not followed by members on the floor would be a 'serious breach of decorum.'