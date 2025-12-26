CDC links raw oysters to 64 salmonella cases in 22 states

The CDC said 20 of the 64 reported salmonella cases resulted in hospitalized patients, though there were no deaths. (Photo Credit: David Tulis/UPI)

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it's investigating the possibility that the consumption of raw oysters may have infected 64 people across 22 states with salmonella.

As of Tuesday, the CDC said 20 of those who reported salmonella infections were hospitalized with onset dates from late June to late November. No reported fatalities occurred.

"The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses," the CDC stated.

The highest number of reported sick included 10 in Pennsylvania and 7 in New York with 6 in each New Jersey and Virginia.

Public health officials gathered demographic and exposure data from patients, including foods eaten in the week before illness.

Among 27 people interviewed in the current outbreak, 20 reported eating raw oysters.

It was far higher than the 1.6% reported in the FoodNet Population Survey, which tracks foodborne illness trends.

The sharp difference indicates that raw oysters were the likely source of infection.

