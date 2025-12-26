Bomb cyclone to bring blizzard conditions, icy travel, strong winds to Great Lakes, Northeast

A second storm in just three days' time will bring another round of wintry weather across a large swath of the central and eastern U.S. beginning Sunday, with the added risk for strong winds to interrupt travel.

The second of a one-two punch of winter storms in the Midwest and Northeast will end up being the most significant, bringing a plethora of weather hazards that can snarl post-holiday travel, say AccuWeather meteorologists.

"Across the Midwest and Great Lakes between Sunday and Monday, a powerful storm will take shape," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham. "The storm will bring risks for heavy snow, ice, severe thunderstorms, powerful wind gusts and heavy rain.

The storm is the same system that doused California with heavy, flooding rains on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. As it crosses the country this weekend, it will tap into moisture from the Gulf and quickly strengthen, eventually bringing impacts to over two dozen states from Colorado to Maine.

An 'all-out blizzard' can occur in the Great Lakes

Travel impacts are expected to be most severe across the Great Lakes, where colder air arriving from Sunday night into Monday could bring snow and whiteout conditions after a brief wintry mix.

"There is a good chance the storm will undergo rapid intensification and become a 'bomb cyclone' between Sunday afternoon and Monday afternoon over the Great Lakes," pointed out Buckingham. "To meet the criteria of a bomb cyclone, the storm’s central pressure must drop at least 24 millibars over a 24-hour period."

This quick strengthening will lead to widespread snow and strong, gusty winds in places such as Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Marquette, Michigan.

"An all-out blizzard can take place across Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin from Sunday night and Monday as the storm passes by," warns Buckingham. "Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph combined with heavy snow will likely make travel conditions extremely difficult, if not impossible, for a time."

While it will be hard to measure accumulations due to the strong winds, totals of 6 inches or more will line up with some of the stronger winds, from northern Wisconsin into Michigan and adjacent parts of southern Canada.

Farther south: ice, rain and even severe thunderstorms

South of the potential blizzard area, the storm will bring a complex mix of precipitation, with rain, sleet and freezing rain and even the risk of severe thunderstorms.

"An icy corridor is expected from the storm across portions of the Northeast and New England," said Buckingham. "Currently, the zone of icing concerns is expected to span from northern and northeastern Pennsylvania through upstate New York and into New England from late in the day on Sunday through Monday."

The area where sleet and freezing rain will occur for at least a brief period of time is quite expansive, but the most significant icing is expected near the border of Ontario and Quebec, Canada, including the capital city of Ottawa. There, ice accumulations of at least 0.25 of an inch (at least 6 mm) are possible, which can cause power outages and tree damage.

Farther south, in cities such as Bangor and Portland, Maine; Albany, Binghamton and Syracuse, New York; Scranton, Pennsylvania; and Burlington, Vermont, even small amounts of freezing rain can turn roads and sidewalks into sheet of ice to end the weekend and start Monday, making for dangerous travel conditions.

For the bigger cities from the Midwest to the East Coast, the majority will experience a cold, soaking rain for a few hour, which includes Boston, Buffalo, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and New York City.

Even just rain can cause post-holiday travel slowdowns and hazardous travel, because of road spray kicking up on interstate highways, especially behind tractor trailers. The heaviest rain will move through the Midwest and Ohio Valley regions during the day on Sunday and Sunday evening, while waiting until Sunday night and early Monday in the Northeast.

Even farther south, where warmer air will be clashing with an approaching cold front, there will be a rare late-December chance for severe thunderstorms.

From Sunday into Sunday night, a zone from the Ozarks to the Ohio Valley can experience thunderstorms packing hailstones and locally damaging wind gusts. Any thunderstorm can also bring torrential rain, which in itself is hazardous for travelers.

After the storm: bitter winds, lake-effect snow

While impacts will vary widely from region to region, there is one aspect of the storm that will hit everyone: the bitter cold winds that will follow it early in the new week.

Because of the storm's likely designation as a bomb cyclone, the rapid changes in pressure around the storm's center will result in an expansive swath of wind, even outside of precipitation, from the Midwest right to the Atlantic seaboard. Widespread wind gusts of 40-60 mph are predicted, which can wreak havoc on air travel at major airports, including Chicago-O'Hare on Monday, and the New York City area airports by Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Such strong winds can also lead to power outages, downed tree limbs and airborne holiday decorations.

These winds, coinciding with the arrival of colder, Arctic air behind a cold front, will also turn the lake-effect snow machine back on downwind of the Great Lakes. The typically-favored locales east of Lake Michigan in western Michigan; northeastern Ohio, northwestern Pennsylvania and southwestern New York downwind of Lake Erie; and southeast of Lake Ontario in upstate New York, are likely to experience a plowable snow through Monday night.

With the new year mere days away, this powerful storm will likely be the last to impact the Midwest and Northeast in 2025. There can, however, be some lighter snow or snow showers streaking through the region on New Year's Eve and Day as weaker storms embedded in the cold air move through.

