Traveler might have exposed many to measles in Massachusetts

The measles virus is especially deadly for young children and the elderly, and 1,988 cases were reported in 44 jurisdictions across the United States in 2025, according to the CDC.

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- A visitor from Texas who was afflicted with measles might have exposed many to the airborne virus while in Massachusetts, state health officials announced Wednesday.

The individual flew from the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to Boston Logan International Airport on American Airlines Flight 2384 on Dec. 11, which landed at 2:39 p.m. EST, according to WBTS-CD.

The individual stayed at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Boston-Westborough in Westborough and left the state the next day at 9:19 p.m. aboard JetBlue Flight 117 to Las Vegas.

No measles cases have been reported in the commonwealth in 2025, but the Massachusetts Department of Public Health issued an alert on Wednesday to warn those who might have come into contact with that individual about the risk of measles exposure.

Estimated exposure times to the airborne virus are between 2:30 p.m. and 4:45 at Logan Airport Terminal B in Boston and at the Hilton Hotel Boston-Westborough from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 11.

Individuals also might have been exposed from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Logan Airport Terminal C on Dec. 12.

The Massachusetts DPH is cooperating with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to warn those who might have been exposed but did not say how they know the individual was carrying the measles virus.

"Measles is a highly contagious, airborne disease, which has increased significantly in the United States because of the unfortunate decrease in vaccination rates," said Public Health Commissioner Dr. Robbie Goldstein.

"This current situation serves as an important reminder of the critical role vaccination plays in protecting our communities," Goldstein said.

"While Massachusetts has not had a measles case this year, 2025 saw the highest number of nationwide cases in more than a decade -- nearly 2,000 in 44 jurisdictions, and sadly, three deaths."

He said measles had been considered eliminated in the United States 15 years ago, "but that tremendous progress is at risk."

Goldstein called vaccines "one of the most important public health interventions ever -- they are safe, effective, and lifesaving."

About 93% of those diagnosed with the virus were unvaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status, and another 3% had received only one vaccination dose.

Those who are unsure of their vaccination status are advised to get at least one dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.

Two doses of the vaccine are 97% effective at preventing measles, mumps and rubella, according to Massachusetts DPH officials.