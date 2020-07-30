Isaias could generate flooding downpours in Northeast next week
By
Courtney Spamer, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 30, 2020 1:46 PM
Tropical Storm Isaias unleashed powerful winds on Playa de Isla Verde, Puerto Rico, on July 29, as it pushed through the region. Isaias is the 9th named storm this hurricane season.
After bringing flooding rain and gusty winds to the Caribbean, Tropical Storm Isaias could eventually bring impacts to the Northeast coast early next week.
The ninth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Tropical season, Isaias formed in the eastern Caribbean Sea on Wednesday evening. Northern islands of the Caribbean have been battered by heavy rainfall and strong winds, with the Bahamas and the southeastern U.S coast likely to feel the storm's wrath next.
AccuWeather meteorologists expect the storm to ride up the East Coast into early next week.
Ahead of Isaias, rounds of wet weather will start to chip away at the drought conditions in the Northeast. Some of the driest areas include portions of Maine down through New England into the Hudson Valley.
Away from Isaias, several storms will follow the jet stream through the Northeast, allowing for waves of rain and thunderstorms from Saturday through early next week.
Not every location from Virginia to Maine will get wet weather through this entire timeframe, but most locations are likely to get at least a round or two of rain.
"Saturday looks unsettled and humid for mid-Atlantic cities like Washington, D.C., and Baltimore but still rather dry with more comfortable humidity levels from Pennsylvania on north," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek.
Dombek added that while it looks wetter in the rest of the Northeast on Sunday, forecasts currently don't indicate that it would be an all-day washout.
A front will move into the region on Monday, stalling late Monday into Tuesday near the Eastern Seaboard, putting it on a collision course with Isaias.
At this time, AccuWeather meteorologists forecast this setup to keep the center of Isaias along the East Coast or just off the shore. However, even with a track farther away from the interior Northeast, Isaias would still impact much of the region.
"Some of the rich tropical moisture associated with this storm is forecast to be pulled northward and interact with the stalled front, resulting in a more enhanced period of showers and thunderstorms," Dombek added.
The enhanced thunderstorms will have a higher chance of producing drenching downpours that could result in localized flooding problems.
However, the speed of either the front or Isaias could greatly impact what the forecast looks like in the coming days.
If Isaias were to speed up and reach the Northeast sooner, it might bring enhanced rainfall farther inland. Should Isaias slow down or the front move a little faster, the core of Isaias's impacts could remain offshore.
The combination of a pattern change and any additional moisture from Isaias could bust the drought in much of the region before the end of the first week of August.
While the rain could be a benefit for the region, too much rain might trigger dangerous flash flooding. Low-lying and poor drainage areas will be the most susceptible to these flooding problems first.
"Should too much rain fall in the same place in a short period of time, the dry ground will struggle to absorb all the water it desperately needs," said Dombek.
