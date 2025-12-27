Flight delays and cancellations pile up at JFK as snowstorm jams post-Christmas travel in the Northeast

People walk over the Gapstow Bridge in Central Park during a snowfall on December 14, 2025, in New York City. (Photo Credit: Gary Hershorn/Corbis News/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

New York (CNN) — A winter storm dumped heavy snow and treacherous ice onto parts of the Great Lakes and Northeast Friday evening into Saturday morning, snarling travel and knocking out power in parts of the region.

More than 3,000 flights within, to or out of the United States were delayed Saturday morning and nearly 700 were canceled, according to FlightAware. The New York metropolitan area’s three major airports are among the hardest hit and additional disruptions are reported at Boston Logan International Airport. The challenges follow more than 8,500 delays and 1,700 cancellations on Friday.

Flights to John F. Kennedy International Airport were delayed an average of about two hours Saturday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Ground delays until midday Saturday are also in place at LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International airports.

At LaGuardia, flight information display systems were streaked with red cancellation notices Saturday morning, while the aprons outside were blanketed in white, with few planes to be seen amid the snow. But travelers appeared patient, seemingly taking the delays and cancellations in stride.

A couple traveling to Key West, Florida, told CNN they didn’t mind if their flight was delayed a few hours.

“Who cares if it’s two or three hours late? We’ll get there in one piece. We’re talking first-world problems, we’re not stuck on a highway. I’d rather play it safe,” the traveler said.

This comes ahead of the busiest travel day of the holiday season with 2.86 million travelers expected on Sunday, the Transportation Security Administration predicts.

Snow continued to fall across the New York City metro and northeastern New Jersey area through daybreak Saturday, but is starting to taper off elsewhere in the Northeast, according to the National Weather Service.

As ice weighed on trees and power lines in Michigan, more than 30,000 homes and businesses began Saturday without power, according to poweroutage.us.

New York City workers had prepared for days in anticipation of the snowstorm, salting the streets and readying plows.

Just over four inches of snow fell in New York City’s Central Park, the city’s most snow since January 2022, about half of the amount the National Weather Service predicted ahead of the storm.

The highest accumulation of snow fell in Connecticut, which got just over 8 inches, and more than 11 inches in Hartwick, New York.

