Snow drought has ended in Denver, additional snow chances on the way

After a break from measurable snow lasting over 220 days in the Denver metro, snow was finally reported this weekend. AccuWeather meteorologists say that more snow is on the way.

Locations across the interior West and Front Range of the Rocky Mountains are starting to get into the thick of winter weather this weekend and over the upcoming week.

AccuWeather forecasters say that while a burst of colder air has settled across the region, a storm plunging southward through the Rockies will also introduce a round of snow to the Denver metro.

Cold burst, snow is finally reaching the Denver metro this weekend

On Saturday, daytime temperatures across Denver are only projected to reach the upper 20s Fahrenheit by the afternoon hours, a notable difference from the 50s and 60s F observed at the end of the holiday week.

The chilly pattern will stick around into early next week for the surrounding region, with highs not returning to the 50s F until at least Friday.

While the snow arriving Sunday evening across may only last a brief period, any accumulating snow that reaches the city may be welcomed by winter enthusiasts, given the lack of major storms in the region. Prior to the flakes that spread across the region early Saturday morning, the last time measurable snow was recorded at the Denver International Airport was back in April 2025.

As of Saturday midday, under an inch of snow was reported at the Denver International Airport, ending the snow drought. Higher totals are expected in the surrounding mountains west of the city.

Sunday evening, a coating to an inch of snow is forecast for the city itself before the energy from the storm pushes into the Plains. This will be the same storm that will go on to produce a swath of accumulating snow from the Central states to New England, with drenching rain along the southern flank through the Southeast and mid-Atlantic states.

Snow to blanket portions of the Rocky Mountains

Prior to reaching Denver later Sunday, this storm will spread a wave of quick-hitting snow from parts of Oregon, southern Idaho, eastern Nevada, Utah and southern Wyoming. Untreated roadways, especially in the mountainous terrain, could quickly turn snow-covered and slick as this storm pushes through the area.

Salt Lake City will be among some locations to see a mixture of rain and snow showers during the day on Sunday, with minor accumulations in the city. Meanwhile, heavier totals are expected throughout the Wasatch Mountains that could halt travel for a time.

Late Sunday night, as the southern edge of the storm presses into portions of New Mexico, locations like Santa Fe are forecast to have a brief period of snow before temperatures rise and precipitation changes over to a mixture of rain and wet snow.

Throughout the day on Monday, the storm will advance eastward into the Plains and become more widespread and organized, tapping into Gulf moisture as it moves into the eastern half of the nation.

Upcoming snow chances across the mountains of the West

The next opportunity for snow across the Rocky Mountains will arrive Tuesday into Wednesday. The most notable snowfall accumulations will spread throughout the mountain peaks, with lackluster amounts in the lower elevations and valleys.

