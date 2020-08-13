The Big Ten will reportedly announce on Tuesday that it is canceling the 2020 fall sports season, which includes football, according to the Detroit Free Press. School presidents of the 14 member institutions voted 12-2 on Sunday in favor of canceling the season, according to the report. Only Iowa and Nebraska reportedly voted in favor of playing. Other conferences such as the Big 12, Pac-12, SEC and ACC have not made an official determination yet on whether or not to have a football season. However, the Big Ten is reportedly looking to get those conferences to follow their decision and is reportedly looking to postpone the season until the spring.

On Saturday, the Mid-American Conference became the first of the Football Bowl Subdivision to cancel fall sports. Last month, the Ivy League announced that fall sports would not take place. Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick explained one of the central issues officials face when it comes to postponing the season. "My view is if we change course, we better be able to articulate the reason for doing so to our student-athletes," he told ESPN. Another unnamed athletic director told ESPN: "I don't know why we are trying to push to play in the fall. It's always made more sense to me to just play in the spring."

However, the decision may not be final yet. On Monday afternoon, after the initial reports of the canceled football season emerged, Nicole Auerbach of USA Today reported that a Big Ten spokesman said "no vote has been held by our presidents and chancellors."