Flooding continues to wreak havoc across China, including in Wuhan
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 9, 2020 3:16 PM
At least seven people were missing, and multiple people were trapped, after heavy rains triggered a landslide in China’s Guizhou province on July 8.
This has been one of the wettest flood seasons in about a generation for parts of China as widespread flooding, landslides and high rivers continue to ravage parts of the country, and more rounds of flooding rainfall are in the forecast.
After a period of heavy rain early Wednesday morning, a hillside in Huangmei County, located in the province of Hubei, gave way. The landslide buried five homes and nine people, including three children, stated a local report.
As of early Thursday morning, local time, eight people have been found dead with only one survivor, CGTN reported.
At least 50 people were rescued after floodwaters swept through a town in China's Anhui province on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, another landslide was triggered by heavy rain farther southwest in the province of Guizhou. According to local media, at least seven people were missing and another six were trapped after 63 homes were damaged, according to local media.
Earlier this week, flood response levels were raised across China as heavy rain continued to drench southern and eastern locations of the country.
"State television reported the Chinese government’s office for flood control raised the response level to III from IV on its four-tier scale, and said 13,117 emergency response and rescue staff had been deployed to deal with the floods," reported Reuters.
As of last Friday, 119 people have been killed or are missing because of the flooding across the country.
In Hubei, the flood response was raised to Level II from Level III after a record-breaking 426 mm (16.8 inches) of rain fell on Sunday, the official China Daily reported.
In Hubei's capital of Wuhan, the original epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, residents were told to stay indoors once again, but this time due to severe flooding. Floodwaters rushed over the banks of the Yangtze River, which runs alongside the city, Reuters reported.
A vehicle travels through a flooded section of a road following heavy rainfall in Wuhan, Hubei province, China July 6, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
For the first time since being built in 1961, all nine floodgates of the Xin'anjiang Reservoir were opened after Qiandao Lake rapidly rose and surpassed the flood limit. This reservoir is located along the Xin'an River in the Zhejiang province of eastern China.
According to Global News, accumulated rainfall in the regions of Hubei, Anhui, Zhejiang and Chongqing from June 1 to July 7 has reached the highest levels for this time of year since 1961, with rainfall in some places two to three times higher than normal, according to the China Meteorological Administration.
After days of rainstorm, Tonggu town was partially flooded, cornfields and main roads have been damaged, which must have been 1 meter deep, Youyang County of Chongqing, China, 13 June, 2020. (Photo/Reuters)
There is no end in sight for the flood-weary portions of southern and eastern China. A stationary front will continue to keep periods of rain and thunderstorms across the region into at least next week.
A storm system moving along this front over the weekend is forecast to produce periods of flooding downpours from Hubei to Jiangsu, exacerbating flooding and increasing the risk for landslides.
Areas that do not receive another round of heavy rain could be at risk for flooding as a sharp increase in water could send rivers over their banks or increase any ongoing flooding.
This front is also to blame for the deadly flooding across southwestern Japan.
