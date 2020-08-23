As of the 8 a.m. National Hurricane Center advisory, Tropical Storm Laura was located about 125 miles east-southeast of the Cuban island of Cayo Largo. The storm is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and moving to the west-northwest at 21 mph.

AccuWeather meteorologists expect the storm to strengthen when it reaches the Gulf of Mexico, and say it could reach Category 2 strength before it makes landfall along the Louisiana coastline later this week.