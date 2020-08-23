With Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura moving in, residents of Covington, Louisiana, took to the streets to fill up sandbags in preparation on Aug. 23.
Here are the most important things you need to know and the latest updates, listed in eastern time, about Marco and Laura.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Residents all along the Gulf Coast may be working what exactly they can expect in their neighborhood from Tropical Storm Marco and what is forecast to be Hurricane Laura later this week. AccuWeather’s Local Hurricane Tracker does just that, breaking down every aspect of the storm.. This feature shows the hour-by-hour forecast for both Marco and Laura and can be found on the forecast page for cities and towns all along the Gulf Coast. For example, the worst impacts from Laura in New Orleans is currently projected to occur between 5 p.m. CDT Wednesday and 7 a.m. CDT Thursday.
On Monday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued a hurricane watch for part of the coast of Texas and Louisiana centered around the zone where Laura is projected to make landfall. The watch is in effect from Port Bolivar, Texas, to the west of Morgan City, Louisiana. A tropical storm watch has also been issued for areas just outside of the hurricane watch. “A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous,” the NHC said. Residents in this area should begin to prepare now for Laura, which is forecast to make landfall as a hurricane late Wednesday or early Thursday morning.
Rain and thunderstorms associated with Marco are drenching parts of the southeastern U.S. and are bringing the risk of tornadoes. As a result, a tornado watch has been issued for part of the Florida Panhandle, far southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia. This includes Panama City, Florida; Dothan, Alabama; and Albany, Georgia and is in effect until 12 a.m. EDT.
Residents along the central Gulf Coast are taking Marco and Laura seriously and have moved some of their property to higher ground away from the coast. AccuWeather National Weather Reporter Jonathan Petramala drove though St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana, on Monday afternoon and saw the mobile units parked miles away from the water due the risk of flooding that is accompanying Marco and Laura. “The one-two punch of Marco and especially Laura had these owners doing what they can to protect their property,” Petramala said. Laura is forecast to be the stronger of the two storms and is projected make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane on Wednesday night.
Marco may soon be downgraded to a tropical depression as it gradually loses strength as it approaches landfall. At 2 a.m. EDT Monday, Marco had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, but 12 hours later, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that the highest sustained winds were 40 mph. If these wind speeds fall to 35 mph, Marco will likely be downgraded to a tropical depression. Even if the storm does get downgraded, people along the coast should not let their guard down. “Gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and lingering coastal flooding are expected from Marco along portions of the Gulf Coast through this evening,” the NHC said early Monday afternoon. The center of Marco is forecast to make landfall in southern Louisiana late Monday afternoon or early Monday night and will tack over southern Louisiana through Tuesday.
AccuWeather meteorologists have been keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Laura as it has made its way over the Caribbean and they now say there's a chance Laura could go through some rapid strengthening over the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Dan Kottlowski, AccuWeather's resident hurricane expert, said there's a chance the storm could reach Category 3 force as it moves over the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Those waters are very warm -- in some cases as high as 87 degrees Fahrenheit. As Laura approaches the Gulf Coast, the storm could still be Category 2 strength. Check the latest forecast and track map and stay up to date with the developing situation by keeping it here on AccuWeather's live blog.
NHC Director Ken Graham spoke to AccuWeather Chief Broadcast Meteorologist Bernie Rayno this morning on the AccuWeather Network to provide an update on Marco and Laura. Graham said parts of the Gulf Coast were already receiving "intense" tropical rainfall well away from the center of disorganized Marco. Graham also discussed the potential for waterspouts to form along the coast. Watch the full interview here.
AccuWeather Chief Broadcast Meteorologist Bernie Rayno (left) interview NHC director Ken Graham on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
Tropical Storm Laura has wreaked havoc as it has tracked across the Caribbean dumping heavy rain on Hispaniola. As many as 12 fatalities have been blamed on Laura as of Monday, but video emerged of an inspiring moment from Sunday as members of the Dominican Republic’s Defensa Civil were seen rescuing a dog from floodwaters. After the dog was safe on dry land, the Defensa Civil posted a photo of the pup on Instagram with a caption that said, according to Storyful, "The rescued dog is now our friend." Watch the video of the rescue here.
Members of the Dominican Republic’s Defensa Civil were seen rescuing a dog from floodwaters after Tropical Storm Laura inundated Hispaniola on Sunday, August 23, 2020. (Defensa Civil DR via Storyful)
Coronavirus testing is canceled across Louisiana on Monday and Tuesday due to severe weather threats coming from Tropical Storm Marco. As it gets closer to landfall, Marco is expected to bring gusty winds, heavy rainfall and a dangerous storm surge along parts of the Gulf Coast during the day on Monday. Nearly 143,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported so far in the state, with 11,000 coming from Orleans County, according to Johns Hopkins University. A storm surge warning is active for parts of Louisiana. Parts of the coast stretching from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle are already feeling Marco’s wrath, with rough surf and windy downpours. Landfall is expected to take place somewhere along Louisiana’s southeastern coast, which could be impacted by Tropical Storm Laura later in the week, as well.
With Marco bearing down and Laura not far behind, residents in Kenner, Louisiana, about 10 miles west of New Orleans, hit the grocery stores on Sunday, cleaning out store shelves as they stocked up on essential items. AccuWeather National Reporter Jonathan Petramala visited a store in Kenner, and shared a short video showing the shelves all but bare as Marco closed in. For those in the New Orleans area, use the AccuWeather Local Tracker to keep real-time tabs on Marco and stay up to date with the latest forecast from AccuWeather meteorologists.
AccuWeather Chief Broadcast Meteorologist Bernie Rayno interviewed AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski Monday morning on the AccuWeather Network to discuss the latest developments with tropical storms Marco and Laura. Kottlowski explained how wind shear played a huge role in limiting Marco's strength and also discussed why Laura will have a different set of circumstances to deal with in the Gulf compared to Marco. Watch the full interview below.
Marco continues to unleash heavy rainfall and gusty winds along parts of the Gulf Coast as the 50-mph tropical storm crawls to the north-northwest at 8 mph. The storm was located 55 miles southeast of the Mouth of the Mississippi River as of the National Hurricane Center's 10 a.m. CDT Monday advisory. Tropical storm warnings were discontinued for areas west of Morgan City, located in south-central Louisiana, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana. Tropical Storm Warnings are still posted for Morgan City eastward to the Mississippi/Alabama border, as well as Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and New Orleans. Storm surge warnings are also in effect from Morgan City eastward to Ocean Springs, Mississippi.
Tropical Storm Marco churned across the northern Gulf of Mexico on Monday, Aug, 24, 2020, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. (NOAA/AccuWeather)
As Marco moved closer to land on Sunday, eventually becoming a Category 1 hurricane before weakening once again to a tropical storm, one onlooker captured a "massive" waterspout spinning over the Gulf of Mexico. Extreme meteorologist Reed Timmer was in Waveland, Mississippi, Monday morning and said he expects additional waterspouts to be the main threat from the approaching tropical storm. Hear more from Reed in the tweet below.
As Tropical Storm Laura moved over Hispaniola, the island shared by the Dominican Republic and Haiti, on Sunday, it dumped torrential rains, which caused widespread flooding across both countries. According to AFP, at least 12 fatalities have been blamed on Tropical Storm Laura -- 9 in Haiti and 3 in the Dominican Republic. Video images emerging from Haiti showed the extent of flooding with many streets turned into rivers of raging muddy water and cars stuck in mud and debris. On Monday morning, Laura remained a strong tropical storm with 65-mph sustained winds and was located about 125 miles east-southeast of Cayo Largo, Cuba. Get the latest forecast on where Laura is headed here.
As of the 8 a.m. National Hurricane Center advisory, Tropical Storm Laura was located about 125 miles east-southeast of the Cuban island of Cayo Largo. The storm is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and moving to the west-northwest at 21 mph.
AccuWeather meteorologists expect the storm to strengthen when it reaches the Gulf of Mexico, and say it could reach Category 2 strength before it makes landfall along the Louisiana coastline later this week.
At its 7 a.m. CDT advisory, the National Hurricane Center said that Tropical Storm Marco was located only a mere 85 miles from the mouth of the Mississippi River. The storm was unleashing heavy rain and strong winds along parts of the northern Gulf Coast, the NHC said, and it will approach the Louisiana coast Monday afternoon. Marco is moving to the northwest at around 10 mph.
The storm continues to weaken, as its maximum sustained winds are now only at around 50 mph, down from 60 mph at the 4 a.m. CDT advisory. AccuWeather meteorologists expect Marco to weaken to a tropical depression on Tuesday near the Texas/Louisiana border.
Tropical Storm Marco seen on radar early on Aug. 24, 2020. (Image/AccuWeather)
Tropical Storm Warnings were issued early Monday morning for the middle and lower Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to Key West in Florida as Laura continues moving towards to the Gulf. As of 5 a.m., EDT, the storm is moving west-northwest at 21 mph with maximum sustained winds at 65 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Along its course toward the U.S., Tropical Storm Laura has unleashed damaging and deadly impacts across the northern Caribbean. At least nine deaths have been attributed to Laura, three of which occurred in the Dominican Republic and five in Haiti. Among the fatalities include a 7-year-old boy and his mother who were in their home in the Dominican Republic's capitol of Santo Domingo when a wall collapsed on top of them.
Hurricane Marco was downgraded to a tropical storm on Sunday night, about 185 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River. As of 11 p.m. CDT, the storm was packing winds of 70 mph and traveling north-northwest at 12 mph. As a result, the Hurricane Watch from Intracoastal City to west of Morgan City has been canceled.
"Even with the storm losing some wind intensity, residents across the region should not let their guard down as Marco remains a strong tropical storm packing flooding downpours and high winds," AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff said.
Tropical Storm Laura strengthened slightly on Sunday night about 125 miles southeast of Camaguey, Cuba. Eastern Cuba and Jamaica are being hit with heavy rains as the storm moves west-northwest at 21 mph, packing 65 mph winds.
Government officials have discontinued a Tropical Storm Warning for all of Haiti as of 11 p.m. EDT.
Hurricane Marco is now expected to near the coast of Louisiana on Monday, bringing a life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-strength winds with it.
In preparation, a Tropical Storm Warning has been issued from Cameron to just west of Morgan City, Louisiana, and a Storm Surge Watch is in effect from Sabine Pass to Morgan City, Louisiana, and from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, to the Mississippi and Alabama border. Storm Surge Watches are also in effect for Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas.
Tropical Storm Laura is now located over Eastern Cuba, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. Laura is traveling north-northwest at a speed of 21 mph, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 60 mph.
Officials in The Bahamas have discontinued their Tropical Storm Warning that was initially issued for Inagua and the Ragged Islands in the southeastern Bahamas.
President Donald Trump approved of emergency declarations in Louisiana and Puerto Rico in regard to Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura. During a news conference, Trump said his administration is monitoring both tropical developments closely as they trek toward the U.S.
Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome signed into effect a parish-wide emergency disaster declaration as the threat of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura looms. This situation is fluid, and of course, our community is still mitigating the coronavirus pandemic. This is an unusual, and historic, event, and we need residents to take preparations seriously," she said.
Louisiana State University's Office of Emergency Preparedness released a message on Sunday afternoon announcing that classes will be canceled on Monday, Aug. 24 due to Hurricane Marco. Residence halls and other on-campus housing will remain opened for students, however classes and other activities are canceled. Information on whether classes will resume on Tuesday will be announced at 2 p.m. CDT on Monday. The announcement said that students living on-campus will have access to meals during this time.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster for 23 counties in the state on Sunday, including all 22 costal surge counties. Bexar County is also included in the state of disaster for sheltering purposes. The declaration comes ahead of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura making landfall. Abbott also requested President Donald Trump declare Marco and Laura a Federal state of emergency for the 23 Texas counties.
Hurricane Marco is crossing the central Gulf while Tropical Storm Laura brings heavy rainfall and life-threatening flash flooding over portions of the Dominican Republic and Haiti. Reports say 1,050 have been evacuated, 129 people are in shelter and 14 communities have been cut off by Laura’s downpours in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
Hurricane Marco (left) and Tropical Storm Laura (right) gaining strength as they head toward the U.S. on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (Image via GOES-East NOAA satellite)
Marco has officially upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane, according to data from the Air Force Hurricane Hunters. Maximum winds are 75 mph with higher gusts.
There is a risk of flash flooding from heavy rainfall across southeastern Louisiana, southern Mississippi, and southern Alabama on Monday and Tuesday from Marco according to the National Weather Service.
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect from Morgan City, Louisiana to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, including Lake Borgne, where 4 to 6 feet of inundation above ground level could occur due to Marco.
Tropical Storm Marco is still on the cusp of becoming a hurricane. Marco is about 325 miles from the mouth of the Mississippi River with wind speeds of 70 mph moving to the west-northwest at 14 mph.
Tropical Storm Laura is about 95 miles from the eastern tip of Cuba, with wind speeds of 50 mph moving to the west-northwest at 21 mph.
Marco is approaching hurricane strength as it moves north of the Yucatan and Cuba. Wind shear still remains over Marco, but this will be weakening over the next few hours as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. This decreased wind shear is expected to allow Marco to become a hurricane on Sunday.
A Storm Surge Warning and a Hurricane Warning are in effect for Morgan City, Louisiana.
As Marco pushes northward over the Gulf of Mexico, landfall is expected as early as Monday midday and as late as Monday evening. As Marco makes landfall over southeast Louisiana, the storm may remain a hurricane for several hours as it moves over the bayous of Louisiana.
The National Hurricane Center reports portions of the U.S. Gulf coast will likely experience a prolonged period of hazardous weather this week. Wind gusts from Marco are powerful enough to bring down trees and power lines and cause damage to weaker structures.
Currently, Laura is bringing torrential rain to parts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic as the storm is about 95 miles east of Port Au Prince, Haiti. Tropical Storm Marco continues to gain strength as it continues to cross into the Gulf of Mexico. Both Laura and Marco continue to track away from central Florida and into the Gulf.
Continental US - Longwave Window - IR
Tropical Storm Laura is about 40 miles from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, with wind speeds of 45 mph moving to the west-northwest at 18 mph.
Tropical storm watches and warnings are in effect from Hispaniola to Cuba, the Florida Keys and the central Bahamas. "Laura Bringing Torrential Rainfall and Life-Threatening Flooding To the Dominican Republic and Haiti," The National Hurricane Center tweeted.
Marco is just shy of Category 1 hurricane strength with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and is moving to the north-northwest at 13 mph. Hurricane and storm surge warnings have been issued for portions of the northern Gulf Coast.
On Saturday, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced the state could begin experiencing the effects of Tropical Storm Marco as early as Sunday. "We are in unprecedented times," Reeves said. "We are dealing with not only two potential storms in the next few [days,] we are also dealing with COVID-19." The governor advised people to find places to evacuate other than public shelters.
Marco is approaching Category 1 hurricane strength with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and is moving to the north-northwest at 13 mph.
Laura has wind speeds of 45 mph while centered over the eastern portion of the Dominican Republic, and was moving to the west-northwest at 18 mph.
Around the Globe
Corona Virus Tracker
Radar & Maps
Severe Weather
Video
News
LIVE: Hurricane watch issued as Gulf Coast braces for Laura
Marco is weakening as it approaches landfall in Louisiana, but residents are already turning their attention to Laura which could evolve into a potent hurricane later this week.
Weakened Marco to make landfall on Gulf Coast with Laura next in line
States of emergency have been declared in Louisiana and Mississippi as the region prepares for strikes from multiple tropical systems.
Laura may undergo 'rapid strengthening' before slamming Gulf Coast
Currently a tropical storm, Laura is forecast to ramp up, potentially reaching major hurricane status, before it eyes Texas and Louisiana -- just over 48 hours after Marco's anticipated landfall.
Daily coronavirus briefing: Trump announces 'very historic breakthrough' in COVID-19 fight
A dual tropical threat is impacting testing availability in Louisiana, while one tropical paradise won't welcome tourists for the rest of 2020.
5 expert tips for protecting your home against hurricane damage
Follow these essential steps to minimize a hurricane’s damage to your property and valuables.
AccuWeather Summer Camp: Why are tree leaves changing in August?
It’s too early for leaves to be changing color and falling off some trees in central Pennsylvania, but that is happening today. Let’s find why and what’s behind leaves changing color each fall.