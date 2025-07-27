Derecho to charge across central US with destructive winds

A powerful line of thunderstorms may cause significant, widespread damage across part of the central United States into Monday night, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 115 mph.

An ominous funnel cloud was spotted whirling in Watertown, South Dakota, as officials issued a tornado warning for the area on July 27.

Daily rounds of storms will bring the risk of strong winds and flash flooding from portions of the Plains and Midwest to parts of the Northeast, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The risk will be particularly high on Monday when a rare severe weather event known as a derecho could blast severeal states and threaten major cities.

The combination of extreme heat in place over the south-central United States and ample amounts of moisture will help spark severe thunderstorms through early week along the northern fringes of the heat dome.

Derecho anticipated Monday across central US

As the cold front continues to move south and eastward on Monday, it will interact with increasing moisture and heat ahead of it promoting an immensely unstable atmosphere for thunderstorms to develop and feed off of.

"As thunderstorms initially develop in Montana and the Dakotas Monday afternoon, it is possible for storms to congeal into a powerful derecho," said AccuWeather meteorologist Brandon Buckingham. In turn, AccuWeather meteorologists have added a high risk for severe thunderstorms from eastern South Dakota into southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa.

Widespread destructive wind gusts will be a primary hazard with wind gusts as high as 90 mph and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 115 mph. Winds of this magnitude can lead to significant crop and structural damage across the region. Other hazards including flash flooding, large hail and isolated tornadoes will also be possible in severe thunderstorms.

The complex of thunderstorms may continue into Tuesday morning which can impact the morning commutes in Chicago, Milwaukee and Indianapolis.

"Enough instability may be present across the Midwest Tuesday morning for any complex of thunderstorms to maintain intensity continuing the risks for damaging wind gusts and flash flooding," adds Buckingham.

More severe weather into midweek

The daily risk for severe thunderstorms across the Plains and Midwest will continue Tuesday afternoon and night stretching from Wyoming to portions of far western Iowa and Missouri as the front continues to move move southward.

Localized damaging wind gusts, flooding downpours and hail will yet again become concerns in any thunderstorms during the afternoon and night.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, the front will continue to move south and eastward squashing the heat dome and focusing the risk for severe weather farther south and east compared to earlier in the week.

Severe thunderstorms can occur across a large expansive area from Montana through Missouri as well as farther east across the Ohio Valley into New England. Localized damaging wind gusts and flash flooding will be the primary hazards. Across the Plains, there will also be a risk for large hail.

The risk of severe weather will continue for parts of the mid-Atlantic on Thursday, as the risk shifts southward to include the Carolinas.



Drenching downpours that can lead to flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas, will be the focal point for these storms. While flooding is the primary concern, locally damaging winds can occur in any thunderstorm.

