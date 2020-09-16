The pandemic has disrupted nearly everything to some degree this year, and that is now true for a beloved annual Thanksgiving Day event that takes place in New York City. "For the first time in its more than 90-year history, the annual Macy’s Parade will be modified to safely bring the magic to more than 50 million viewers nationwide on Thanksgiving Day, while maintaining all of the spectacle and wonder of this cherished holiday tradition," Macy's said in a statement on Monday. "This year the celebration will shift to a television-only special presentation." This year's edition of the parade will be the 94th and parade organizers said the health and safety of participants and spectators is the top priority. According to the statement, some of the changes parade organizers are making this year include:

• Reducing the overall number of participants by approximately 75%, and splitting the remaining participants over two days

• All participants will be appropriately socially distanced during performances and be required to wear face coverings and additional personal protective equipment depending on their role

• No participant in the parade will be under 18 years of age• Macy’s signature giant character balloons will be flown without the traditional 80-100 handlers and instead employ an innovative, specially rigged anchor vehicle framework of five specialty vehicles tested and approved by the NYCDOT and NYPD