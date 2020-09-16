While recovering from a physical ailment, our emotional state can be just as important.
Here are the latest updates, listed in eastern time, and the most important things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic.
Eli Lilly, an Indiana-based pharmaceutical company, announced what it described as proof of concept data from a Phase II clinical trial on Wednesday showing that an experimental drug may be beneficial for patients suffering from mild to moderately severe cases of COVID-19. A single dose of the drug, monoclonal antibody, was said to have helped infected patients recover more quickly from COVID-19 and avoid hospitalization. According to The New York Times, more than 450 patients took part in the study and they were given either the experimental drug or a placebo. Six percent of patients who received the placebo ended up being hospitalized while only 1.7 % of those who were given the experimental drug required hospitalization. The results of the trial have yet to be peer-reviewed or even published in a medical journal. "These interim data from the BLAZE-1 trial suggest that LY-CoV555, an antibody specifically directed against SARS-CoV-2, has a direct antiviral effect and may reduce COVID-related hospitalizations," Dr. Daniel Skovronsky, Eli Lilly's chief scientific officer, said in a statement. "The results reinforce our conviction that neutralizing antibodies can help in the fight against COVID-19."
This is the first treatment so far meant to help patients with less-than-severe coronavirus infections. Dr. Myron Cohen, director of the Institute for Global Health and Infectious Diseases at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, told the Times the results of the trial were impressive. Cohen, who was not involved in the study, described the findings as “exciting” and “really compelling.” He added that the results are “the opening of a door” for other scientists working on similar antibody therapies.
Good news for college football fans emerged on Wednesday when the Big Ten football conference announced that it will begin its football season on Oct. 24, ESPN reported. The conference is planning to play an eight-game schedule over an eight-week period, leaving the conference very little margin for any disruptions as the conference championship is scheduled for Dec. 19 – just a day prior to the selection for the college football playoff series. The conference had yet to release a revised schedule of games. As of Wednesday, fans are not expected to be in the stands at games, which will be played in campus stadiums. Back on Aug. 11, the Big Ten leadership voted 11-3 to postpone the season. The vote to reverse and start the season was unanimous, ESPN reported.
Coronavirus cases zoomed past the 5 million mark in India on Wednesday with the country recording more than 1 million of those new cases in September alone, according to The Associated Press. The country has recorded the second-most cases in the world, behind only the U.S. More than 82,000 have died from COVID-19 in India, third-most globally. News of the grim milestone comes days after at least 25 members of Parliament tested positive earlier this week as the legislative body was going back into session, NDTV reported. Despite the surged in cases and fatalities, the AP reported, government officials have no plans to institute another lockdown. Previously this year, India’s government implemented what was described as the world’s biggest lockdown.
Health authorities in Maine now say at least seven people have died as a result COVID-19 contracted after attending an August wedding that was deemed a coronavirus super spreader event, according to The Associated Press reported. More than 175 cases of COVID-19 were tied to a wedding reception held at the Big Moose Inn in Millinocket, a town with a population of about 4,500 located around 180 miles north of Portland. The wedding was in violation of the state guidelines on public gatherings, which were capped at 50. The AP reported that the outbreak at the wedding has been tied to several other outbreaks across the state, hampering efforts to control the spread. Nirav Shah, director of Maine's CDC, told the AP, "COVID-19, right now, is not on the other side of the fence. It is in our yards. The gains that Maine has made against COVID-19 are ones that could, and unfortunately can, be washed away.”
Amid a year of coronavirus fears and setbacks, new projections released by consulting firm Deloitte forecast the holiday shopping season will be less robust than in recent years. Economists are now calling for what is known as a "K-shaped recovery" which is when a rebound is unevenly split between income groups. Since COVID-19 started spreading across the United States, many industries continue to get by relying on work-from-home employees. Meanwhile, other companies have seen sales tank as consumers continue to avoid eating out and taking vacations. Deloitte predicts that holiday sales will rise between 1% and 1.5% between November and January which is down from 4.1% growth in 2019. The growth could remain low if lower-income individuals remain cautious and nervous during the later parts of the year. Alternatively, the growth could grow to 2.5% or even 3.5% if higher income consumers gain more confidence during late 2020.
International tourism nosedived by 65% in the first half of 2020 compared to 2019, equating to an estimated $460 billion loss in export revenues. The data from the World Tourism Organization was released Tuesday, revealing the toll the pandemic had taken on international travel as the world begins easing travel restrictions. “Safe and responsible international travel is now possible in many parts of the world, and it is imperative that governments work closely with the private sector to get global tourism moving again,” UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said. According to the UN’s tourism body, it could take between two to four years for tourism to recover to their 2019 levels. Of the total 440 million international arrivals lost between the months of January and June of 2020, Asia and the Pacific were the hardest-hit of the regions, according to Reuters. Here’s a look at the percentage of drop in arrivals in each region.
Asia and the Pacific: 72%
Europe: 66%
Africa and the Middle East: 57%
The Americas: 55%
Louisiana State University head football coach Ed Orgeron said Tuesday that most of his team has contracted COVID-19, according to ESPN. "Not all of our players, but most of our players have caught it," Orgeron said. "I think that hopefully they won't catch it again, and hopefully they're not out for games." According to ESPN, Orgeron was asked to clarify the percentage of players who had tested positive but he couldn't provide an exact percentage. The Tigers, the defending national champions, are scheduled to begin the 2020 season Saturday, Sept. 26, against Mississippi State
A United Arab Emirates top crisis authority announced that the country has approved use of a Chinese coronavirus vaccine for emergency use on frontline health workers. The UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said 31,000 volunteers already participated in a clinical trial of the vaccine including 1,000 with chronic diseases, according to CNBC. Phase three is still ongoing, but the agency assured no unexpected side effects have been detected yet. The COVID-19 vaccine was developed by Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical company Sinopham. The vaccine was approved by NCEMA for emergency use after a set of standards were met and the clinical trials were complete. Mild side effects were found in volunteers such as a sore throat, but the agency assured a lack of serious side effects with the vaccine.
Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci met with officials from Vermont to applaud the state’s efforts and comment on the possibility of a nationwide mask mandate. The idea, which has been floated by many, including presidential candidate Joe Biden, has gotten plenty of pushback and enough so that Fauci said it may not be worth it, according to WCAX. According to Fauci, the mandate “probably would not work” unless “the citizens of a particular state, a city, a county or what have you, are really in lockstep with the authority.” Fauci added that the main issue that would have to be addressed would be regarding enforcement of the mandate.
Approximately 422,200 students from the nation’s largest public school district in New York City have opted to go with remote learning, according to NBC New York. The city’s Department of Education announced that the 42% of students choosing remote was an uptick of 15% from two weeks ago. On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said that a total of 55 school-based employees have tested positive for COVID-19, 45 of which are teachers. Nearly 17,000 employees were tested. "Some people will test positive. And those folks will immediately get support. After two weeks, those professionals will come back to work -- and they'll complete the entire school year," de Blasio said. "The same will happen with students. We have to remember that for the very small percentage of people who test positive for the coronavirus, it is a very temporary reality."
South Korea plans to spend $146 million to procure a coronavirus vaccine, in hopes supplying 60% of its population with the vaccine. The 30 million people that make up 60% of the countries population is much higher than the World Health Organizations target population of 20% for the most vulnerable people, according to Reuters. The European Union nations also agreed to a much lower amount of 40% of their populations. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said in a cabinet meeting that while the goal is to get the entire population a vaccine, there is too much uncertainty currently. South Korea plans to buy 20 million doses of the COVAX vaccine which is expected to be enough for 10 million people. The country also plans to buy 40 million doses from private drug-makers.
After a six-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of Bedouins gathered in Egypt’s Sinai Desert to race their camels, according to AFP. Camel racing is a popular traditional sport in many Arab countries, specifically in the Gulf region. Unfortunately, races had to be suspended since March due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the area. Last weekend, all races were allowed to resume, and more than 500 camels ran around a 1.2-mile track in the Tih plateau, as they competed in preparation for the international race, which should take place on October in Sharm el-Sheikh. “When I heard they were organizing the race again, I told my friends how crazy, how wonderful it is… We had to come,” Mostapha Abu al-Fadlt, a geologist from Cairo who was among the audience, told AFP. To the Bedouins, camel racing is a way to keep their tradition alive. “There was camel racing in the past, but we revived it,” Sheik Hassan, of the Alegat tribe, said. “Camels will not disappear for us. We can use them for centuries. If the camel goes away, the Bedouins will also go away.”
While the timeline over a COVID-19 vaccine may be vague, scientists urge that another way we can overcome the pandemic is with the flu shot. As officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warn of a possible “worst fall” in public health history, doctors are saying this year’s flu shot could be that nightmare’s best defense. According to Good Morning America, there were an estimated 500,000 hospitalizations from the flu last year, however if just 5% more people were to receive their flu shot, the CDC estimates that nearly 483,000 infections could be avoided. Those avoided hospitalizations would save crucial hospital beds and much-needed resources for a possible resurgence of COVID-19 cases.
A sign advertising flu shots is displayed on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Ogden, Utah. The annual flu season is gearing up alongside the coronavirus pandemic, and Utah health officials are encouraging people to get their flu shots. (Tim Vandenack/Standard-Examiner via AP)
A human-like robot named Pepper is your latest reminder to wear your mask properly. The robot, engineered by the company SoftBank Robotics, scans individual faces to detect whether people are wearing masks properly. If they are not, the robot politely asks them to put one on correctly. According to Reuters, the robot is already in function at some shops and public exhibitions. “We’re all human. Sometimes I take off my mask when I get off the bus and I forget to put it back on when I arrive at the office,” Jonathan Boiria, head of sales in Europe for the company, told Reuters. “The robot provides a reminder. We can all get it wrong or forget.”
China could have a coronavirus vaccine ready for use by the general public as early as November, according to an official with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Currently, China has four COVID-19 vaccines in the third and final stage of clinical trials. Based on the success of the trials, CDC chief biosafety expert Guizhen Wu said that one of the vaccines could be ready for the general public in November or December. Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm is developing three of the vaccines and said that a potential vaccine could be ready for the public after the conclusion of Phase 3 trials, which are currently underway, according to Reuters.
Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh made an antibody discovery that could potentially treat and even prevent COVID-19. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, a team of researchers at Pitt School of Medicine found the smallest biological molecule to date that “completely and specifically” neutralizes the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The antibody, which is 10 times smaller than a full-sized antibody, can be used to create a drug called AB8, which was found to be “highly effective” at preventing the coronavirus in mice and hamsters, according to a report published on Monday in the journal cell. “Ab8 not only has potential as therapy for COVID-19, but it also could be sued to keep people from getting SARS-CoV-2 infections,” Dr. Mellors, chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at UPMC and Pitt, said. “Antibodies of larger size have worked against other infectious diseases and have been well tolerated, giving us hope that it could be an effective treatment for patients with COVID-19 and for protection of those who have never had the infection and are not immune.”
Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers, provided by researchers at Johns Hopkins University:
Confirmed cases: 29,303,757
Fatalities: 928,963
Recoveries: 19,880,425
Spain recorded 27,404 new cases on Monday, marking its most severe one-day increase since the beginning of the pandemic. The nation has seen the ninth-most cases in the world and the most of any western European country.
A ‘hug curtain’ is allowing residents at a nursing home in San Salvador, El Salvador, to hug their loved ones. The pandemic has forced many elderly people around the world into isolation as nursing homes in particular have become hotspots for disease transmission. According to geriatrician Luis Bermudes, anxiety levels and the amount of medication used have both decreased “when there is physical contact between a family member and the resident,” according to AFP. Thus far, El Salvador has recorded over 27,000 cases of nearly 800 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
As a second wave of coronavirus infections threatens Europe, six countries have started testing technology to link national virus-tracing apps across the continent. According to AFP, the European Commission said that the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Italy and Latvia have started testing links between their tracking app servers. The new system “will ensure that apps will work seamlessly also across borders,” the EU executive said. “Users will only need to install one app and will still be able to report a positive infection test or receive an alert, even if they travel abroad,” the commission said. Currently, Brussels is seeking to coordinate between the 27 EU capitals, so that all countries can build compatible apps, which will help improve contact tracing and control new outbreaks. Many member states, including France and Hungary, have already built contact-tracing apps that are not compatible with the EU system. However, apps used in 18 EU members, including Germany, Poland and Italy can be involved. “Travel and personal exchange are the core of the European project and the single market,” said Thierry Breton, the EU’s Industry Commissioner. “The gateway will facilitate this in these times of pandemic and will save lives."
An analysis published by JAMA Pediatrics on Monday suggests that adults are nearly 10 times more likely to be asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 than children. According to the study, only around 1% of children who had no symptoms tested positive for the virus after they were admitted to a hospital in Milan. The percentage is low when compared to more than 9% of asymptomatic adults who tested positive for COVID-19. “The data do not support that children may be asymptomatic carriers more than adults,” study co-author Dr. Carlo Agostoni, a pediatrician at the University of Milan, told UPI. Over the past months, researchers have estimated that between 50% and 80% of individuals infected with the virus are asymptomatic, while symptomatic children may be up to 15% of those carrying COVID-19.
France adds new limits on public activities cases rise
Marseille and Boudreaux are tightening restrictions on public activities as COVID-19 infection rates continue to increase, according to The Associated Press. The stricter restrictions announced on Monday are a response to France’s prime minister, who urged the cities to take additional steps to control the spread of the virus. In Boudreaux, the top government official for the region announced a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people at the city’s public parks, as well as at the river and beaches. In addition, the city’s cafes and restaurants will not serve clients who are standing up. Dancing and alcohol consumption are now also forbidden at public venues. In Marseille, the regional government also announced similar restrictions, along with the cancellation of an 11-day international festival.
South Carolina’s lieutenant governor tests positive for COVID-19
South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, officials said. According to The Associated Press, Evette was tested on Thursday, as she was experiencing a sore throat and a headache. Since then, she has stayed at home with her family and is now recovering, according to Brian Symmes, the spokesman for Gov. Henry McMaster. “She is feeling better now,” Symmes said. He then added that Evette plans to remain in isolation for the next two weeks. On Monday, Evette shared her experience on social media and urged those who are experiencing symptoms to take the necessary precautions. “If you’re showing any symptoms at all, the best thing to do is to get tested right away! There are testing sites readily available all across the state,” Evette wrote on Twitter.
At 1,401 feet tall, One Vanderbilt is now the second-tallest office tower in New York City after the skyscraper opened Monday in midtown Manhattan. Only One World Trade Center, in lower Manhattan, is taller. But the prospects surrounding tenants for the new tower, located right next to Grand Central Terminal, are less certain due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many office workers are still working remotely and, according to Reuters, the tenants that have already signed on to lease office space in One Vanderbilt won't be able to actually move in until later this year. Reuters reported that 67% of the building's office space has been leased at a price of $100 per square foot. But the overall real estate market in the Big Apple is on shaky ground as the city was the epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S. during the early stages of the pandemic. Unemployment in the city shot up to 20%. According to Reuters, the fallout from that has meant that more than 70% of leases are sublets and short-term leases. The building opened Monday and, in a sign of the times, was welcomed with a socially-distant ribbon cutting. The weather couldn't have been any more pleasant in midtown, with a high in the mid-70s, but, judging by pictures from the event, the ribbon-cutting didn't look quite as socially-distant as it was billed.
The pandemic has disrupted nearly everything to some degree this year, and that is now true for a beloved annual Thanksgiving Day event that takes place in New York City. "For the first time in its more than 90-year history, the annual Macy’s Parade will be modified to safely bring the magic to more than 50 million viewers nationwide on Thanksgiving Day, while maintaining all of the spectacle and wonder of this cherished holiday tradition," Macy's said in a statement on Monday. "This year the celebration will shift to a television-only special presentation." This year's edition of the parade will be the 94th and parade organizers said the health and safety of participants and spectators is the top priority. According to the statement, some of the changes parade organizers are making this year include:
• Reducing the overall number of participants by approximately 75%, and splitting the remaining participants over two days
• All participants will be appropriately socially distanced during performances and be required to wear face coverings and additional personal protective equipment depending on their role
• No participant in the parade will be under 18 years of age• Macy’s signature giant character balloons will be flown without the traditional 80-100 handlers and instead employ an innovative, specially rigged anchor vehicle framework of five specialty vehicles tested and approved by the NYCDOT and NYPD
Mask up! That was the message from the league to coaches and sideline staff after the NFL's first slate of Sunday games played during the coronavirus pandemic was in the books. Numerous sideline staff and coaches were seen Sunday not wearing face coverings, in violation of league policy. Sean McVay, head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, was seen not wearing a mask during a game broadcast Sunday night in prime time on national TV. There were others as well. "We must remain vigilant and disciplined in following the processes and protocols put in place by not only the league, union and clubs, but also by state and local governments," Troy Vincent, a former player who now heads up the NFL's football operations, said in a memo to teams on Monday, The Associated Press reported. “Failure to adhere to this requirement will result in accountability measures being imposed against offending individuals and/or clubs,” Vincent said in the memo, according to the AP. “The face covering must be worn as designed so that it securely fits across the wearer’s nose and mouth to prevent the transmission of the virus.”
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay yells out instructions during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )
As the race for a coronavirus vaccine heats up, one big pharma CEO said his company is now only weeks away from knowing whether its developmental drug will be effective or not. Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, appeared on CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday for a wide-ranging discussion with Margaret Brennan about the pharmaceutical company's development of a COVID-19 vaccine. Bourla said the company has a better than 60% chance "that we will know if the product works or not by the end of October. But of course," he cautioned, "that doesn't mean that it works. It means that we will know if it works." Bourla also revealed the drugmaker is planning to widen the scope of the types of patients it's testing the developmental vaccine on and raise the total number of those tested to 44,000. "Right now, the study recruits from 18 to 85. Now we will go to 16 years old," the CEO said. "Also, we will go to people with special conditions, chronic conditions like HIV patients, but also we will try to use it to increase the diversity of the population." Watch a clip from the appearance below.
The Global Preparedness Monitoring Board issued a scathing report criticizing world leaders for inadequate action prior to the coronavirus pandemic that has left all of humanity "paying the price." The group, a panel that oversees global preparedness and accountability for health crises, issued the report, titled "A World in Disorder," in recent days. “It is not as if the world has lacked the opportunity to take these steps,” the report said. “There have been numerous calls for action ... over the last decade, yet none has generated the changes needed.” One of those warnings came from the GPMB itself last year, months before the coronavirus outbreak occurred in China. The panel's 2019 report warned of "a rapidly-spreading pandemic due to a lethal respiratory pathogen." The report went on to predict that millions could die and the global economy would be thrown into turmoil. Moreover, the panel said the coronavirus pandemic has cost the world $11 trillion and will cause another $10 trillion in economic damage before it's all over. "Pathogens thrive in disruption and disorder. COVID-19 has proven the point," the report said. The panel also offered some lessons learned and five calls to action that politicians around the world must take to mitigate any further damage. Read the full report here.
A top official at the WHO said the death toll in Europe is expected to spike again in October and November. Hans Kluge, the top official at the organization's European branch, told AFP that the current rise in cases will be one factor that leads to more fatalities along with uncertainty about how effective a vaccine will be. "It's a moment where countries don't want to hear this bad news, and I understand," Kluge said in the AFP interview. "I hear the whole time: 'The vaccine is going to be the end of the pandemic'. Of course not!," he continued, adding, "We don't even know if the vaccine is going to help all population groups. We are getting some signs now that it will help for one group and not for the other." Several European countries are reporting new cases at a higher clip than at the worst point in April, but the death toll has not been sharply rising in recent weeks. Kluge cautioned that will change. "It's going to get tougher. In October, November, we are going to see more mortality," he said.
