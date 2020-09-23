Six months after the coronavirus pandemic began, a lot of new information has surfaced about how the coronavirus spreads and what causes it to spread. As part of a special weeklong series by Medium, Dana Smith looked at the most likely ways one can be infected with COVID-19. One recent finding was that surfaces don't seem to be considered as much of a threat for spread of the virus as experts had originally thought. During the start of the pandemic, there was deep concern about surfaces being a conduit for spread of the virus due to most respiratory diseases spreading in that way. Professor of microbiology and biochemistry at Rutgers University, Emmanuel Goldman said the early experiments supporting surface spreading were based on the wrong experiments because they were not representative of how people come into contact with the coronavirus in the real world.

The new leading theory for how the coronavirus spreads has now shifted to close range droplets. Being in close contact with someone raises the risk of being exposed to small droplets that could contain the virus and many scientists now think that's how people become infected with the virus. And another mode of transmission has been gaining credence among the health community as an explanation of how the virus spreads, the Elemental report revealed. The report also delves into what scientists and health experts agree on as the best ways to protect yourself.