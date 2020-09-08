The first film festival of the COVID-19 era opened on Wednesday in Venice, Italy. According to The Associated Press, the 77th edition of the film festival looks much different than in past years, with the public being restricted from the red carpet, masks being required indoors and a much smaller number of Hollywood stars. Festival organizers are also enforcing reserved seats that are spaced apart and require masks to be worn during screenings that are held outdoors. “Clearly we have to abide by anti-COVID measures,” said Paola Mar, Venice's tourism councilor. “Each of us has a personal responsibility. And if all of us do our jobs, we can limit the harm,” she told The AP.

The festival, which goes until Sept. 12, is sending a message about the importance of cinema, according to Italian director Andrea Segre who told The AP that "we need theaters for cinema." “It’s like if you say to a painter that he can show his painting, or his fresco, only through the web,” Segre said. “It’s exactly the same for us: Without the theater, our art has a handicap, it has a big handicap.” Other international film festivals this year were either canceled or moved online, The AP said. One of the hardest-hit countries by the pandemic in its early stages, Italy has largely managed to get the virus mostly under control. The country has more than 270,000 cases and more than 35,000 deaths.