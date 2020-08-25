Daily coronavirus briefing: Fauci warns against rushing vaccine

The nation's top infectious disease doctor urged caution about the risks of rushing the vaccine along. Meanwhile, KFC dropped the iconic slogan it's used for the last 64 years amid the health crisis.

This little-known national park north of the Arctic Circle is 'not for the faint of heart'

From extreme weather to challenging travels, Gates of the Arctic is the least-visited national park in the United States for a reason - - and 2020 is making it even more difficult to step foot in the remote park.

AccuWeather Summer Camp: Why are tree leaves changing in August?

It’s too early for leaves to be changing color and falling off some trees in central Pennsylvania, but that is happening today. Let’s find why and what’s behind leaves changing color each fall.