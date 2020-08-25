Weather News
2020 Tour de France: Thunderstorms to rumble during opening weekend
By Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Aug. 25, 2020 10:20 AM
Whether it's for a competition or through the wilderness, cyclists must take the weather into account before they ride.
The 2020 Tour de France will begin its first stage on Saturday in Nice, France. Located on the Mediterranean coast, summertime weather is typically warm with long stretches of dry weather.
However, with unsettled weather across northern Europe expected to move south, stormy weather may be in store for the start of the 23-day-long race.
A deep trough of low pressure is expected to develop across western and central Europe that can spark showers and thunderstorms across the region.
Colombia's Egan Bernal wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, center, rides past the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Elysees during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 128 kilometers (79.53 miles) with start in Rambouillet and finish in Paris, France, Sunday, July 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
AccuWeather Meteorologist Tony Zartman says, "There is going to be a strong storm system moving through the region to start the weekend."
He adds,"This will spark showers and thunderstorms across the area that could produce drenching downpours, hail and damaging wind gusts."
On Aug. 13, the second stage of Critérium du Dauphiné, another cycling race in France, was affected by a thunderstorm bringing large hail. Riders were left with welts on their backs as they struggled to find shelter from the storm.
Zartman thinks the chance of something similar happening during Stage 1 of the Tour de France is low. However, riders and spectators will have to remain vigilant of the weather and seek shelter when storms develop.
Weather may turn out drier for Stage 2 on Sunday, although there is the potential for a strong northwesterly wind which could produce headwinds for portions of the route.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.