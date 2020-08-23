LIVE: Laura becomes a hurricane, forecast to rapidly strengthen in Gulf

Laura reached hurricane status on Tuesday morning but meteorologists say it will still get stronger. Come Wednesday, experts forecast Laura to become the first major hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season.

Hurricane Laura could slam into Gulf Coast as Category 3 storm

Laura became a hurricane early Tuesday morning and AccuWeather forecasters say it's going to rapidly strengthen as it barrels across the Gulf of Mexico toward the U.S.

Laura leaves behind deadly destruction, years of cleanup

Millions of residents throughout the island nations, particularly in Haiti and the Dominican Republic, were left to clean up the mess as a lingering worldwide threat continues to loom.