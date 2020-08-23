Some internet users were looking to have some fun with the former tropical duo by calling for Tropical Storm Laura to be renamed "Polo." A petition on Change.org is calling for the World Meteorological Organization and NOAA to change the name so Marco and Polo can be united "once and for all." "After all, it is 2020," the organizer wrote along with a storm cloud emoji and several hashtags. ⛈ #hurricanepolo #teampolo #marcopolo #2020 So far about 4,000 people out of the desired 5,000 have signed the petition. One user who signed the petition wrote, " "Why not make a bad circumstance memorable?," while another said, "We may as well find the humor in 2020!" Getting that change to actually go through is likely easier said than done, however. This year's "P" name on the 2020 Atlantic storm list is locked in on Paulette. Judging by how busy the 2020 season has been thus far, Paulette could be here sooner rather than later. Plus, Marco has since dissipated into a post-tropical cyclone after making landfall on Monday.