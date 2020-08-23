A crew from the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron Hurricane Hunters flew into Tropical Storm Laura on Aug. 24.
Here are the most important things you need to know and the latest updates, listed in eastern time, about Marco and Laura.
People in Houston are being told to finish preparations before Hurricane Laura begins to move into southeastern Texas. “This is a serious event and we should treat it as such,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said on Tuesday afternoon. “I am asking Houstonians to be off the road by 8 p.m. tomorrow if not sooner. You should be where you are at that time.” Currently, the worst of Laura is projected to focus east of Houston, but if the hurricane tracks a bit farther west, then Houston would take a harder hit. “Please make sure your hurricane preparedness kits are stocked with the essential items you need including masks, hand sanitizers, and medicine,” Turner added. “Also, please make sure to check and pick up items around your house that could become projectiles in the wind.”
One of the biggest dangers with Hurricane Laura for residents that live near the Gulf Coast is the life-threatening storm surge. “The surge could be as high as 9-13 ft above ground level along the southwestern Louisiana and far southeastern Texas coasts and could penetrate as far inland as 30 miles,” the National Hurricane Center said. People that live near the coast should listen to evacuation orders when they are given and leave before the storm arrives. Once the storm surge begins, roads may become inundated and remain underwater until after Laura passes. “Actions to protect life and property should be rushed to completion this evening, as water levels will begin to rise on Wednesday," the National Weather Service added.
Satellite imagery showed Hurricane Laura starting to form an eye over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday afternoon, which is a sign of an intensifying storm. Winds have increased to 80 mph, the beginning of rapid intensification. When Laura makes landfall later Wednesday night, it could be a Category 3 hurricane.
Hurricane Laura beings to develop an eye, as seen in this satellite loop. (NOAA/GOES-East)
Over 385,000 residents from Texas have been ordered to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Laura as forecasters expect the storm to reach Category 3 strength before slamming into land near the Texas-Louisiana border. According to The Associated Press, most of those evacuees came from the areas of Beaumont, Galveston and Port Arthur. On Tuesday morning, local time, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo granted free passage to motorists on the Harris County tollway system in order to encourage speedier evacuations along the Gulf Coast from majorly populated areas such as Houston. Another 200,000 are being told to evacuate low-lying areas of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, The AP said.
Astronauts aboard the International Space Station looked down at the Earth early Tuesday afternoon to see Hurricane Laura churning 250 miles below. The space station did not pass directly over the center of the hurricane, but it was close enough to get a good look at Laura, which is currently a Category 1 storm. The photo below was taken by one of the exterior cameras on the International Space Station.
Hurricane Laura was spotted by the International Space Station early Tuesday afternoon as it flew over the Gulf of Mexico. (NASA)
Hurricane Laura was photographed by astronauts aboard the International Space Station on Tuesday afternoon. (NASA/Chris Cassidy)
As Hurricane Laura has moved over the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico, it's strengthened and is becoming a better-organized system. This is evident on the below satellite loop, which shows the storm's progression from 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday through 1:10 p.m. Weather watchers can track Laura's progress at home using AccuWeather's satellite product to see real-time updates on the storm's position and movement. As of 2 p.m. eastern time, Laura was still packing 75-mph sustained winds and moving west-northwest across the Gulf at 16 mph.
A satellite loop showing Hurricane Laura at category 1 strength around mid-day on August 25, 2020. (NOAA / AccuWeather)
Water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico are as high as 87 degrees in some places. What does that mean for Hurricane Laura? Plenty of fuel for strengthening, as AccuWeather Chief Broadcast Meteorologist Bernie Rayno explains below. He also details why Laura won't meet the same fate Marco, which fizzled, met. Watch:
AccuWeather meteorologists are anticipating Hurricane Laura to enter very warm waters and meet favorable strengthening conditions over the rest of today, including plenty of most, unstable air. Those conditions should help Laura intensify into a major hurricane on Wednesday before it takes a northerly turn on Wednesday night. “Based on this we are projecting Laura to make landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border Wednesday night or early Thursday morning as a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph,” AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said. “Once the storm makes landfall our forecast shows the storm moving northward through Thursday morning then turning gradually to the northeast Thursday afternoon through Friday.”
Even though Laura is still over a day away from making landfall and moving inland over the southern United States, AccuWeather meteorologists expect the storm to make a significant impact in areas farther away from the coast. Flooding rain, damaging winds and tornadoes will be some of the primary impacts from the storm. The storm is expected to remain at tropical storm strength as far north as Arkansas. Forecasters are particularly worried about the tornado danger that Laura could produce. "The high risk area for tornadoes will be to the right side of the system as it moves inland from Louisiana to eastern Arkansas, western Mississippi and perhaps western Tennessee through Friday," AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said.
According to the National Hurricane Center’s most recent advisory on Hurricane Laura, the storm system has maintained its maximum sustained wind speed of 75 mph as it continues moving across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. As it continues to move closer to land, storm surge warnings have been enacted in areas from the Texas coast to the mouth of the Mississippi River. Laura is moving west-northwest at 16 mph and is expected to approach land by the Texas-Louisiana border on Wednesday night.
Residents in Houston haven’t been told they have to evacuate just yet, but officials are telling them to get ready. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo didn’t mince her words in a press conference on Monday, urging citizens to make their preparations now and not overlook any details in their plans, particularly regarding COVID-19 safety precautions in the likelihood of evacuations or extended power outages. "This is not Harvey, this is not Imelda, this is not Allison. This is Laura," Hidalgo said, according to ABC13. "Every storm is different, and we urge folks not to use any prior storm as a template for what or will happen. What we need to do is prepare for the worst."
Thurman Bartie, the mayor of Port Arthur, Texas, ordered the more than 54,000 residents of the city to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Laura. In addition to the usual evacuation protocols, Bartie's order included requirements related to the coronavirus pandemic, including mandating that evacuees all wear face coverings and any citizens that need help with transportation out of the expected storm zone undergo temperature checks. Bartie did not mince words when discussing the threat posed by the approaching storm and the risk people who ignore the evacuation order might be taking. "If you decide to stay, you're staying on your own," Bartie said, according to NBC2 in Houston. Laura is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 storm near the Texas-Louisiana border. AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell was in Port Arthur, which is on the western side of Sabine Lake about 90 miles east of Houston, on Tuesday morning, and captured video of school buses lined up and waiting to escort residents out of harm's way.
On the AccuWeather RealImpact Scale for Hurricanes, Hurricane Laura is rated a 3 on the 1 to 5 scale. The scale is a new method the company introduced in 2019 to better assess the overall potential damage a storm could cause than the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which only factors in wind impacts. The scale is designed to communicate a more comprehensive representation of a storm's potential impact on lives and livelihoods.
Residents in Holly Beach, Louisiana, are preparing for Hurricane Laura by stocking up on boards for windows, gassing up vehicles and gathering essentials. Laura is expected to impact the area just a couple weeks before the 15-year anniversary of Hurricane Rita’s devastation in the same community. On Monday, the Office of Emergency Preparedness in Cameron Parish issued mandatory evacuations for Holly Beach and surrounding areas, according to KLFY.com.
Galveston Mayor Craig Brown signed a mandatory evacuation Tuesday as the rapidly strengthening Laura barrels toward the the Texas coastline. The mandatory evacuation was signed and went into effect at 6 a.m., local time, Tuesday, and the city has urged residents to leave the island by 12 p.m. PDT on Wednesday “with all family members and pets.” The evacuation comes after the storm tracked westward overnight, its intensity heightening. AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting that Laura will make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane, potentially becoming the first major hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. “With the uncertainties of this storm and its increasing strength we need to take all necessary precautions to protect our residents,” Brown said. “It’s imperative that you make plans this morning to secure your homes and move you and your family to safety off island.”
Laura has reached hurricane status, according to NOAA hurricane hunter aircraft data recorded at 7:15 a.m., CDT. With maximum sustained wind speeds of 75 mph, Laura has cleared the threshold of a Category 1 storm en route to what meteorologists expect to be the season's first major hurricane.
Some internet users were looking to have some fun with the former tropical duo by calling for Tropical Storm Laura to be renamed "Polo." A petition on Change.org is calling for the World Meteorological Organization and NOAA to change the name so Marco and Polo can be united "once and for all." "After all, it is 2020," the organizer wrote along with a storm cloud emoji and several hashtags. ⛈ #hurricanepolo #teampolo #marcopolo #2020 So far about 4,000 people out of the desired 5,000 have signed the petition. One user who signed the petition wrote, " "Why not make a bad circumstance memorable?," while another said, "We may as well find the humor in 2020!" Getting that change to actually go through is likely easier said than done, however. This year's "P" name on the 2020 Atlantic storm list is locked in on Paulette. Judging by how busy the 2020 season has been thus far, Paulette could be here sooner rather than later. Plus, Marco has since dissipated into a post-tropical cyclone after making landfall on Monday.
Tropical Storm Laura's anticipated strengthening into an eventual Category 3 hurricane is expected to follow a curved path through the Gulf of Mexico and make landfall late Wednesday, although its impacts could be felt much earlier. Laura is forecast to be a 3 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes, a scale that rates tropical systems from less than one and 1 to 5 based on expected impacts.
As of 4 a.m., CDT, Tropical Storm Laura is located just northwest of Cuba as it continues moving west-northwest at 17 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The continued track and strengthening of Laura has now triggered a Hurricane Watch in east Texas from Port Bolivar to San Luis Pass while a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from the San Luis Pass to Freeport.
AccuWeather meteorologists are now forecasting Laura to strengthen to a Category 3 hurricane before making landfall near the border of Texas and Louisiana on Wednesday evening.
Just hours after weakening to a tropical depression, Marco became post-tropical early on Tuesday morning. The system is expected to dissipate entirely by early Wednesday morning. "Swells and rip currents produced by Marco will continue to subside on Tuesday," the National Hurricane Center said.
Just hours after making landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River, Marco was downgraded to a tropical depression with winds of 35 mph. Some rain is lingering over the southeastern U.S. from Marco, including the risk of tornadoes and waterspouts. “A brief tornado or two remains possible overnight across the Florida Panhandle, southwest Georgia, far southern Alabama, and far southern Mississippi,” the National Hurricane Center said. Marco will continue to weaken as it moves inland into Tuesday.
Companies removed workers from more than 100 offshore oil and gas platforms in the Gulf of Mexico due to the impending approach of Marco and Laura. Oil and gas production was slowed as a result of the safety measures, The Associated Press reported, however the impact on production is typically short-lived and shouldn’t raise pump prices. Approximately 114 platforms had been evacuated, the Interior Department said based on company reports. That is 18% of the staffed platforms in the Gulf, but they account for 58% of Gulf oil production and 45% of natural gas output, The Associated Press reported. Over the last few days, Exxon, Chevron, BP and Shell also began evacuating some platforms and drilling rigs. Operators in the Gulf often evacuate offshore workers when the forecast shows hurricanes or tropical storms. Thankfully, gasoline inventories are high, and the storms are unlikely to move pump prices unless refineries on land are damaged, Patrick DeHaan, an analyst for GasBuddy, said.
Workers for the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority closed the floodgates in Harvey, Louisiana, just outside New Orleans on Monday. “We’re only going to dodge the bullet so many times. And the current forecast for Laura has it focused intently on Louisiana,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said during a news briefing. State emergencies were declared in Louisiana and Mississippi, and shelters were opened with cots set farther apart.
Closed floodgates in Harvey, Louisiana, on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gov. Greg Abbott has deployed teams from the Texas Army, Air National Guards, Military Department and Texas State Guard to assist with the two storms. More than 70 members of these agencies are currently moving to their assigned locations across Texas, the governor announced. Air crews are ready for emergency search and rescues while waiting at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and at the airport in San Antonio. “The State of Texas is mobilizing the Texas Army and Air National Guards, and Texas State Guard to assist local, state, and federal officials as Tropical Storms Marco and Laura approach the Gulf Coast and Southeast Texas,” Abbott said on Twitter. The Texas Military Department has trained specifically for rescue operations during the COVID-19 pandemic and personal protective equipment has been placed where needed. “…As the situation develops, it is imperative that Texans who live on the Gulf Coast and in southeast Texas pay close attention to weather alerts and heed warnings from local officials,” Abbott warned. “Property and belongings can be restored, but lives cannot. I call on all Texans who may be in harm’s way to put their safety and their family’s lives above all else and adhere to the guidance and warnings from emergency management officials.”
Tropical Storm Marco made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River at 6 p.m. CDT on Monday. Although the center of the storm made landfall over Louisiana, a majority of the rain associated with the system is over the Florida Panhandle, southern Alabama and southern Georgia. Marco is barely clinging on to tropical storm status with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is forecast to be downgraded to a tropical depression on Monday night.
Residents all along the Gulf Coast may be working what exactly they can expect in their neighborhood from Tropical Storm Marco and what is forecast to be Hurricane Laura later this week. AccuWeather’s Local Hurricane Tracker does just that, breaking down every aspect of the storm.. This feature shows the hour-by-hour forecast for both Marco and Laura and can be found on the forecast page for cities and towns all along the Gulf Coast. For example, the worst impacts from Laura in New Orleans is currently projected to occur between 5 p.m. CDT Wednesday and 7 a.m. CDT Thursday.
On Monday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued a hurricane watch for part of the coast of Texas and Louisiana centered around the zone where Laura is projected to make landfall. The watch is in effect from Port Bolivar, Texas, to the west of Morgan City, Louisiana. A tropical storm watch has also been issued for areas just outside of the hurricane watch. “A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous,” the NHC said. Residents in this area should begin to prepare now for Laura, which is forecast to make landfall as a hurricane late Wednesday or early Thursday morning.
Rain and thunderstorms associated with Marco are drenching parts of the southeastern U.S. and are bringing the risk of tornadoes. As a result, a tornado watch has been issued for part of the Florida Panhandle, far southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia. This includes Panama City, Florida; Dothan, Alabama; and Albany, Georgia and is in effect until 12 a.m. EDT.
Residents along the central Gulf Coast are taking Marco and Laura seriously and have moved some of their property to higher ground away from the coast. AccuWeather National Weather Reporter Jonathan Petramala drove though St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana, on Monday afternoon and saw the mobile units parked miles away from the water due the risk of flooding that is accompanying Marco and Laura. “The one-two punch of Marco and especially Laura had these owners doing what they can to protect their property,” Petramala said. Laura is forecast to be the stronger of the two storms and is projected make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane on Wednesday night.
Marco may soon be downgraded to a tropical depression as it gradually loses strength as it approaches landfall. At 2 a.m. EDT Monday, Marco had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, but 12 hours later, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that the highest sustained winds were 40 mph. If these wind speeds fall to 35 mph, Marco will likely be downgraded to a tropical depression. Even if the storm does get downgraded, people along the coast should not let their guard down. “Gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and lingering coastal flooding are expected from Marco along portions of the Gulf Coast through this evening,” the NHC said early Monday afternoon. The center of Marco is forecast to make landfall in southern Louisiana late Monday afternoon or early Monday night and will tack over southern Louisiana through Tuesday.
AccuWeather meteorologists have been keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Laura as it has made its way over the Caribbean and they now say there's a chance Laura could go through some rapid strengthening over the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Dan Kottlowski, AccuWeather's resident hurricane expert, said there's a chance the storm could reach Category 3 force as it moves over the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Those waters are very warm -- in some cases as high as 87 degrees Fahrenheit. As Laura approaches the Gulf Coast, the storm could still be Category 2 strength. Check the latest forecast and track map and stay up to date with the developing situation by keeping it here on AccuWeather's live blog.
NHC Director Ken Graham spoke to AccuWeather Chief Broadcast Meteorologist Bernie Rayno this morning on the AccuWeather Network to provide an update on Marco and Laura. Graham said parts of the Gulf Coast were already receiving "intense" tropical rainfall well away from the center of disorganized Marco. Graham also discussed the potential for waterspouts to form along the coast. Watch the full interview here.
AccuWeather Chief Broadcast Meteorologist Bernie Rayno (left) interview NHC director Ken Graham on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
Tropical Storm Laura has wreaked havoc as it has tracked across the Caribbean dumping heavy rain on Hispaniola. As many as 12 fatalities have been blamed on Laura as of Monday, but video emerged of an inspiring moment from Sunday as members of the Dominican Republic’s Defensa Civil were seen rescuing a dog from floodwaters. After the dog was safe on dry land, the Defensa Civil posted a photo of the pup on Instagram with a caption that said, according to Storyful, "The rescued dog is now our friend." Watch the video of the rescue here.
Members of the Dominican Republic’s Defensa Civil were seen rescuing a dog from floodwaters after Tropical Storm Laura inundated Hispaniola on Sunday, August 23, 2020. (Defensa Civil DR via Storyful)
Coronavirus testing is canceled across Louisiana on Monday and Tuesday due to severe weather threats coming from Tropical Storm Marco. As it gets closer to landfall, Marco is expected to bring gusty winds, heavy rainfall and a dangerous storm surge along parts of the Gulf Coast during the day on Monday. Nearly 143,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported so far in the state, with 11,000 coming from Orleans County, according to Johns Hopkins University. A storm surge warning is active for parts of Louisiana. Parts of the coast stretching from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle are already feeling Marco’s wrath, with rough surf and windy downpours. Landfall is expected to take place somewhere along Louisiana’s southeastern coast, which could be impacted by Tropical Storm Laura later in the week, as well.
With Marco bearing down and Laura not far behind, residents in Kenner, Louisiana, about 10 miles west of New Orleans, hit the grocery stores on Sunday, cleaning out store shelves as they stocked up on essential items. AccuWeather National Reporter Jonathan Petramala visited a store in Kenner, and shared a short video showing the shelves all but bare as Marco closed in. For those in the New Orleans area, use the AccuWeather Local Tracker to keep real-time tabs on Marco and stay up to date with the latest forecast from AccuWeather meteorologists.
AccuWeather Chief Broadcast Meteorologist Bernie Rayno interviewed AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski Monday morning on the AccuWeather Network to discuss the latest developments with tropical storms Marco and Laura. Kottlowski explained how wind shear played a huge role in limiting Marco's strength and also discussed why Laura will have a different set of circumstances to deal with in the Gulf compared to Marco. Watch the full interview below.
Marco continues to unleash heavy rainfall and gusty winds along parts of the Gulf Coast as the 50-mph tropical storm crawls to the north-northwest at 8 mph. The storm was located 55 miles southeast of the Mouth of the Mississippi River as of the National Hurricane Center's 10 a.m. CDT Monday advisory. Tropical storm warnings were discontinued for areas west of Morgan City, located in south-central Louisiana, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana. Tropical Storm Warnings are still posted for Morgan City eastward to the Mississippi/Alabama border, as well as Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and New Orleans. Storm surge warnings are also in effect from Morgan City eastward to Ocean Springs, Mississippi.
Tropical Storm Marco churned across the northern Gulf of Mexico on Monday, Aug, 24, 2020, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. (NOAA/AccuWeather)
As Marco moved closer to land on Sunday, eventually becoming a Category 1 hurricane before weakening once again to a tropical storm, one onlooker captured a "massive" waterspout spinning over the Gulf of Mexico. Extreme meteorologist Reed Timmer was in Waveland, Mississippi, Monday morning and said he expects additional waterspouts to be the main threat from the approaching tropical storm. Hear more from Reed in the tweet below.
As Tropical Storm Laura moved over Hispaniola, the island shared by the Dominican Republic and Haiti, on Sunday, it dumped torrential rains, which caused widespread flooding across both countries. According to AFP, at least 12 fatalities have been blamed on Tropical Storm Laura -- 9 in Haiti and 3 in the Dominican Republic. Video images emerging from Haiti showed the extent of flooding with many streets turned into rivers of raging muddy water and cars stuck in mud and debris. On Monday morning, Laura remained a strong tropical storm with 65-mph sustained winds and was located about 125 miles east-southeast of Cayo Largo, Cuba. Get the latest forecast on where Laura is headed here.
As of the 8 a.m. National Hurricane Center advisory, Tropical Storm Laura was located about 125 miles east-southeast of the Cuban island of Cayo Largo. The storm is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and moving to the west-northwest at 21 mph.
AccuWeather meteorologists expect the storm to strengthen when it reaches the Gulf of Mexico, and say it could reach Category 2 strength before it makes landfall along the Louisiana coastline later this week.
At its 7 a.m. CDT advisory, the National Hurricane Center said that Tropical Storm Marco was located only a mere 85 miles from the mouth of the Mississippi River. The storm was unleashing heavy rain and strong winds along parts of the northern Gulf Coast, the NHC said, and it will approach the Louisiana coast Monday afternoon. Marco is moving to the northwest at around 10 mph.
The storm continues to weaken, as its maximum sustained winds are now only at around 50 mph, down from 60 mph at the 4 a.m. CDT advisory. AccuWeather meteorologists expect Marco to weaken to a tropical depression on Tuesday near the Texas/Louisiana border.
Tropical Storm Marco seen on radar early on Aug. 24, 2020. (Image/AccuWeather)
Tropical Storm Warnings were issued early Monday morning for the middle and lower Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to Key West in Florida as Laura continues moving towards to the Gulf. As of 5 a.m., EDT, the storm is moving west-northwest at 21 mph with maximum sustained winds at 65 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Along its course toward the U.S., Tropical Storm Laura has unleashed damaging and deadly impacts across the northern Caribbean. At least nine deaths have been attributed to Laura, three of which occurred in the Dominican Republic and five in Haiti. Among the fatalities include a 7-year-old boy and his mother who were in their home in the Dominican Republic's capitol of Santo Domingo when a wall collapsed on top of them.
Hurricane Marco was downgraded to a tropical storm on Sunday night, about 185 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River. As of 11 p.m. CDT, the storm was packing winds of 70 mph and traveling north-northwest at 12 mph. As a result, the Hurricane Watch from Intracoastal City to west of Morgan City has been canceled.
"Even with the storm losing some wind intensity, residents across the region should not let their guard down as Marco remains a strong tropical storm packing flooding downpours and high winds," AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff said.
Tropical Storm Laura strengthened slightly on Sunday night about 125 miles southeast of Camaguey, Cuba. Eastern Cuba and Jamaica are being hit with heavy rains as the storm moves west-northwest at 21 mph, packing 65 mph winds.
Government officials have discontinued a Tropical Storm Warning for all of Haiti as of 11 p.m. EDT.
Hurricane Marco is now expected to near the coast of Louisiana on Monday, bringing a life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-strength winds with it.
In preparation, a Tropical Storm Warning has been issued from Cameron to just west of Morgan City, Louisiana, and a Storm Surge Watch is in effect from Sabine Pass to Morgan City, Louisiana, and from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, to the Mississippi and Alabama border. Storm Surge Watches are also in effect for Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas.
Tropical Storm Laura is now located over Eastern Cuba, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. Laura is traveling north-northwest at a speed of 21 mph, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 60 mph.
Officials in The Bahamas have discontinued their Tropical Storm Warning that was initially issued for Inagua and the Ragged Islands in the southeastern Bahamas.
President Donald Trump approved of emergency declarations in Louisiana and Puerto Rico in regard to Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura. During a news conference, Trump said his administration is monitoring both tropical developments closely as they trek toward the U.S.
Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome signed into effect a parish-wide emergency disaster declaration as the threat of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura looms. This situation is fluid, and of course, our community is still mitigating the coronavirus pandemic. This is an unusual, and historic, event, and we need residents to take preparations seriously," she said.
Louisiana State University's Office of Emergency Preparedness released a message on Sunday afternoon announcing that classes will be canceled on Monday, Aug. 24 due to Hurricane Marco. Residence halls and other on-campus housing will remain opened for students, however classes and other activities are canceled. Information on whether classes will resume on Tuesday will be announced at 2 p.m. CDT on Monday. The announcement said that students living on-campus will have access to meals during this time.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster for 23 counties in the state on Sunday, including all 22 costal surge counties. Bexar County is also included in the state of disaster for sheltering purposes. The declaration comes ahead of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura making landfall. Abbott also requested President Donald Trump declare Marco and Laura a Federal state of emergency for the 23 Texas counties.
Hurricane Marco is crossing the central Gulf while Tropical Storm Laura brings heavy rainfall and life-threatening flash flooding over portions of the Dominican Republic and Haiti. Reports say 1,050 have been evacuated, 129 people are in shelter and 14 communities have been cut off by Laura’s downpours in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
Hurricane Marco (left) and Tropical Storm Laura (right) gaining strength as they head toward the U.S. on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (Image via GOES-East NOAA satellite)
Marco has officially upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane, according to data from the Air Force Hurricane Hunters. Maximum winds are 75 mph with higher gusts.
There is a risk of flash flooding from heavy rainfall across southeastern Louisiana, southern Mississippi, and southern Alabama on Monday and Tuesday from Marco according to the National Weather Service.
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect from Morgan City, Louisiana to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, including Lake Borgne, where 4 to 6 feet of inundation above ground level could occur due to Marco.
Tropical Storm Marco is still on the cusp of becoming a hurricane. Marco is about 325 miles from the mouth of the Mississippi River with wind speeds of 70 mph moving to the west-northwest at 14 mph.
Tropical Storm Laura is about 95 miles from the eastern tip of Cuba, with wind speeds of 50 mph moving to the west-northwest at 21 mph.
Marco is approaching hurricane strength as it moves north of the Yucatan and Cuba. Wind shear still remains over Marco, but this will be weakening over the next few hours as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. This decreased wind shear is expected to allow Marco to become a hurricane on Sunday.
A Storm Surge Warning and a Hurricane Warning are in effect for Morgan City, Louisiana.
As Marco pushes northward over the Gulf of Mexico, landfall is expected as early as Monday midday and as late as Monday evening. As Marco makes landfall over southeast Louisiana, the storm may remain a hurricane for several hours as it moves over the bayous of Louisiana.
The National Hurricane Center reports portions of the U.S. Gulf coast will likely experience a prolonged period of hazardous weather this week. Wind gusts from Marco are powerful enough to bring down trees and power lines and cause damage to weaker structures.
Currently, Laura is bringing torrential rain to parts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic as the storm is about 95 miles east of Port Au Prince, Haiti. Tropical Storm Marco continues to gain strength as it continues to cross into the Gulf of Mexico. Both Laura and Marco continue to track away from central Florida and into the Gulf.
Continental US - Longwave Window - IR
Tropical Storm Laura is about 40 miles from Port-au-Prince, Haiti, with wind speeds of 45 mph moving to the west-northwest at 18 mph.
Tropical storm watches and warnings are in effect from Hispaniola to Cuba, the Florida Keys and the central Bahamas. "Laura Bringing Torrential Rainfall and Life-Threatening Flooding To the Dominican Republic and Haiti," The National Hurricane Center tweeted.
Marco is just shy of Category 1 hurricane strength with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and is moving to the north-northwest at 13 mph. Hurricane and storm surge warnings have been issued for portions of the northern Gulf Coast.
On Saturday, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced the state could begin experiencing the effects of Tropical Storm Marco as early as Sunday. "We are in unprecedented times," Reeves said. "We are dealing with not only two potential storms in the next few [days,] we are also dealing with COVID-19." The governor advised people to find places to evacuate other than public shelters.
Marco is approaching Category 1 hurricane strength with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and is moving to the north-northwest at 13 mph.
Laura has wind speeds of 45 mph while centered over the eastern portion of the Dominican Republic, and was moving to the west-northwest at 18 mph.
