Two storms — Laura and Marco — are anticipated to make back-to-back landfalls on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

States of emergency have been declared in Louisiana and Mississippi as the region prepares for strikes from multiple tropical systems.

Laura's death toll mounting in the Caribbean as storm sets course toward US

The tropical storm being blamed for at least nine deaths across the northern Caribbean will deliver another blow to the U.S. Gulf Coast just days after Marco -- and forecasters say Laura is likely to be even stronger.