Thunderstorms fuel increasing flash flooding threat in Texas

The risk for flash flooding returns to the southern Plains a week after the devastating flooding in Texas Hill Country.

AccuWeather’s Ali Reid reports from Hunt, Texas, where communities are coming together to begin healing as of July 11, after being devastated by flash flooding during the holiday weekend.

Just a week after deadly flooding devastated parts of Texas Hill Country, a renewed flash flooding threat is expected to impact parts of northern and central Texas, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

A front that crossed over the southern Rockies and southern Plains will stall over the weekend, setting the stage for widespread thunderstorms from Texas to Arkansas.

Many of the thunderstorms will be slow-moving, which can dump several inches of rain in a short period of time. Much of the ground remains saturated in Texas, especially where the significant flooding occurred in Texas Hill Country, which will exacerbate flooding concerns this weekend into Monday.

Individuals are urged to have many ways to receive flood-related watches and warnings 24 hours a day. Residents and visitors should make a plan and be aware of the quickest means to get to higher ground should flash flooding occur.

It is important to know the difference between a flash flood watch and warning. A flash flood watch means weather conditions are conducive for flash flooding. A flash flood warning means flash flooding is imminent at the location specified and actions should be immediately taken to move to higher ground.

Portions of Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas are forecast by AccuWeather to measure at least 2 inches of rain. The area most at risk for multiple inches will be where the most numerous rounds of thunderstorms occur from parts of northern Texas into Oklahoma, where the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 14 inches can occur.

Across Texas Hill Country, a general 1-2 inches can occur from thunderstorms that cross the area.

Along with the flash flooding threat, thunderstorms can be severe across portions of the region through the weekend. Other hazards including hail and localized damaging winds can occur in any severe thunderstorm.

AccuWeather Forecast Intern Julia Angerman contributed content to this article.

