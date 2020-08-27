Laura's final stretch: Once powerful hurricane could get a second wind
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Aug. 27, 2020 11:52 AM
Winds over 130 mph pounded buildings in Lake Charles, Louisiana as Hurricane Laura made landfall during the overnight hours of August 26.
Following its historic and deadly path through the Gulf Coast, Laura is forecast to weaken to a tropical rainstorm prior to crossing the Appalachians. But even in its weakened state, the storm may still be strong enough to bring damaging impacts to areas of the Northeast, and it may even ramp back up to a tropical storm before brushing part of Atlantic Canada.
Laura will bring damaging winds, flash flooding and perhaps isolated tornadoes to the Central states as far to the north as part of the Ohio Valley into Friday night. The storm could then produce drenching rain and the risk of isolated tornadoes to some areas of the Northeast during the weekend.
The circulation center of Laura will continue to unwind as the system turns eastward and accelerates; however, enough energy may remain to continue to cause trouble from the southern Appalachians Friday night to central and eastern North Carolina, eastern Virginia, central and southeastern Maryland, Delaware, southern New Jersey and perhaps southeastern Pennsylvania during Saturday and Saturday evening.
The Chesapeake and Delaware bays are significant moisture sources due to their very warm water this time of the year. These water bodies can also create subtle changes in air temperature, which sometimes fuel rotating thunderstorms, provided a system such as a weak tropical feature is in the vicinity.
AccuWeather meteorologists cannot rule out damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes and waterspouts in the mid-Atlantic region on Saturday as a result of the geography and the path of Laura.
People spending time outdoors on land or the water should keep an eye out for rapidly changing weather conditions on Saturday.
Fast forward motion of Laura should limit rainfall to a general 1-2 inches with locally higher amounts from the southern Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic coast spanning Friday night to Saturday evening. While this is not likely to cause widespread problems and can ease pockets of abnormally dry to drought conditions in the area, there can still be a few incidents of flash urban and small stream flooding.
Joining up with Laura will eventually be a non-tropical system--a cold front in this case. That front will help bring showers and thunderstorms to the Northeast in lieu of Laura's presence. Heating of the day may allow some of the storms to become locally severe over parts of the central and northern Appalachians to the New England coast.
As Laura speeds along off the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts during Saturday night and Sunday, there is a chance it regains enough strength and circulation to become a tropical storm once again.
"Ocean water temperatures are sufficiently warm enough for Laura to reorganize perhaps back into a tropical storm for a brief time during Sunday before it moves over much cooler water south and east of Nova Scotia," AccuWeather's top hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski said.
"We are forecasting Laura to make a final landfall over southeast Newfoundland Sunday night as it accelerates to the northeast," Kottlowski added.
Beach and boating interests should monitor the progress of Laura this weekend. A period of gusty winds, rough surf and heavy seas can occur along the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts, especially if Laura gets its second wind.
Factors against regeneration will be led by strong wind shear created by the approaching cold front and corresponding southward dip in the jet stream.
Regardless, it appears both systems will tend to merge over the Gulf of St. Lawrence region and Newfoundland and Labrador later this weekend. An area of drenching rain and gusty winds is likely. Some of the heavy rain can extend westward for a brief time across portions of Maine.
How much wind occurs in Newfoundland will depend on whether or not Laura regains tropical storm strength.
There is the potential for 2-4 inches (50-100 millimeters) of rain to be unleashed from coastal Maine to Newfoundland as the two systems get together later this weekend.
Report a Typo
