Laura makes landfall on Louisiana coastline as Category 4 hurricane
By
Adriana Navarro, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Aug. 27, 2020 2:24 AM
|
Updated Aug. 27, 2020 8:47 AM
As Hurricane Laura made landfall along the Louisiana coast on Aug. 27, powerful wind and heavy rain swept through Lake Charles, causing damage to buildings.
Laura slammed into the coast of Louisiana near the town of Cameron early Thursday as a Category 4 hurricane unleashing catastrophic storm surge and punishing winds. The monstrous storm, which packed maximum sustained winds of 150 mph as it barreled ashore, is one of the strongest to ever strike Louisiana in recorded history.
As of Thursday morning, Laura was a Category 2 storm that was moving into central Louisiana about 20 miles north of Fort Polk, which is about an hour north of Lake Charles. Maximum sustained winds had dipped to 100 mph, but Laura was still spreading dangerous hurricane conditions farther inland. The storm was maintaining its forward speed of 15 mph.
Not even 24 hours earlier, Laura rapidly intensified by 70% in power overnight Tuesday to become a Category 3 hurricane, the first major hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. By 1 p.m. local time, Wednesday, the NOAA Hurricane Hunters found Laura had become an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane.
Laura is a history-making storm, according to Colorado State University Meteorologist Phil Klotzbach. Never before has a Category 4 hurricane made landfall in southwestern Louisiana, making it the strongest storm on record by wind intensity for that part of the state, he said. In September 2005, Hurricane Rita roared ashore in a similar area as a Category 3 storm.
Laura is tied for strongest landfalling hurricane in state history with the 1856 Last Island storm, which also had 150 mph winds, Klotzbach noted on Twitter. Laura also became the seventh named storm of the current season to make landfall on the mainland U.S., a new record for landfalls by the end of August. The previous record was six from 1886 and 1916.
Laura's fury reached the Lake Charles area Wednesday night, knocking its radar out of service as winds gusted past 130 mph in the hurricane's northern eyewall. Pictures on social media showed extensive damage to one of the city's high-rises.
Footage captured from storm chaser Brandon Clement showed Laura's winds flipping over trucks and RVs. Extreme meteorologist Reed Timmer captured footage of buildings being gutted in downtown Lake Charles by Laura's hellacious winds.
Wednesday morning, AccuWeather meteorologists raised Hurricane Laura to a 4 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes, a method devised in 2019 to better assess the overall potential damage a storm can cause. A RealImpact™ rating of 4 can mean that residents in areas directly impacted by the storm can expect severe, long-lasting flooding from coast to inland. For comparison, both Hurricane Harvey from 2017 and Hurricane Florence of 2018 were retroactively rated as a 4 on the RealImpact™ Scale.
AccuWeather meteorologists warned that complete destruction of mobile homes along with roof and wall failure is possible from Laura, the first major hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season. Locations could be uninhabitable for weeks or months, and roads impassible from large debris. Many bridges, causeways and access routes may become impassable as flood control systems and barriers may become stressed and fail. Major damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks and piers should be expected.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
The National Hurricane Center warned on Wednesday that Laura may damage even well-built homes and called the storm's storm surge an "unsurvivable" danger. Along with the common threat of the storm snapping or uprooting trees, the NHC also warned electricity and water may be unavailable for several days to weeks.
Laura's winds have already wreaked havoc on the power grid across the region. Power outages continued to increase Thursday and will continue to do so as Laura to barrels farther inland. Over 390,000 customers are in the dark in Louisiana, with over 100,000 outages in southeastern Texas as of 7 a.m. CDT Thursday, according to PowerOutage.US.
Numerous tornado warnings have been issued across the region, and AccuWeather meteorologists say the tornado dangers will only continue as Laura moves inland.
Louisiana started to experience intense flooding on Wednesday morning near Louisiana State Route 1, among other areas, well before Laura made landfall.
"Unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes," the NHC warned in a tweet on Wednesday, adding that the surge could extend up to 40 miles inland from the coastline.
Storm surge is an above-normal rise in sea water along the coast that's generated by approaching or landfalling tropical systems, its strength and reach comparing more to a river than a tide.
AccuWeather forecasters predicted a storm surge of 15 to 20 feet near Cameron, a coastal town of about 135 miles east of Houston. On Monday, residents were seen evacuating the town. The highest elevation in Cameron Parish is around 20 feet, meaning that the entire parish could be underwater during the worst of the storm.
"A storm surge of that magnitude, combined with wave action, would be high enough to fully devastate the second story of structures located along the coast," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said. "Moving water with wave action has the force of being in the middle of a large river. Waters will begin to rise and some coastal roads can become flooded well in advance of the center of the storm's arrival on the coast."
A well-organized and strengthening Hurricane Laura was churning over the west-central Gulf of Mexico, and satellite images on Wednesday, Aug. 26, captured a distinctive eye, which indicates a powerful hurricane. (NOAA/Goes-East)
Tensions mounted during the week ahead of Laura's landfall as the storm strengthened along an eerily similar path taken by one particularly notorious hurricane from 2005: Rita, another hurricane retroactively rated a 4 on the RealImpact™ Scale. The similarities stirred old wounds that local officials sought to address.
"This is not Harvey, this is not Imelda, this is not Allison. This is Laura," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said during a press conference, according to ABC13. "Every storm is different, and we urge folks not to use any prior storm as a template for what or will happen. What we need to do is prepare for the worst."
On Wednesday, Hidalgo signed an disaster declaration for Harris County following Laura's upgrade to Category 3 storm.
The coronavirus pandemic has indeed brought new challenges to hurricane preparation this season. To adapt to the dual danger of COVID-19 and hurricanes, the Center for Disease Prevention and Control has recommended preparing a "go kit" with items that can help protect you and others from transmission of COVID-19, including hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and two masks for each person as social distancing may become more difficult.
The first mandatory evacuation order was issued Tuesday when the hurricane was still a Category 1 storm. Galveston Mayor Craig Brown signed a mandatory evacuation Tuesday at 6 a.m. local time, the order going into effect immediately, and the city urged residents to leave the island by noon Wednesday and to take with them “all family members and pets.” City services were suspended at noon on Tuesday.
Elsewhere along the Gulf Coast, residents in Louisiana prepared for the storm by boarding up windows. Oil refineries across the Gulf were shut down amid all of the tropical activity over the Gulf -- first from Marco and later from Laura. All told, over half a million in Texas and Louisiana were told to flee the approaching storm.
A St. George Island first responder died on Tuesday while trying to save a swimmer, Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith reported over Facebook Live. He noted that it had been a "double-red-flag day," meaning no one should have been in the water to begin with.
"The conditions are terrible," Smith said. "There's a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, so I'm asking all the tourists don't go in the water. If you're in the water and you're told to leave and you don't, you will be arrested. We're serious about this. There's no reason for any other loss of life."
The identity of the first responder has yet to be made public.
Across the rest of the Gulf, the clock started ticking as storm surge ahead of the storm pressed inland.
Even after Laura passes through the region, forecasters say that cleanup and recovery efforts may be exacerbated by Mother Nature.
"There will be daily scattered storms around that will lead to cleanup delays through Monday, especially across the hard hit coastal areas of Louisiana," AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys said. "Humidity levels will be high and temperatures will climb up into the lower 90s F for many."
Laura took its time in its beginning stages of development before moving into the warm waters that would serve as a catalyst to its strengthening.
On Friday morning, Aug. 21, Tropical Depression 13 underwent its metamorphosis into a tropical storm just a couple of hundred miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands. The strengthening led to the storm cinching the name Laura from the other tropical depression in the basin and becoming earliest L-named storm on record in the basin. The previous "L" storm record was held by Luis, which formed on Aug. 29, 1995.
Laura first struck the Dominican Republic and Haiti before moving over Cuba by late Sunday, leaving behind damage and flooding while it pushed across the northern Caribbean as a tropical storm. At least 23 people across the island of Hispaniola lost their lives to the storm, including 20 in Haiti and three in the Dominican Republic, The Associated Press reported on Wednesday.
Marco had joined Laura in the Atlantic on Friday, first forming in the western Caribbean before heading into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthening into a hurricane. Marco fizzled out during the beginning of the week as it skirted along the Gulf Coast. However, this wasn't before it became the earliest "M" storm on record in the basin and unleashed torrential rainfall on the region. The previous "M" storm record was held by the 2005 Hurricane Maria, which developed Sept. 2.
Prior to Laura and Marco's formation, Cristobal, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine and Kyle had all set new records for their respective letters in 2020.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Hurricane
Laura makes landfall on Louisiana coastline as Category 4 hurricane
By Adriana Navarro, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Aug. 27, 2020 2:24 AM | Updated Aug. 27, 2020 8:47 AM
As Hurricane Laura made landfall along the Louisiana coast on Aug. 27, powerful wind and heavy rain swept through Lake Charles, causing damage to buildings.
Laura slammed into the coast of Louisiana near the town of Cameron early Thursday as a Category 4 hurricane unleashing catastrophic storm surge and punishing winds. The monstrous storm, which packed maximum sustained winds of 150 mph as it barreled ashore, is one of the strongest to ever strike Louisiana in recorded history.
As of Thursday morning, Laura was a Category 2 storm that was moving into central Louisiana about 20 miles north of Fort Polk, which is about an hour north of Lake Charles. Maximum sustained winds had dipped to 100 mph, but Laura was still spreading dangerous hurricane conditions farther inland. The storm was maintaining its forward speed of 15 mph.
Not even 24 hours earlier, Laura rapidly intensified by 70% in power overnight Tuesday to become a Category 3 hurricane, the first major hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. By 1 p.m. local time, Wednesday, the NOAA Hurricane Hunters found Laura had become an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane.
Laura is a history-making storm, according to Colorado State University Meteorologist Phil Klotzbach. Never before has a Category 4 hurricane made landfall in southwestern Louisiana, making it the strongest storm on record by wind intensity for that part of the state, he said. In September 2005, Hurricane Rita roared ashore in a similar area as a Category 3 storm.
Laura is tied for strongest landfalling hurricane in state history with the 1856 Last Island storm, which also had 150 mph winds, Klotzbach noted on Twitter. Laura also became the seventh named storm of the current season to make landfall on the mainland U.S., a new record for landfalls by the end of August. The previous record was six from 1886 and 1916.
Laura's fury reached the Lake Charles area Wednesday night, knocking its radar out of service as winds gusted past 130 mph in the hurricane's northern eyewall. Pictures on social media showed extensive damage to one of the city's high-rises.
Footage captured from storm chaser Brandon Clement showed Laura's winds flipping over trucks and RVs. Extreme meteorologist Reed Timmer captured footage of buildings being gutted in downtown Lake Charles by Laura's hellacious winds.
Wednesday morning, AccuWeather meteorologists raised Hurricane Laura to a 4 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes, a method devised in 2019 to better assess the overall potential damage a storm can cause. A RealImpact™ rating of 4 can mean that residents in areas directly impacted by the storm can expect severe, long-lasting flooding from coast to inland. For comparison, both Hurricane Harvey from 2017 and Hurricane Florence of 2018 were retroactively rated as a 4 on the RealImpact™ Scale.
AccuWeather meteorologists warned that complete destruction of mobile homes along with roof and wall failure is possible from Laura, the first major hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season. Locations could be uninhabitable for weeks or months, and roads impassible from large debris. Many bridges, causeways and access routes may become impassable as flood control systems and barriers may become stressed and fail. Major damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks and piers should be expected.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
The National Hurricane Center warned on Wednesday that Laura may damage even well-built homes and called the storm's storm surge an "unsurvivable" danger. Along with the common threat of the storm snapping or uprooting trees, the NHC also warned electricity and water may be unavailable for several days to weeks.
Laura's winds have already wreaked havoc on the power grid across the region. Power outages continued to increase Thursday and will continue to do so as Laura to barrels farther inland. Over 390,000 customers are in the dark in Louisiana, with over 100,000 outages in southeastern Texas as of 7 a.m. CDT Thursday, according to PowerOutage.US.
Numerous tornado warnings have been issued across the region, and AccuWeather meteorologists say the tornado dangers will only continue as Laura moves inland.
Louisiana started to experience intense flooding on Wednesday morning near Louisiana State Route 1, among other areas, well before Laura made landfall.
"Unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes," the NHC warned in a tweet on Wednesday, adding that the surge could extend up to 40 miles inland from the coastline.
Storm surge is an above-normal rise in sea water along the coast that's generated by approaching or landfalling tropical systems, its strength and reach comparing more to a river than a tide.
AccuWeather forecasters predicted a storm surge of 15 to 20 feet near Cameron, a coastal town of about 135 miles east of Houston. On Monday, residents were seen evacuating the town. The highest elevation in Cameron Parish is around 20 feet, meaning that the entire parish could be underwater during the worst of the storm.
"A storm surge of that magnitude, combined with wave action, would be high enough to fully devastate the second story of structures located along the coast," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said. "Moving water with wave action has the force of being in the middle of a large river. Waters will begin to rise and some coastal roads can become flooded well in advance of the center of the storm's arrival on the coast."
A well-organized and strengthening Hurricane Laura was churning over the west-central Gulf of Mexico, and satellite images on Wednesday, Aug. 26, captured a distinctive eye, which indicates a powerful hurricane. (NOAA/Goes-East)
Tensions mounted during the week ahead of Laura's landfall as the storm strengthened along an eerily similar path taken by one particularly notorious hurricane from 2005: Rita, another hurricane retroactively rated a 4 on the RealImpact™ Scale. The similarities stirred old wounds that local officials sought to address.
"This is not Harvey, this is not Imelda, this is not Allison. This is Laura," Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said during a press conference, according to ABC13. "Every storm is different, and we urge folks not to use any prior storm as a template for what or will happen. What we need to do is prepare for the worst."
On Wednesday, Hidalgo signed an disaster declaration for Harris County following Laura's upgrade to Category 3 storm.
The coronavirus pandemic has indeed brought new challenges to hurricane preparation this season. To adapt to the dual danger of COVID-19 and hurricanes, the Center for Disease Prevention and Control has recommended preparing a "go kit" with items that can help protect you and others from transmission of COVID-19, including hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and two masks for each person as social distancing may become more difficult.
The first mandatory evacuation order was issued Tuesday when the hurricane was still a Category 1 storm. Galveston Mayor Craig Brown signed a mandatory evacuation Tuesday at 6 a.m. local time, the order going into effect immediately, and the city urged residents to leave the island by noon Wednesday and to take with them “all family members and pets.” City services were suspended at noon on Tuesday.
Elsewhere along the Gulf Coast, residents in Louisiana prepared for the storm by boarding up windows. Oil refineries across the Gulf were shut down amid all of the tropical activity over the Gulf -- first from Marco and later from Laura. All told, over half a million in Texas and Louisiana were told to flee the approaching storm.
A St. George Island first responder died on Tuesday while trying to save a swimmer, Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith reported over Facebook Live. He noted that it had been a "double-red-flag day," meaning no one should have been in the water to begin with.
"The conditions are terrible," Smith said. "There's a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, so I'm asking all the tourists don't go in the water. If you're in the water and you're told to leave and you don't, you will be arrested. We're serious about this. There's no reason for any other loss of life."
The identity of the first responder has yet to be made public.
Across the rest of the Gulf, the clock started ticking as storm surge ahead of the storm pressed inland.
Even after Laura passes through the region, forecasters say that cleanup and recovery efforts may be exacerbated by Mother Nature.
"There will be daily scattered storms around that will lead to cleanup delays through Monday, especially across the hard hit coastal areas of Louisiana," AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys said. "Humidity levels will be high and temperatures will climb up into the lower 90s F for many."
Laura took its time in its beginning stages of development before moving into the warm waters that would serve as a catalyst to its strengthening.
On Friday morning, Aug. 21, Tropical Depression 13 underwent its metamorphosis into a tropical storm just a couple of hundred miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands. The strengthening led to the storm cinching the name Laura from the other tropical depression in the basin and becoming earliest L-named storm on record in the basin. The previous "L" storm record was held by Luis, which formed on Aug. 29, 1995.
Laura first struck the Dominican Republic and Haiti before moving over Cuba by late Sunday, leaving behind damage and flooding while it pushed across the northern Caribbean as a tropical storm. At least 23 people across the island of Hispaniola lost their lives to the storm, including 20 in Haiti and three in the Dominican Republic, The Associated Press reported on Wednesday.
Marco had joined Laura in the Atlantic on Friday, first forming in the western Caribbean before heading into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthening into a hurricane. Marco fizzled out during the beginning of the week as it skirted along the Gulf Coast. However, this wasn't before it became the earliest "M" storm on record in the basin and unleashed torrential rainfall on the region. The previous "M" storm record was held by the 2005 Hurricane Maria, which developed Sept. 2.
Related:
Prior to Laura and Marco's formation, Cristobal, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine and Kyle had all set new records for their respective letters in 2020.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo