Severe storms to keep packing a punch in Northeast
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Aug. 26, 2020 11:12 AM
AccuWeather meteorologists say there is the potential for a large complex of storms to develop over Michigan, southwestern Ontario or Ohio.
Parts of the northeastern United States will catch a brief breather from severe weather into Wednesday night, prior to another widespread threat for damaging winds on Thursday.
Severe storms prowled the Northeast for the third afternoon and evening in a row on Tuesday and accounted for more than 200 of the 235 or so wind damage reports across the nation listed by the Storm Prediction Center (SPC).
The storms uprooted trees and knocked down power lines from southeastern Indiana, Ohio and West Virginia to coastal Maine Tuesday and Tuesday night.
A wedge of dry air is forecast to keep storms away from New England, much of eastern New York, New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware and eastern Maryland into Wednesday night. However, farther to the west, storms will gather, build and slice across portions of Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, western Pennsylvania, western New York state and southwestern Ontario into Wednesday evening.
Storms in this area will fire along the edge of the dry air to the northeast and hot and humid air to the southwest. A disturbance moving through the northern part of this zone will add to the severity of the storms, which can bring wind gusts as high as 70 mph, bursts of torrential rain and intense lightning.
"The southern part of the severe storms is likely to diminish quickly Wednesday night, but as the disturbance moves along farther to the north, a complex of severe weather may survive and continue to move along," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.
That disturbance will set the stage for a regional severe weather event on Thursday and Thursday night.
"Much of New York state, northern Pennsylvania, northern New Jersey and southern New England are expected to be at risk for storms with powerful wind gusts, hail, isolated flash flooding and intense lightning strikes on Thursday," Anderson added.
Cleveland and New York City may be on the southern edge of the Thursday severe weather threat area, and Boston may be just on the northeastern edge of the storms.
"South of the main severe weather threat zone, from southern Ohio to southern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey to Virginia, a few heavy, gusty thunderstorms can develop in the hot and humid air, but severe weather in this area is likely to be more isolated in nature," Anderson said.
On Friday, the threat of severe storms may focus more toward the Midwest once again, before shifting back into the Northeast on Saturday.
During the first part of this weekend, the combination of Laura and a non-tropical system is forecast to raise the potential for heavy, gusty and locally severe thunderstorms in the mid-Atlantic and New England.
Laura is forecast to make landfall near the Louisiana/Texas border late Wednesday night to early Thursday morning as a major hurricane -- Category 3 or greater -- with damage ranging from severe to catastrophic in the eastern part of the eyewall due to storm surge and high winds.
"Even though Laura is forecast to weaken significantly after spending several days over land, including the higher terrain of the southern Appalachians, it has a significant chance to redevelop into a tropical storm off the mid-Atlantic and southern New England coasts from Sunday to Sunday night as it moves away from the U.S.," AccuWeather's top hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski said.
There is the potential for a second landfall over southeastern Newfoundland later Monday.
