LIVE: Gulf Coast prepares for back-to-back strikes from Marco, Laura

Marco is already sending wind and rain to parts of the region as it nears landfall, but forecasters say Laura, already a deadly storm, has the chance to bring an even bigger impact.

Central Gulf Coast to feel Marco's wrath first as Laura looms

States of emergency have been declared in Louisiana and Mississippi as the region prepares for strikes from multiple tropical systems.

Laura may undergo 'rapid strengthening' before slamming Gulf Coast

Currently a tropical storm, Laura is forecast to ramp up, potentially reaching major hurricane status, before it eyes Texas and Louisiana -- just over 48 hours after Marco's anticipated landfall.