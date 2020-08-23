As Laura gets closer to shore, the storm is taking an eerily similar path to one notorious hurricane from the 2005 season: Rita. Rita was the last major hurricane to hit near the border of Louisiana and Texas and produced a maximum storm surge of 18 feet. The storm made landfall on Sept. 24, 2005, about one month after Katrina blasted southeastern Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Rita is the last major hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana. The storm peaked at Category 5 strength with winds of 180 mph, before slightly weakening to a Category 3 storm by the time it made landfall. Rita produced devastating storm surge and wind damage across southwestern Texas and Louisiana and also reportedly spawned up to 90 tornadoes.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards drew upon the Rita comparison at a press conference on Monday. “Every storm is unique; I can tell you. We’re only going to dodge the bullet so many times, and the current forecast for Laura has it focused intently on Louisiana,” Edwards said, according to WWLTV. “Understand right now, the strength of this hurricane is going to be akin to Rita. Not to Marco or any of the other storms, and that’s why we need to continue to prepare and continue to pray.

Rita caused $18.5 billion in economic damage, according to a NOAA report, and was rated as a Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson scale. According to AccuWeather's RealImpact Scale, Rita would've been classified as a 4, which is now what AccuWeather meteorologists currently forecast for Laura. Adjusted for inflation, Rita's economic impact would've been $24.6 billion in damages in 2020.