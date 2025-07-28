Heat and flood risk to hit Northeast before cooler air arrives

A big change in the weather pattern will arrive in the Northeast around the same time the calendar flips to August. But before the shift, millions will contend with high humidity and potentially flooding downpours.

Copied

July 25 was a stormy Friday in parts of the Northeast.

After a brief reprieve for some over the weekend, heat and humidity are expected to surge across the Northeast into the middle of the week before a significant cool push moves into the region, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

With the jet stream positioned well to the north, hot and humid conditions are forecast for millions in the Northeast through Wednesday. Daily high temperatures will top out well above historical averages for the end of July. Record highs will also be challenged daily along the Interstate 95 corridor.

AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures are likely to surpass the 100-degree mark in the hottest spots during the afternoon.

Nighttime relief will be limited, with lows only dropping into the upper 70s in some locations paired with muggy conditions.

Risk for severe thunderstorms, flooding to return ahead of refreshing air

A more substantial break from the heat and humidity is expected across the Northeast late in the workweek into the weekend but not before the threat of severe weather and flooding.

The same front that is driving the risk of severe weather across the Plains and Midwest early week will gradually push south across the Northeast into late week. Interacting with the hot and mositure-rich air in the region, there will be a risk of severe thunderstorms Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Flash flooding will be the primary hazard. Drenching thunderstorms could also bring reduced visibility, ponding on roads and slowed travel. There will also be a risk of locally damaging wind gusts and lightning strikes.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

•Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

There is increasing concern for heavy rainfall raising the risk of flash flooding as the front continues to dive southward later in the week.

Tropical moisture will surge in from the south, providing ample moisture for persistent downpours to setup from portions of Tennessee into southern New England. Rainfall amounts as high as 4 inches can occur late week where the most persistent rounds of downpours occur.

Individuals are urged to have several reliable ways to receive flood-related watches and warnings at all hours. Residents and visitors should make a plan and be aware of the quickest means to get to higher ground should flash flooding occur.

By Friday into the weekend, a refreshing change will be in place across the Northeast. Temperatures will trend below the historical average for the end of July and early August.

The historical average highs for Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia are 89 and 87, respectively, for the beginning of August. Forecast highs will reach the low 80s.

Along with the drop in temperatures, humidity levels will also decrease significantly across the region, creating more comfortable conditions for outdoor activities into the weekend.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.