On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that people can sometimes be infected with COVID-19 through airborne transmission, in particularly in enclosed spaces with inadequate ventilation, according to The Washington Post. The CDC guidance went on to explain how the virus spreads to people farther than six feet apart by tiny droplets and particles that float in the air under certain conditions. The CDC said the main drivers of viral spread are larger respiratory droplets that are emitted when someone coughs, sneezes, sings, talks, or breathes. “There is evidence that under certain conditions, people with COVID-19 seem to have infected others who were more than six feet away,” the updated guidance says. “These transmissions occurred within enclosed spaces that had inadequate ventilation. Sometimes the infected person was breathing heavily, for example while singing or exercising." The updated guidance also says, “Under these circumstances, scientists believe that the amount of infectious smaller droplet and particles produced by the people with COVID-19 became concentrated enough to spread the virus to other people. The people who were infected were in the same space during the same time or shortly after the person with COVID-19 had left.” In a statement issued after the page was updated, the agency said it “continues to believe, based on current science, that people are more likely to become infected the longer and closer they are to a person with COVID-19.”

These changes to the CDC's official guidance came weeks after similar language appeared on the agency's website and then was abruptly removed when CDC officials said that guidance had been posted by mistake. According to CNBC, the mistaken language that made it onto the website included passage saying the virus could spread through aerosols, which the CDC maintains is not the agency's position on how the virus can spread. Read the full CDC guidance here.