Delta will bring devastating impacts to Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula before it targets the U.S. Bernie Rayno has the forecast.
Ferocious Hurricane Delta is only getting more dangerous.The National Hurricane Center said in its 2 p.m. EDT update that maximum sustained winds were up to 140 mph. Delta was getting closer to the Yucatan Peninsula, as it was about 260 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. The storm's forward speed remained the same at 16 mph. The government of the Cayman Islands discontinued the tropical storm warning for all of the Cayman Islands, the NHC said, as the storm continues to pass to the southwest of the islands.
Delta intensifies over the northern Caribbean on Tuesday, October, 6, 2020. (Image/CIRA RAMMB)
Less than a month after Hurricane Sally ripped through the Alabama Gulf Coast, the state is getting ready once again for impacts from a dangerous hurricane. On Tuesday afternoon, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency to help kickstart preparation efforts for the state. "As our coastal areas are still recovering from #HurricaneSally, another system, #HurricaneDelta, is making its way toward the Gulf Coast and could potentially have a significant impact on AL," Ivey said on Twitter.
Sally struck the Alabama coast as a Category 2 storm early on Sept. 16 after making landfall near the town of Gulf Shores. While it is too early to predict a precise landfall for Delta along the U.S. Gulf Coast, the latest eye path forecast from AccuWeather for Delta has it tracking toward the central Louisiana coast by Friday before it moves inland over Mississippi and northern Alabama over the weekend.
Hurricane Delta on Tuesday became the first Atlantic tropical system in more than a decade to strengthen as rapidly as it did. Delta's intensification was the most extreme in 15 years for an October hurricane. The storm's maximum sustained winds increased by a whopping 70 mph — from 40 mph to 110 mph — in its first 24 hours as a named storm. Only Hurricane Wilma in 2005 exploded in a more significant fashion over that same 24-hour period, according to Philip Klotzbach, a meteorologist at Colorado State University who specializes in Atlantic basin hurricanes.That infamous storm saw an increase of 110 mph in sustained winds during its first 24 hours, Klotzbach pointed out, with winds going from 75 mph, barely above hurricane force, to 185 mph, far above the Category 5 threshold.
Delta explodes into Cat 4 storm, will be very dangerous hurricane as it charges Gulf Coast
A little more than 24 hours ago, Delta wasn't even a tropical storm. But by late Tuesday morning, it had morphed into a raging Category 4 hurricane and forecasters warned it could become even stronger before striking land.
Delta could deal devastating blow to Mexico as a major hurricane
Already dealing with the destructive and deadly aftermath from Tropical Storm Gamma, Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula is now at risk for potentially disastrous blow from Hurricane Delta.
