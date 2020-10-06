Less than a month after Hurricane Sally ripped through the Alabama Gulf Coast, the state is getting ready once again for impacts from a dangerous hurricane. On Tuesday afternoon, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency to help kickstart preparation efforts for the state. "As our coastal areas are still recovering from #HurricaneSally, another system, #HurricaneDelta, is making its way toward the Gulf Coast and could potentially have a significant impact on AL," Ivey said on Twitter.

Sally struck the Alabama coast as a Category 2 storm early on Sept. 16 after making landfall near the town of Gulf Shores. While it is too early to predict a precise landfall for Delta along the U.S. Gulf Coast, the latest eye path forecast from AccuWeather for Delta has it tracking toward the central Louisiana coast by Friday before it moves inland over Mississippi and northern Alabama over the weekend.